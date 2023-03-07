The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality announced changes late Monday to a measure that would allow data centers to run emergency power generators should the regional power grid fall short of meeting the industry’s demands this spring and summer. A vast majority of the generators burn diesel fuel and release pollutants that pose risks to human and environmental health.
A press release from the department said that the variance, which originally applied to Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Northern Virginia, will be limited to data centers in Loudoun County. That change was requested at a public hearing on Feb. 27 by a data center industry spokesman and has been supported in online comments largely from residents who are selling their properties to data center developers.
At the hearing, Josh Levi, president of the Data Center Coalition, said the utility Dominion Power has assured the industry that the potential for power shortfalls is limited to eastern Loudoun County, where hundreds of data centers are concentrated — some, environmental justice advocates point out, near schools and low-income neighborhoods.
The DEQ also posted an updated public notice that includes additional information “clarifying air pollutants of concern and estimated hourly emissions.”
“DEQ takes the public participation process very seriously and is making appropriate revisions to the proposal based on that input,” DEQ Director Michael Rolband said in the press release.
The department will hold a new public hearing on the variance at 11 a.m. on April 6 at the DEQ Northern Regional Office in Woodbridge, VA, while extending the end of the public comment period from March 14 to April 21.
The Southern Environmental Law Center was among those that, in public comments, faulted Virginia regulators for not including enough information in the original public notice. SELC Senior Attorney Morgan Butler specifically asked the department to detail how many generators the data centers would be running, how long they would run and the volumes and types of additional air pollution they would contribute to the local environment.
The new public notice provides some, but not all, of that information.
The revised variance states that there are 4,021 diesel-fueled generators in Loudoun County and 130 lower-emission generators. The new public notice adds that the diesel generators — which are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as Tier II non-road diesel engines — release air pollution in the form of nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds and sulfur dioxide.
But “the exact number and duration of events, if any, that may occur before the end of July 2023 triggering the variance cannot be predicted,” the notice adds.
The variance would allow data centers to fire up these generators when PJM Interconnection, the coordinator of electricity transmission in 13 states and the District of Columbia, issues warnings that stress on the grid in a particular area is high. PJM calls these “maximum generation emergency/load management alerts.”
The DEQ notice points out that such emergencies would be localized to smaller portions of Loudoun County where data centers are concentrated and that the measure is “purely precautionary.” These PJM alerts have been issued on average for about 24 hours per year over the past five years, the DEQ said.
But averages might not paint the best picture of how high concentrations of data centers in Northern Virginia are rapidly changing regional energy consumption. The Piedmont Environmental Council found that PJM has issued an increasing number of those alerts over each of the last five years: There was one in 2019, followed by 10 in 2020, 30 in 2021, and 82 in 2022, the nonprofit found. DEQ’s original notice for the proposed variance also said that the transmission constraints are likely to continue through 2025, and PJM’s most recent load forecast projects data centers continuing to drive increased energy use in the region.
The new variance includes a chart listing the estimated average hourly emissions per pound of pollutant from the diesel generators in question.
But PEC president Chris Miller says that information is of limited value. “Without information about how many hours and how many generators are expected to run and where they will be running,” he wrote in response to the update, “we don't have enough information to really understand the impact of this proposal. The regulated emissions [listed in the new variance) are precursors that contribute to regional ozone formation and particulate pollution that affects public health and the broader environment.”
Miller remained skeptical about DEQ’s assertion that it doesn’t anticipate that “any data center will need to use this variance.” He and others have asked why, if that’s the case, the variance is needed — and whether the department has encouraged the industry to seek alternative options, such as reducing operations for a season.
Bill Wright, a resident of nearby Prince William County, which has recently approved sprawling new data center projects, questioned the variance’s goal of providing “data centers a measure of relief from existing regulations.” He and others have pointed to DEQ’s mission to promote “the health and well-being of the citizens of the commonwealth” through “cleaner water” and “improved air quality.”
“Who is providing ‘a measure of relief’ to the hearts, lungs and ears of Loudoun County?” Wright asked.
Public comments on the proposed variance can be submitted in-person at 11 a.m. on April 6 and or by email by April 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.