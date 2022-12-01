Pennsylvania has adopted new rules to bring down smog and global-warming methane emissions from conventional oil and gas wells.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and the state Department of Environmental Protection used a rare emergency rule process to get around Republican legislator opposition to tougher emissions limits. Failure to tighten limits could have deprived the state of $800 million in federal highway aid.
The state’s independent Environmental Quality Board on Nov. 30 approved the emergency rule by a 16–2 vote. The new limits on emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which frequently contain methane, will go into effect Dec. 10 — less than a week before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s deadline for all states to have new emissions limits in place.
DEP says the lower limits for VOCs and methane mandated by the EPA will apply to more than 27,000 conventional oil and gas well sites, though only about 95 of them produce enough gas to face DEP inspections with leak-detecting equipment. Environmental groups had lobbied for smaller-producing wells to fall under inspections as well, claiming smaller wells are responsible for a majority of methane releases.
Conventional wells — generally smaller, older and shallower — account for about 80% of methane released from the industry in Pennsylvania. Unconventional gas wells, mostly using fracking extraction methods, are less numerous and already under tougher emissions limits.
DEP estimates it will cost the conventional oil and gas industry $9.8 million annually in new equipment to lower emissions. But the agency says that will be more than offset by preventing gas, valued at $36.4 million annually, from escaping into the air.
The new requirements mandate “reasonably achievable” technology to reduce emissions at wells, pumping stations, storage sites and pipelines.
The EPA required the new limits in 2016 but gave states until Dec. 16, 2022, to have them in place or lose highway funds. DEP said it did not act to adopt them until earlier this year because of gaps in data at the state level and changing federal requirements.
DEP initially sought to approve identical emissions limits for both conventional and unconventional oil and gas facilities. Public hearings and a public comment period took place, eliciting thousands of responses, mostly in support for tougher limits. The Independent Regulatory Review Commission approved them in November.
But Republican state legislators cited a state law that stipulates conventional oil and gas wells must be regulated separately. DEP split the regulations, and the Environmental Quality Board passed them.
But the House Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, which has consistently been protective of the gas industry, disapproved the regulation. That action triggered a mandatory legislative review of the emissions rule. But the legislature wouldn’t be back in session until after the deadline, prompting the governor and DEP to seek the emergency rule route to avoid losing federal highway aid.
The gas industry has lobbied against the new emissions rules on conventional wells. The Marcellus Drilling News called the new regulation “onerous” and said it would add new layers of reporting and new equipment requirements “that won’t change a thing.”
