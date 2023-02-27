The fortunes of the Chesapeake Bay’s blue crabs can be read in the bottom of the estuary and its rivers.
Every winter for more than three decades now, teams of scientists in Maryland and Virginia have laboriously sampled the depths with steel-toothed dredges to look for crabs burrowed into the sediment or sand, waiting for spring.
On a relatively balmy day in early February, the crew of the research vessel Bay Eagle from the Virginia Institute of Marine Sciences spent about six hours checking for crabs by towing a dredge along the bottom of Mobjack Bay, which lies between the Rappahannock and the York rivers on the Bay’s western shore.
Sometimes, the dredge came up nearly empty. Other times, it yielded a motherlode of shells, oysters, clams, worms and anywhere from one to a dozen crabs, rendered uncharacteristically docile by the frigid water. Wearing thick gloves, crew members stooped or knelt on deck to pick through the muck to find the crustaceans, some as tiny as a pinky fingernail.
“One little boy in there with all these women,” noted Michael Seebo, a senior marine scientist at VIMS, after the crew found a lone male crab among an otherwise all-female group.
Like a lot of science, the annual winter dredge survey is messy and repetitive. But the data it has meticulously collected since 1990 has proven remarkably prescient at predicting how many crabs there will be in the coming year to catch and eat. The results of each year’s survey are a barometer of the health of the Bay’s signature crustacean. And they help regulators in both states manage commercial and recreational crabbing to prevent overfishing.
The findings of this winter’s survey are even more anxiously awaited than usual. Last year’s found the crab population at its lowest abundance in more than 30 years. The number of females old enough to reproduce was down, though still above the minimum level deemed necessary to sustain the population. But the number of little juvenile crabs — the critical link between previous and future generations — was the second lowest ever, only slightly better than the record low in 2021.
This isn’t the only checkup the two states make of the Bay’s crabs. They’ve been conducting annual trawl surveys in warmer weather for years. But the winter survey is considered the most reliable because that is when it’s easiest to catch crabs. They settle on the bottom when the water temperature dips below 50 degrees Fahrenheit and stay put. It’s not actually hibernation, but the crabs remain dormant until the water warms again.
“The wintertime gives us that chance to really get a quick snapshot on year-to-year changes up or down in the population,” said Seebo, who’s been involved with the survey almost since its beginning. “I’ve put a lot of pride and time into making it consistent, and the people I work with are good people. And I think that the information that comes out of it is valuable to the [fishery] managers.”
Random sampling
So from December through March, crews from VIMS and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources check 1,500 places on the bottom of the Bay and its tributaries, half in each state. Each crew also samples 25 spots in the other state, to check the consistency of their results.
Rather than actively search for slumbering crabs, the crews sample locations randomly selected by a computer. The Bay Eagle’s captain, Voight “Bubba” Hogge, relies on GPS to guide the vessel to the pre-selected spots.
Then the vessel tows a 6-foot-wide dredge along the bottom for one minute at a speed of 3 knots so samples are collected consistently. The dredge, much like the ones Virginia watermen once used for wintertime crabbing, is lined with mesh fine enough to catch all but the tiniest of crabs.
Mobjack Bay, with wide open water branching into several rivers and creeks, is a microcosm of the Chesapeake. Salinity varies from its mouth to its headwaters, like the Bay, and its depth is similar to the 21-foot average for the larger estuary.
Last year, the survey didn't catch many crabs in Mobjack, recalled Alison Smith, a veteran VIMS research specialist on the survey crew.
Smith and Katie Beth Jones, another research specialist, wrestled the dredge’s contents onto the deck after most tows. When it came up loaded with muddy shells and shellfish, though, they needed help from other crew members, including small boat coordinator Brian Watkins, Seebo and even the skipper.
Each crab discovered amid the detritus got measured, its sex determined and its particulars recorded for later analysis. Most were females, which was not surprising because females migrate to the lower Bay in the fall to be ready for spring spawning.
The results of this winter’s survey likely won’t be known until May, after the field sampling is finished and the numbers crunched. The outcome could ease — or deepen — worries about the stability of the fishery.
Rom Lipcius, the VIMS crab researcher who oversees Virginia’s half of the survey, said he was concerned by the 2022 survey results but not alarmed. The crab population is prone to ups and downs, he noted, reflecting the crustaceans’ complicated life cycle, which spans the entire Chesapeake and even depends on Atlantic Ocean currents near the Bay’s mouth.
