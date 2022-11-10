Things are looking up a bit for the beleaguered striped bass. With anglers under tighter catch limits the last few years, fishing pressure has eased enough on the popular migratory fish that no further curbs are needed for now, a new study has concluded.
An updated stock assessment presented Monday to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission found that the fish are no longer experiencing overfishing, but the number of spawning females remains below sustainable levels.
Striped bass, also known as rockfish, are one of the most sought-after sport and commercial fish in the Chesapeake Bay and along the Mid-Atlantic Coast.
The last assessment in 2018 found striped bass were being overfished coastwide and that numbers of adult female fish had fallen far below the threshold for sustaining the population. It warned that catch-and-release fishing by anglers was killing a significant number of fish, especially in summer when warm water temperatures and lower oxygen levels further stress fish that are caught and handled.
The Atlantic states commission, which regulates inshore catches of migratory fish, responded by ordering an 18% reduction in fishing-related mortality coastwide. It directed states to limit all anglers to one fish per day and set uniform size limits for keeping fish caught along the Atlantic Coast and in the Bay, which is a major spawning and nursery ground for striped bass. States could deviate from those uniform cutbacks if they reduced overall fish losses by the same amount.
Virginia canceled its spring trophy season for catching large striped bass and limited anglers the rest of the year to keeping one fish per day, down from two per day. Maryland shortened its trophy season and closed fishing for all striped bass for two weeks in the summer. It also limited anglers to keeping one fish per day, though it allowed charter boat customers to continue keeping two per trip.
Those and other catch restrictions enacted coastwide reduced the estimated mortality of fish by 28%, surpassing the commission’s goal. But annual surveys of juvenile striped bass in Maryland, a consistent bellwether for the entire coastal population, have been below average for four straight years, raising concerns about the fish’s reproductive success. Some had expected the stock update to indicate that more catch reductions were needed.
The authors of the update said COVID restrictions in 2020 hampered surveys of the fish and some fishing activity, but not enough to cast doubt on their conclusion that striped bass are no longer being overfished. They projected a nearly 79% likelihood of rebuilding the stock by 2029 if mortality from fishing and other causes does not increase.
Marty Gary, chair of the commission’s striped bass management board, called the assessment a “first check-in” on how striped bass are doing after the states imposed catch reductions.
“It is extremely important that we continue to monitor fishery removals,” said Gary, who is also executive secretary of the Potomac River Fisheries Commission, “and conduct regular stock assessments to keep evaluating rebuilding progress and stay on track.”
The next update is scheduled for 2024, but the commission’s striped bass board will review recreational and commercial harvest data for this year as soon as it’s available to see if the catch remains at sustainable levels.
The update drew a mixed reaction from sportfishing and conservation advocates.
Tony Friedrich, policy director of the American Saltwater Guides Association, said that the assessment and the commission’s handling of the striped bass population swoon was “loosey-goosey.” He questioned the leeway the commission had granted states like Maryland to deviate from the one-fish-per-day limit prescribed coastwide.
“Effort is down because the fishing hasn’t been as good,” Friedrich told commissioners, “and you can’t say these regulations are the things that are making the difference.” He suggested that there are “other forces at work,” including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fishing activity is likely to increase in the years to come, he warned, undermining rebuilding efforts.
Chris Moore of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation was guardedly optimistic.
“After alarming striped bass population declines in recent years, it’s encouraging that some things are moving in the right direction,” said Moore, the foundation’s senior regional ecosystem scientist. “New fishery measures are working to prevent overfishing and reduce the number of striped bass that die after being released.”
But Moore added that “we still have a long way to go to rebuild a healthy striped bass population, as shown by continued low numbers of juvenile striped bass in Maryland’s annual survey.” He said that recent studies have indicated that striped bass in the Bay are stressed during the summer by high temperatures and a lack of oxygen in the water.
“Increasing our pace of pollutant reductions and ensuring our fishing seasons are designed to reduce stress on fish in summertime are critical to helping restore this iconic Bay species,” Moore concluded.
Dave Secor, a fisheries biologist with the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory of the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, recently expressed similar concerns about summertime conditions for striped bass in the Bay, especially with increases in extreme heat brought on by climate change.
“There is too much mortality in the Chesapeake Bay on males and subadult females owing to the interaction of warming, hook and release mortality, and disease,” Secor said in an email. “Summer in the Chesapeake has never been a hospitable time for these individuals, but it’s gotten considerably worse.”
