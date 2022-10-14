Facing growing public pushback, a Norwegian company hoping to build a large indoor salmon farm on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has — at least for now — dropped its bid for a permit to discharge wastewater into the only waterway in the state where endangered Atlantic sturgeon are known to spawn.
AquaCon Maryland LLC notified the Maryland Department of the Environment on Oct. 14 that it was withdrawing its application to discharge up to 2.3 million gallons a day of treated “purge” water into Marshyhope Creek, a tributary of the Nanticoke River.
The company said in a press release that the public comments on the application “drew attention to Atlantic sturgeons’ use of Marshyhope Creek, which warrants further consideration and evaluation.”
Ryan Showalter, the company’s Easton-based lawyer, said in an email that AquaCon has not given up on developing an 18-acre salmon production facility in Federalsburg. Expecting that MDE would require additional information to address “uncertainties” about the facility’s impacts on the sturgeon, Showalter said, company officials decided to withdraw the application and investigate alternatives to year-round discharge into the Marshyhope.
MDE gave preliminary approval to the company’s permit in June, but since then the project has drawn pushback from scientists, environmentalists and local residents concerned about the plant’s potential impact on the creek and its fish, particularly sturgeon. An August hearing drew more than 100 people, with nearly all who spoke opposing it.
Yonathan Zohar, director of the Aquaculture Research Center at the University System of Maryland’s Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology and an adviser to the company, said after the August hearing he had recommended that AquaCon executives drop pursuit of the Federalsburg site because of the potential risks to sturgeon.
“If it was all going to be managed optimally there would be no harm to the sturgeon,” he said, “but it’s not a good site to pursue, just because of the sensitivity.”
AquaCon’s announcement came 11 days after Federalsburg town leaders signaled their strongest concerns yet with the project. In an Oct. 3 letter to MDE, Mayor Kimberly J. Abner and the four council members urged the agency to deny the discharge permit or at least withhold it until concerns are addressed.
“The mayor and council strongly believe that issuance of a final discharge permit at this time is premature and contrary to the public interest,” they wrote. The Federalsburg officials pointed to a Sept. 19 hearing during which an AquaCon-affiliated attorney left several questions from the audience unanswered.
At the center of those concerns is a bacteria-derived substance called geosmin. While naturally occurring — it’s the cause of the tangy smell in the air after a heavy rain — geosmin is responsible for the muddy flavor in many farm-raised fish. AquaCon purges its salmon of geosmin to remove that “off” flavor and would release it as part of the discharges into the Marshyhope.
But biologists who have studied the river’s sturgeon warned that inundating the Marshyhope with such high quantities of geosmin could upend its fragile ecosystem and impact the endangered fish. A leading sturgeon researcher greeted the permit withdrawal with relief.
“I am delighted that AquaCon made the sensible decision to withdraw the application,” said Dave Secor, a fisheries ecologist with the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science.
AquaCon had proposed producing up to 15,000 metric tons of salmon a year at the Federalsburg facility. Its recirculating aquaculture system would raise the fish in a series of large indoor tanks filled with water from wells. That water would be almost entirely recycled, with fish waste filtered out and converted to methane to supply energy for the operation.
“Despite an initial misstep in siting the plant on one of Maryland's most vulnerable estuaries,” Secor added, “we should recognize that AquaCon seeks to develop sustainable aquaculture practices, building on Maryland innovation at [the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology]. I hope that AquaCon can work with the state’s environmental experts to search for a more sustainable location to site its planned operations.”
AquaCon’s estimated that the discharge volume could make up as much as 15% of the Marshyhope’s flows during peak periods. Calculations by Judith Stribling, a retired Salisbury University biology professor, though, suggest that during the lowest average monthly flow recorded on the Marshyhope between 2000 and 2020, the discharges would have accounted for 20% of the flow.
And when looking at the individual days with the lowest flows during that period, the purge water would have matched the river’s natural flows drop for drop, she said.
“That site was wholly inappropriate,” said Stribling, also a former president of the Friends of the Nanticoke River. “And the fact that AquaCon didn’t know about the Atlantic sturgeon population when it developed the plans means it had substantial regrouping to do.”
Choptank Riverkeeper Matt Pluta credited public resistance for swaying the company’s plans.
The project was simply too big, Pluta said, with too much proposed stormwater runoff from its 18-acrebuilding and too much wastewater potentially piped into a comparatively small waterway. He and Stribling said they hope that AquaCon will postpone its Eastern Shore developments until technology is available — due out within a few years, according to industry experts — that negates the need for discharging the purge water off-site.
“I’d like to see something that’s more in character with our area and not the massive operation that was proposed,” Pluta said. “The unknowns of all that really weighed on us hard. We look forward to working with AquaCon and MDE on a way this can happen without impacting waterways.”
Showalter, the company lawyer, said the technology isn’t there yet to do without the purging operation and subsequent discharge. He added without elaboration that there may be alternatives to discharging during certain periods of time.
“AquaCon sincerely appreciates MDE’s evaluation of our project to date,” said AquaCon CEO Pål Haldorsen, “and looks forward to continuing to work with MDE to secure permits that authorize aquacultural production while protecting the water quality and health of the Bay ecosystem.”
The company release indicated it would continue to work with state and local authorities to develop a land-based salmon farm “in the Mid-Atlantic region, with a focus on the state of Maryland.”
That wording seemed to indicate the company may be shifting its efforts to other sites. AquaCon had originally said it was considering four locations on the Eastern Shore — two in Caroline County and at least one in Dorchester County. It abandoned one proposed site near Cambridge after being denied a zoning variance. The company also talked with MDE and local officials about a site in Denton on the Choptank River, but Showalter said the company isn’t currently pursing approvals there.
Alan Girard, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Eastern Shore director, said that while he was pleased AquaCon has withdrawn its application for a discharge permit, “it shouldn’t have gotten this far.”
Details of the project changed during the review process, Girard said, with the company reducing the size of the proposed building from 25 acres to about 18 acres and varying its plans for groundwater withdrawal.
“We need to be looking at alternative sources for fish production that don’t involve the wild fishery,” he said. But he said MDE needs to do a more thorough job of investigating the potential impacts of a facility that size before proposing to issue it a permit.
“All of the issues that came up during the public comment period were coming from scientists and advocates,” he said, who were “raising issues we thought the department should have identified and properly addressed prior to the permit coming out on the streets.”
MDE spokesman Jay Apperson noted that state regulators had extended the public comment period on the permit for 60 days after the August hearing.
“While the location of the proposed facility has represented a unique challenge,” he said, “aquaculture is a safe way to raise sustainable food. The department is committed to continued innovation and economic growth in this field while ensuring all necessary safeguards are in place to protect the environment and public health.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.