Pennsylvania’s first survey of impacts from invasive plants, insects and animals finds widespread harm. The resulting problems include restricted access to public trails, damaged fruit trees, loss of forest regrowth, damaged wetlands, reduced crop productivity and deterioration of plants and trees in streamside buffers.
The Pennsylvania Governor’s Invasive Species Council was revamped in 2021 and expanded to plan an unprecedented attack on nonnative invasives. On March 13 of this year, the council said the results of its first statewide survey of impacts documented far-reaching damage and underscored the need to battle the invasives.
“The survey results confirm that Pennsylvanians are concerned about protecting their livelihoods and our beautiful ecosystem from the scourge of invasive species,” said Cindy Adams Dunn, secretary of the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
More than 600 people described firsthand experiences with invasive species. More than 100 species of invasives were cited, including spotted lanternflies, Japanese stiltgrass, barberry shrubs, zebra mussels and emerald ash borers. Participants also noted concerns about the decline of brook trout, crayfish, eastern hemlock trees and other native species.
The council announced plans to tackle the problem by setting up six regional partnerships that will tap local and state government, industry, community members and academic organizations to set solutions and priorities tailored to each region.
The first will be created in a pilot program in 13 counties in the northwestern part of the state in July. There will be on-the-ground projects to remove invasives and public education to prevent introducing more of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.