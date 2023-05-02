Pennsylvania, enlisting the help of Ohio and West Virginia, has applied to be among the six to 10 “clean” hydrogen energy hubs the federal government will help build around the country as part of a $8 billion initiative under the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
The Team Pennsylvania Foundation, a public-private partnership, submitted the application to the U.S. Department of Energy with strong backing from Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro. Under the proposal, Ohio and West Virginia would be among the end users of low-carbon hydrogen fuel produced through the project. Thus, the proposed hub is being called the Decarbonization Network of Appalachia H2Hub.
“We can and must protect and create jobs and protect our planet, and this project will be key to demonstrating that Pennsylvania can lead in this way,” Shapiro said in the state’s application.
“Rising to the challenges of our time — climate change, economic transformation and global inequity — will only be possible with strategic public-private partnership,” said Abby Smith, president and CEO of Team Pennsylvania.
The hub would create “blue” hydrogen, using natural gas and carbon capture strategies to supply hydrogen to plastic manufacturers and produce electricity.
Use of the hydrogen could also help decarbonize the steel industry, grow the economy and reduce pollution, according to Team Pennsylvania. Steel manufacturing currently makes heavy use of coal in the heating process.
The Biden administration is relying heavily on hydrogen to achieve its goals for combatting climate change.
The funding stipulations set up by Congress require a mix of hubs that will use both renewable and fossil fuels in the production process.
But questions and concerns remain over what constitutes “clean” hydrogen.
Some environmental groups say that using fossil fuels to produce hydrogen fuel could still produce significant greenhouse gas emissions, present dangers when transported or stored, consume water resources, cause air pollution and extend the burning of natural gas instead of pressing for all renewable sources of energy.
