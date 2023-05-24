A rural historic district in Hanover County, VA, has found a place on the National Register of Historic Places — even as residents continue to battle a grocery distribution center being built in its midst.
The Brown Grove Rural Historic District was designated a National Historic Landmark in April, following state recognition as the only rural historic district in Virginia in 2022. Built by formerly enslaved people during the Reconstruction Era, Brown Grove was an agricultural community built largely around a Baptist church and family ties.
“This community has maintained tight family connections with reliance on supporting institutions like Brown Grove Baptist Church, the anchor of spiritual life in the historic district area,” stated a press release from Hanbury Preservation Consulting, which prepared the nomination for national historic recognition in collaboration with the William and Mary Center for Archaeological Research.
“The construction of Interstate 95 in the 1950s and 1960s through the Brown Grove community resulted in the two halves of today’s discontiguous district… [following a] pattern of locating large public infrastructure projects in minority communities,” the release said.
These historic recognitions have come about, in part, because of the community’s strong sense of shared history — and in opposition to a large commercial project. A 1.7-million-square-foot Wegmans Food Market distribution center is now nearing completion after months of construction on a 200-plus-acre property across the street from Brown Grove Baptist Church.
The Wegman’s project has continued to move forward under county approvals despite recent legal setbacks at the Virginia Supreme Court. That court ruled in February that residents who had sued the county should have had legal standing in a decision to rezone the nearby land to allow the distribution center, sending the case back to lower courts. And, in May, the Virginia Supreme Court also denied a request by Wegmans, supported by some in the development industry, to reconsider its decision.
Attorneys representing residents in and near Brown Grove said the court’s decision has “significant implications for communities and the environment in court.” One legal brief said it “creates a new class of plaintiffs”— neighboring landowners who can show that a new development causes them “particularized harm.”
But, for Brown Grove residents, it’s not yet clear whether the legal wins will have any ability to stop a project that’s so far along. The case has been sent back to Hanover County Circuit Court for a judge to decide whether the county zoning board’s procedures invited sufficient public debate during a decision-making process that was at least partly hampered by COVID restrictions.
Members of the Brown Grove community have also asked the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to make an environmental justice case study of their ongoing concerns about the impacts of concentrated industry on residents. But their progress on that front has come to a standstill.
Brown Grove is a relatively small area that includes about 200 homes on rural, wooded lots. It also includes a landfill, a concrete plant, an airport, a truck stop and a defunct gas station that some suspect wasn’t properly closed. The Wegman’s distribution center, residents say, will greatly increase truck traffic on the two-lane road that leads to it.
“It’s unfortunate that we’ve had to get recognized on a state level and then on a national level for Hanover [County] to finally recognize that our Black community has been there for 150-plus years,” said Renada Harris of the Brown Grove Preservation Group. “I’m glad that, now, we have that recognition.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.