“It’s not unexpected to see these sudden drops in a given year,” Lipcius said of the female stock. “What we don’t want to see is a consistent drop where it flattens out and continues low.”
That’s what happened starting in the late 1990s, when survey after survey for a decade found the crab population below the long-term average. In 2008, fisheries managers imposed harvest limits for female crabs, hoping to preserve enough of them to start a rebound.
The female population increased after that. Though it has gyrated from year to year, it has only slipped below the sustainability threshold once, in 2014.
But since 2017, adult female crab abundance has trended downward. The 2022 population estimate of 97 million is the lowest it’s been since their numbers dipped below the 72.5-million threshold.
By itself, that hasn’t been enough to perturb scientists. What’s stirred unease is a corresponding two-year plunge in the number of juvenile crabs.
“That adds a little bit of extra concern to the pot,” acknowledged Lipcius.
Little impact on harvest
Fishery managers in both states responded to the sub-par 2022 survey results by tightening harvest rules through the second half of the season that had already begun.
Maryland watermen faced their first-ever bushel limits on male crabs in late summer — a response to surveys finding them at their lowest level in three decades as well — while DNR ended the commercial season two weeks early on Nov. 30 and reduced the allowable catch of females from July through October. Even recreational crabbers got cut back to only one bushel a day, down from two daily before.
The Virginia Marine Resources Commission, meanwhile, imposed new restrictions on commercial harvests from Oct. 1 to the end of the season on Nov. 30. Those reduced catch limits will continue for the first six weeks of the 2023 season, which begins in April.
Despite the bleak survey results and added catch restrictions, the 2022 commercial harvest didn’t take that big a hit. Legal-sized crabs were scarce throughout spring, but the catch picked up in late summer and through fall. Preliminary figures from DNR show that Maryland’s watermen landed about 22.7 million pounds of crab last year, with all but about 1 million pounds coming from Chesapeake waters. That’s on par with Maryland’s 2021 harvest from Bay waters.
Virginia’s watermen landed about 15.3 million pounds of crabs in 2022, according to preliminary data from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission. That’s 8% below the 16.6 million pounds harvested in 2021. Adam Kenyon, the VMRC’s deputy fisheries chief, said catch reports showed an overall reduction of harvester effort.
In the Potomac River, where a bistate commission regulates fisheries, watermen faced similar restrictions. Still, the 2022 harvest of 2.5 million pounds was slightly higher than the year before, according to Martin Gary, the commission’s executive secretary. The number of boat trips to harvest crabs dropped, as did the number of crab pots deployed, Gary said, but watermen caught more per trip.
Whatever the outcome of this winter’s survey, Lipcius said he has advised Virginia’s fishery managers that more needs to be done to ensure that a larger number of spawning females get a chance to reproduce before they are caught. That might mean limiting the spring catch rather than an overall harvest reduction, he said.
Watermen have questioned the reliability of the winter dredge survey at times, but scientists and managers note there’s only been one year where its results failed to track with the harvest.
That said, Lipcius acknowledged the survey’s estimate of juvenile crabs is based on more limited data than other segments of the population because the survey vessels can’t get into the shallows where many young crabs spend the winter. The mesh liner in the dredge also isn’t fine enough to catch the tiniest of juveniles. That creates more uncertainty around juvenile abundance, he said.
Even if not alarming, last year’s results were concerning enough that scientists and fishery managers in Maryland and Virginia agreed it was time to perform another comprehensive stock assessment of the Bay’s crab population. The last one was in 2011.
This one, Lipcius said, will revisit all the assumptions about crabs that went into the earlier assessment and incorporate the results of other surveys besides the winter dredge. Experts also plan to analyze the data using one or more additional mathematical models that might be more sensitive to the different stages of crab maturation or variable conditions in different parts of the Bay or in different seasons.
They also plan to evaluate whether environmental conditions may have changed, including predation by other fish. Striped bass and red drum are known to feed on juvenile crabs. But nonnative blue catfish, which have proliferated throughout the Bay since being introduced in Virginia years ago, are a newer and potentially bigger threat. A 2021 VIMS study estimated they were consuming a couple million little crabs a year in one stretch of the lower James River.
“The blue crab has one helluva complicated life cycle in the Bay,” Lipcius said. “We’re trying to account for more of the life history than in the past.”
