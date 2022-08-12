Back in the spring, Lynnhaven River Now was celebrating its efforts to rebuild the oyster population in one of the Chesapeake Bay’s most developed watersheds.
Undertaking the largest restoration project in its 20-year history, the nonprofit group started by spreading 190 barge-loads of crushed, recycled concrete across the bottom of Pleasure House Creek, one of the Lynnhaven’s tributaries.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Lynnhaven group’s partner on the project, followed up by topping the underwater ridges with a thin layer of shells bearing fingernail-size baby oysters.
“New reefs could support 10 million oysters!” Lynnhaven River Now enthused in an April press release. In all, the two groups planned to create nearly 14 acres of oyster habitat in three separate reefs.
But then waterfront residents began complaining about seeing chunks of asphalt, metal wires and steel rebar mixed in with the concrete being put in the water. A state senator responded by holding public meetings to air residents’ grievances. He pressed authorities to investigate, and in July the Virginia Marine Resources Commission ordered CBF to completely remove everything put in the Lynnhaven so far this year.
The snafu has tarnished the reputation of the two environmental groups, at least in the eyes of some riverfront residents.
“The public confidence in the people who are supposed to be protecting the resources the most, [in other words] Lynnhaven River Now and Chesapeake Bay Foundation, have taken a hit. That’s a polite way of saying it,” said Charles “Chuck” Mehle, a longtime waterfront resident and former community association president who was among the project’s vocal critics.
It’s also roiled other restoration efforts in the Lynnhaven, which is one of five Bay tributaries in Virginia where the state has pledged to complete large-scale revival of oyster habitat by 2025. Waterfront residents are now criticizing plans by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to create more oyster reefs in the river.
Both CBF and the Lynnhaven group say they remain committed to restoring the river’s once-fabled oyster population, and they hope to work out a mutually satisfactory remedy for the problems Virginia authorities have cited with their reef work this year.
“We understand that people are disappointed by these events,” said Chris Moore, CBF’s senior regional ecosystem scientist, “and right now we’re working with the VMRC and other state agencies and other partners to make things right.”
Skirmishes over aquaculture
The Lynnhaven, which reaches from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay deep into Virginia’s largest city, is no stranger to conflict over oysters. Waterfront residents have skirmished before with oyster farmers, complaining that the submerged cages used for raising bivalves pose hazards for boaters, jet skiers, swimmers and waders in one of the state’s busiest recreational waterways.
Oyster restoration, on the other hand, has enjoyed broad support, at least in concept. The water-filtering bivalves are seen as an essential component of the long-running effort to improve water quality and fish habitat in a waterway that was once closed to shellfish harvesting because of pollution.
“There’s not a person around that does not believe that oysters are good for the water here and wants to see oysters flourish in the river,” said Mehle. “Oysters are good. It’s the [reef-building] techniques and details that we’re concerned about, the methods.”
Lynnhaven River Now and CBF have partnered for years with federal, state and local agencies in the effort to restore 152 acres of oyster habitat in the river. Between the reefs that were already there and those added over the past couple decades, they are within roughly 40 acres of the goal.
This year, with $500,000 in grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the two groups aimed to build three separate reefs. They decided to use crushed, recycled concrete instead of following the past practice of building the reefs with fossil or recycled oyster shell, which are in short supply and increasingly expensive.
Lynnhaven River Now said in its April press release that research and field experiments had shown crushed concrete to be “the next best thing” to shells for creating a home for oysters. As an added benefit, the City of Virginia Beach pledged to donate the concrete rubble it had amassed from various maintenance and demolition projects.
Supervised by the Lynnhaven group, a small barge ferried loads of the crushed concrete to the planned reef sites, where high-pressure hoses sprayed the softball-sized chunks overboard into the water. CBF’s role was to seed the reefs with a thin layer of oyster shells containing an initial crop of baby oysters.
Soon after the work began, the VMRC notified the groups it had spotted metal wire and asphalt atop one of the new reefs, according to the agency’s documents. In response, Lynnhaven River Now beefed up its screening of the reef material before it got put overboard, CBF’s Moore said.
‘Stop work’ order issued
But after getting more complaints from residents, the VMRC checked again in May and found more “unauthorized materials,” including metal wire, plastic and asphalt on more than one reef. It also found one reef built too high off the bottom and another exceeding its prescribed footprint. On June 2, the VMRC ordered work on all three reefs to be stopped.
In a bid to get back on track, CBF and the Lynnhaven group submitted plans to fix the problems. Moore said the VMRC even allowed work to start on fixing one reef.
But the public outcry grew, drawing the attention of state Sen. Bill DeSteph, a Republican representing Virginia Beach. He invited residents to voice their complaints at public meetings in June and went with state and federal regulators to inspect the reefs. He also contacted the secretary of natural resources and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Karen Forget, Lynnhaven River Now’s executive director, acknowledged errors had been made, noting it was the first time her group had built reefs using crushed concrete. They had every intention of fixing the problems, she said, but the state senator’s involvement “complicated” their efforts to work out a remedial plan with the VMRC.
