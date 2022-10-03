Cover photo: Members of the Cedar Ridge Community Church in Montgomery County, MD, walk through the meadow adjacent to the community solar project the congregation installed on church property. (Dave Harp)
Energized by the recent federal climate bill and launch of a less-publicized initiative to bring sun-based power to low-income homes, solar energy is positioned for growth in Chesapeake Bay drainage states.
A recent Princeton University study predicts that tax incentives contained in the new $369 billion Inflation Reduction Act could swell the pace of nationwide solar projects fivefold each year, beginning as early as 2025.
Many projects will involve large utility-scale solar arrays, but a smaller, more grassroots form — known as community solar — will be indispensable in achieving both the nation’s climate goals and those in Bay states, experts say.
Interest in community solar or “shared solar” is growing quickly, and the Biden administration has set a goal to have 5 million households signed up for it in the next three years. That’s about a 700% increase from current numbers.
The concept is simple. Anyone who gets an electric bill can “subscribe” to such a project by paying a fee to an energy provider that has built a solar array in their community and is tied into the grid.
Subscribers then earn renewable energy credits that reduce their electric bill — usually by 10–20%.
The option appeals to some of the 50–70% of U.S. households that are not in a position to install solar arrays at their place of residence. This includes renters who cannot modify their properties, residents of developments where homeowner associations do not allow solar, and homeowners and businesses whose rooftops are too shady or otherwise unsuitable for solar panels.
Also on that list are those who can’t afford the upfront costs of solar panels or want to make a financial contribution, no matter how modest, to clean energy.
Community solar projects are mostly built by private developers who then solicit subscribers. In some cases, communities and businesses band together to launch them. A business can place an array on a roof or parking lot and attract subscribers from nearby businesses or tenants. In Montgomery County, MD, a church arranged to have an 8-acre community solar array built on its grounds as part of a faith-based commitment to fight climate change.
Increasingly, economic justice is a part of such projects. Maryland, New York and the District of Columbia require that a portion of community solar subscriptions be reserved for low– and moderate-income residents or disadvantaged communities.
“At the end of the day, customers want options to participate in renewable energy, and community solar is an easy, scalable option,” said Salar Naini of TurningPoint Energy, Maryland’s leading private solar developer.
Over the last five years or so, legislators in 22 states and the District of Columbia have revised regulations to allow community solar options. Community solar projects have been built in 17 states, placed on commercial buildings, old industrial sites, landfills, farm fields and church grounds.
The average output is three megawatts, enough to power about 47 homes.
Virginia
Virginia, which intends to have carbon-free power by 2050, has invested heavily in solar power and ranks ninth in the nation in solar power production. But community solar has had a much tougher startup.
In 2017, state legislators passed the first laws to encourage Virginia’s three utilities to develop community solar projects. In 2020, Solar Freedom legislation allowed third parties not owned by a utility to build projects and sign up subscribers.
Dominion Power, the utility that covers 70% of the state, has approved 12 projects to be built by private developers, all set to launch in 2023. The company also sought a $74 monthly subscriber fee to cover the costs of billing, the use of its transmission lines and other services. State officials agreed but lowered the fee to $55.
Even though low-income customers would be exempt, according to Dominion, solar energy advocates have criticized the fee, claiming it could easily offset the 10–20% savings on subscribers’ energy bills.
“It would likely wipe out savings opportunities,” said Charlie Coggeshall, Mid-Atlantic regional director for the Coalition for Community Solar Access.
“There’s a very real potential that projects will avoid that market altogether and focus exclusively on low-income customers [who may be exempt from subscription fees]. This isn’t necessarily a bad result [but] it would fall short of the legislative intent, which was to enable broader access to solar for all types of customers.”
Dominion argued that, because solar power is intermittent, subscribers would still need to rely on power from the utility’s grid. Solar proponents disagree, contending that solar energy makes the entire grid more resilient by providing power during times of high demand. Some lawmakers say the minimum bill issue is not over.
Maryland
Maryland ranks 12th in the nation in terms of most solar installations per capita.
The General Assembly embraced the concept of community solar by passing a Community Solar Pilot Program in 2017. The initiative, which runs through 2024, calls for 414 megawatts of electricity to be produced by community solar — enough to power nearly 80,000 homes, roughly 30% of which are required to be low– and moderate-income.
In 2021, lawmakers doubled the allowable size of community solar arrays to 5 megawatts — which many solar developers consider the “sweet spot” for economy of scale.
The state also now allows community arrays to be built on sites filled with “clean” construction waste, tapping previously unusable industrial sites. Those changes are expected to add 6,840 community solar-powered households.
