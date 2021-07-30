The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has sided with supporters of the state’s environmental rights amendment who invoked the landmark measure to prevent governors and legislators from plugging budget holes with revenues from gas drilling on state lands.
In a 4-3 decision, the court ruled July 28 that the state government must use proceeds it receives from natural gas extraction in the Marcellus shale to conserve and protect environmental resources in the state.
In 2017, the high court ordered issued a similar opinion, but it only applied to royalty payments. The new ruling extends the conservation-spending decree to bonus payments, annual rental fees and interest penalties for late payments.
The bonus and rental payments alone have generated more than $500 million for the state over the past decade, said John Childe, an attorney with the Pennsylvania Environmental Defense Fund, which initiated the litigation. The ruling does not require that funding to be paid back, he added.
Pennsylvania is the only state in the Chesapeake Bay watershed that has an environmental rights amendment, also known as a “green amendment,” written into its constitution. In November, a statewide referendum in New York will decide whether one is adopted there. Legislative pushes are also underway in Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.