Adding to the pressure was word from the Virginia Institute of Marine Science that chunks of asphalt and concrete pulled from the reefs it had been asked to analyze contained polyaromatic hydrocarbons. PAHs, as they are known, are chemicals typically found in crude oil, coal and gasoline, which show up in soil and water from spills or incomplete combustion. They are toxic to humans and fish. The PAH levels in the concrete sample were relatively low, but much higher in the asphalt, VIMS Professor Michael Unger reported.
“I really feel the asphalt material doesn't belong in the aquatic environment at all,” Unger wrote.
VIMS had previously cautioned about using concrete rubble to form the base of new oyster reefs. In an email to the VMRC last year about CBF’s reef-building permit applications, Mark Luckenbach, the institute’s associate dean for research, said that while tests to date have not found evidence of significant leaching of contaminants from crushed concrete used in oyster reefs, he noted that the chemical composition of concrete can vary, and they have not been widely investigated.
Randal Owen, VMRC’s chief of habitat management, said in an email that after reviewing CBF’s remedial plans with other agencies and the natural resources secretary, and after considering the VIMS findings and “an increasing number of comments from waterfront property owners,” his agency decided that the complete removal of the reefs was warranted. On July 13, it revoked CBF’s permits to build the reefs.
“Everybody came to agreement,” said DeSteph, “that if you put something in there that shouldn’t be in there, that you have to take it out.” While CBF has said only a small amount of rebar, asphalt and wire got put in the water, DeSteph contended that based on what he saw pulled out, "impurities" made up 15-20% of the reefs.
Governor weighs in
Some thought the VMRC’s removal order had been forced by political pressure. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a public statement about it, saying that CBF’s noncompliance with its state permits “compelled” the administration to take that action “to ensure the safety of Virginians and to minimize water quality impacts.”
Youngkin’s press secretary, Macaulay Porter, said in an email that the administration “is committed to addressing Virginia's ongoing environmental, energy, and natural resources challenges, including taking necessary actions like this to protect the Chesapeake Bay.”
CBF’s Moore and the Lynnhaven group’s Forget both said they still hoped to find something short of complete removal that would satisfy regulators and residents.
On Aug. 11, CBF submitted a remediation plan to VMRC that estimated total removal of all three reefs could cost from nearly $1 million to $2.5 million. Before work was stopped, a total of 4,200 tons of crushed concrete had been spread on the river bottom, according to Brent James, Lynnhaven River Now's oyster restoration coordinator.
Instead, CBF asked the VMRC to consider letting it remove the smallest of the three reefs in Brown's Cove and keep the other two after having crews cull unpermitted material from their surface. CBF noted that with VMRC's permission, it had already pulled about 950 pounds' worth from the largest reef in Pleasure House Creek.
"Our science-based plan responds to community and regulatory concerns while protecting underwater habitat and safeguarding nearby thriving oyster reefs, as well as the baby oysters already growing on these new reefs," CBF's Moore said in a statement.
VMRC did not immediately respond to a query about its response to the CBF proposal.
The furor has spread to other restoration work in the river. Residents have raised objections to plans by the Norfolk District of the Army Corps to create another 31 acres of reef, starting next year. It’s part of a broader ecosystem restoration project by the Corps that includes restoring wetlands and planting underwater grasses.
The Corps had considered using crushed concrete to build the base of those reefs but now plans to use stone and shell, according to district spokesperson Breeana Harris.
But DeSteph, the Virginia Beach senator, said his riverfront constituents still have problems with the location of the reefs the Corps plans to build. Some fear the reefs are so close to their docks that they’ll affect their boating or swimming, he said.
The Corps has modified the reef layout in response to complaints, pulling the eastern border back some from the nearest docks, Harris said. The spacing between reefs also has been increased to accommodate local watermen, she said.
Those changes aren’t enough, DeSteph said. Although the new reefs would abut a sanctuary reef the Corps built in 2008, he said they extend into waters frequently used by boaters, tubers and water skiers.
“Move it to where you don’t have 1,000 people a day running through there on the weekend,” DeSteph said.
Oyster farmer Chris Ludford said he thinks waterfront residents are up in arms at least in part because they weren’t included or consulted early on about reef restoration plans in the river. He also said he’s worried that the disputes could revive pressure to curtail aquaculture in the Lynnhaven.
“We have got no problems with aquaculture and all that other stuff,” said Mehle, the waterfront resident. “The thing that concerns the citizens around here the most is making sure it’s done with thoughtfulness from all sides of the equation, with input from every direction.
“You get one shot at this,” he added, “and we want it done right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.