“We cannot achieve our climate and renewable goals without community solar,” said State Del. Luke Clippinger, referring to Maryland’s ambitious mandate of getting to 50% renewable energy by 2030.
Naini of TurningPoint Energy agrees. “While utility solar has much more scale, [community solar] can be permitted and interconnected at a much faster pace.”
Pennsylvania
Community solar advocates and entrepreneurs have big plans for the Keystone State. But for the last four years they have been stymied by legislators who have blocked bills to launch community solar, citing resistance from utility companies.
Pennsylvania has a fair showing in utility-scale solar projects built by universities, large companies and the utilities themselves. There are 40,000 solar installations in the state, from rooftop panels to utility-size solar farms covering hundreds of acres.
But community solar has not even gotten to the starting gate.
In the latest push to dislodge frozen community solar bills from legislative committees, proponents highlighted a survey of solar developers by Penn State University, which found that removing legal barriers would clear the way for more than 230 projects around the state.
A poll found 80% of Pennsylvanians surveyed want the community solar option, and 60% said they would subscribe if they could.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is among those pushing for community solar, saying farmers suffering from low commodity prices could provide sites for solar arrays that would help their families and serve their communities.
But electric and natural gas utilities oppose such programs, saying subsidized solar energy is driving up costs for other ratepayers.
Pennsylvania’s Consumer Advocate office disagreed, testifying that community solar increases the electricity grid’s reliability and resilience.
“The consumers are ready for community solar. The industry is ready for community solar. We’re just waiting on our legislators,” said Henry McKay of the national nonprofit, Solar United Neighbors.
District of Columbia
The District of Columbia has moved aggressively to meet its goal of being carbon-neutral by 2050. Community solar in the densely packed city has been deployed as one way of getting there.
The city created its community solar model in 2013, and hundreds of communal arrays have since been erected on apartment building rooftops, churches and warehouses.
In 2016, DC launched its Solar for All program. More than 5,000 of the 6,800 households signed up for community solar are enrolled in the program so far. Qualified low– and moderate-income households can subscribe for free thanks to money collected by the District through noncompliance electricity fees by electricity suppliers. The goal is to enroll 100,000 households by 2032.
Those efforts have helped the District climb to 13th nationally in the number of solar installations per capita.
New York
New York has been a community solar pioneer, and officials keep expanding its reach.
In April, the New York Public Service Commission approved Gov. Kathy Hochul’s goal of 10 gigawatts of solar power in the state by 2030. That’s enough energy to power nearly 2 million homes, with 70% of that coming from community solar projects.
New York will need that widely dispersed use of solar power because it has the most ambitious climate goal in the northeast: 70% renewable energy by 2030, most of it from solar facilities.
The plan includes a strong energy justice goal. The state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act requires 40% of climate and energy funding to go to disadvantaged communities. Under its Solar for All program, eligible low-income residents participate in community solar programs for free.
“New York absolutely leads the nation in community solar. We’re extremely pleased at how successful the market has been,” said Kaitlin Kelly O’Neill, who represents New York for the Coalition for Community Solar Access, a national group of businesses and nonprofits.
West Virginia & Delaware
In 2020, the West Virginia legislature passed a bill to allow electric utilities to own and operate up to 200 megawatts of solar facilities. In May 2022, two utilities, Mon Power and Potomac Edison, started accepting community solar subscribers for five modest solar facilities they will build in various parts of the state.
However, as in Virginia, the legislature allowed utilities to levy a surtax for solar facilities. The two utilities said they would levy a “modest ratepayer surcharge.”
Delaware legislators paved the way for community solar in 2021. In April 2022, the state’s Public Service Commission began accepting applications for community solar projects from solar developers. One or two projects are expected to be up and running by the end of the year with more expected to come online in mid-2023.
Federal boosts
Congress and the Biden administration have added several major financial boosts to accelerate community solar, boding well for its expansion in Bay states.
Foremost, the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress this summer continues substantial clean energy tax credits that incentivize all forms of solar. In addition, there is substantial funding for rooftop solar.
Getting less attention than the legislation was a community solar executive action that will also help hook up more low-income residents to community solar.
The initiative would help 4.5 million participants in an existing federal program that subsidizes energy costs by connecting them to community solar projects.
Altogether, the program could account for 134 gigawatts of new solar capacity nationwide — enough to power 25 million homes — according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
“Expanding community solar is likely necessary to hit Biden’s climate goals of achieving a net zero electric grid by 2035,” McKay said.
