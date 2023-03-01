As Dominion Energy’s massive wind-energy project proposed off the coast of Virginia enters a critical new regulatory phase, it faces strengthening political headwinds.
Two years of design work and wide-ranging scientific investigations, which, among other pursuits, tracked the flying altitudes of migrating birds to evaluate threats from turbine blades, have led to an important milestone: the Biden administration’s publication in December of the project’s draft environmental impact statement, or EIS.
The Richmond-based energy giant’s bid to build the largest ocean-based renewables project in the nation hinges on acquiring approvals from several state and federal agencies. But none looms as large as the verdict, expected by September, from the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees the leasing of offshore energy resources. The EIS is central to the bureau’s decision-making process.
What would be a controversial undertaking even under normal circumstances has been roiled in recent months by a spike in deaths among large whales along the U.S. East Coast. The stakes were already high over concerns about potential impacts to birds and the region’s seafood industry.
From the beginning of the year through Feb. 10, eight humpback whale strandings were reported between Maine and Florida, including two off Virginia. Four North Atlantic right whales have turned up dead or injured during the same period.
Whale distress is not new to the region. “It's been a period of several years where we have had elevated strandings of large whales, but we are still concerned about this pulse over the past six weeks or so,” said Sarah Wilkin, the coordinator of NOAA’s Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program, in a Jan. 18 call with reporters.
Examinations of dead humpbacks since 2016 suggest that about 40% were linked to vessel strikes or entanglement in fishing gear, scientists say. The rest remains inconclusive.
So far, only two small pilot wind projects operate in the Atlantic: Dominion’s two turbines off Virginia Beach and Orsted’s five-turbine wind farm off Rhode Island. More than a dozen wind projects, though, are in various stages of development between North Carolina and Massachusetts.
An unlikely combination of environmentalists and conservatives has accused the nascent offshore wind industry of causing the surge in whale deaths. Critics allege that the sonar equipment used during surveys of the ocean floor could disorient the whales and cause them to become stranded.
But the federal scientists said that there is no evidence that offshore wind projects are to blame for the whale deaths. The type of sound imaging used by the wind industry is likely outside the presumed hearing range of humpbacks, said Erica Staaterman, a marine acoustics expert with BOEM. The sounds are also far quieter than those emitted during oil and gas exploration, which employs “air guns” to map deep beneath the sea floor.
Dominion is seeking to expand its Virginia project to include up to 205 turbines, enough to power the equivalent of 660,000 homes. The $10 billion project is the closest of the proposed East Coast wind farms to the Chesapeake Bay, with its closest boundary lying 27 miles east of the Bay’s mouth.
The project lies within the migratory route used by right whales, an endangered species with fewer than 350 remaining. Dominion officials say they plan to avoid any pile-driving between Nov. 1 and April 30 to avoid the period when the right whales might be present. The company will also have certified observers aboard its vessels to spot marine mammals and temporarily halt construction if any enter the work area.
“Any impacts to marine life are a significant issue for Dominion,” said Scott Lawton, an environmental technical advisory for the company. “We want to avoid that at all costs.”
During the construction of the two initial turbines, Dominion deployed a “bubble curtain” to envelop the work site and dampen the sound of the pilings being driven into the sea floor. Sarah Glitz, a marine biologist with the advocacy group Oceana, said she is heartened to hear that the company will be using that technology again during its 2024–26 construction period.
She said that she accepts NOAA’s determination that no evidence implicates wind turbine construction in the whale strandings. “But,” she added, “we want to make sure there are strong safeguards for marine life” for the Virginia project and others.
Bird experts say that the proposed Virginia project is far enough offshore that it shouldn’t impact most birds along their primary East Coast migratory route, the Atlantic Flyway.
“Most of the birds … use the nearshore,” said Bryan Watts, director of the Center for Conservation Biology at the College of William and Mary. “We’re talking … about a kilometer offshore.”
But there are exceptions, such as the whimbrel, a dappled shorebird that flies over the open ocean during its migrations between Canada and Brazil. William and Mary has partnered with the Nature Conservancy and Dominion on a study to track their altitude over the project site.
The researchers managed to catch and tag 15 of the elusive birds last fall on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. The team won’t have the data from the globe-crossing birds until they return in the spring and fly within range of a U.S.-based cell phone tower.
“It’s like you’re waiting for a text from your kid,” said Judy Dunscomb, a Nature Conservancy scientist.
But the researchers did get a flutter of auspicious news from one bird that abruptly returned to Virginia shortly after starting the journey. On its way out, Lawton said, the whimbrel soared over the project site at about 10,000 feet, well above the 600-foot-high wind turbines. On its return, the bird zoomed just above the surface of the ocean — well below where the blades would sweep
