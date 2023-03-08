The final curtain hasn’t fallen yet on Virginia’s 2023 General Assembly, but environmental advocates are celebrating likely increases in funding for cleaning up local waters and the Chesapeake Bay.
They’re also feeling good about pulling out a surprising win on utility regulation while preventing or at least limiting rollbacks of ambitious climate, green energy and Bay initiatives passed two years ago.
“We had a great legislative session,” said Mike Town, executive director of the Virginia League of Conservation Voters, last week during an online wrap-up with activists. “I know we’ve been doing a lot of bitching and complaining the last 50 days, but it all worked out.”
First, the money:
The General Assembly adjourned Feb. 25 without reaching a deal on changes to the state’s two-year budget, with Republicans and Democrats deadlocked over whether to cut taxes or boost education funding and give teachers raises. It’s expected that legislative leaders will work out their differences, as they have in previous years, and return to Richmond for a special session sometime this spring to finalize a budget package.
Assuming they do — and that there are no shakeups in spending items already approved by each chamber — there could be significant funding increases for cleaning up water pollution and helping to restore the Bay. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin has proposed adding the following amounts to his Democratic predecessor’s two-year budget:
- $237 million for upgrading wastewater treatment plants, on top of $70 million allocated by former Gov. Ralph Northam
- $137 million extra in financial and technical support for farmers to adopt conservation practices, the first full funding of the state’s agricultural cost-share program
- $100 million to help Richmond fix its combined sewer system, which frequently dumps raw diluted sewage into the James River after heavy rainfalls
“All of that is unprecedented in what’s being spent both on local water quality and for the Bay,” said Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
There are other funding boosts possible, pending further budget negotiations. Senate lawmakers voted to establish a pilot program to offer farmers grants to put in certain conservation practices considered cost-effective, such as stream fencing and streamside tree plantings. Funding remains uncertain.
The two chambers also agreed in principle, but not amount, to help localities assess their forests and tree canopy and to encourage more recycling of oyster shells for use in restoring Bay reefs.
Environmentalists’ batting average on nonbudget legislation was more mixed. The Virginia Conservation Network, a coalition of 150 green groups statewide, supported 14 bills dealing with clean water and flood resilience, but only five managed to pass both chambers.
Those bills, which await the governor’s signature, represent “marginal progress on a variety of issues,” said Chris Leyen, policy director for the Virginia League of Conservation Voters.
One of those small victories was a bill that will require industries using so-called “forever chemicals” to test for them in their waste streams and report the levels if any per– and polyfluoroalkyl substances are detected.
Legislation aimed at curbing plastic pollution died, though, including a bill that simply called for a study of the extent and severity of microplastics in public drinking water. So did a pair of bills that would have imposed limits on or just studied the growth of data centers in Virginia. Legislators instead approved an expansion of sales tax exemptions and grant funds for data center companies looking to locate projects in the state. This came after an announcement in January that Amazon Web Services plans to spend $35 billion to establish several new data center campuses in the state.
On the flip side, Leyen said, “We had a 100% success rate in killing all the bad bills.”
Topping that kill list was legislation sought by Youngkin that would have suspended Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, the compact of states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic that regulates carbon dioxide emissions from its power plants.
"The 2020 law — the Clean Energy and Community Flood Preparedness Act — is still on the books and still requires Virginia to participate in RGGI,” said Nate Benforado, senior attorney with the Southern Environmental Law Center. He credited “a lot of different groups and partners" for beating back legislative efforts to repeal the law. The Youngkin administration continues to pursue regulatory action to withdraw, though, via the state Air Pollution Control Board.
Likewise defeated were several bills to rescind the state’s adoption of the Clean Car tailpipe emission standards set by California, which are tighter than federal law requires and have been embraced by 15 other states.
Environmentalists also stifled a measure that would have exempted some predevelopment forest harvesting from erosion and sediment controls and stormwater management requirements.
A few bills passed after environmentalists withdrew their opposition, but only after the bills were amended to address their objections. Chief among them was utility reform legislation, which restored the ability of the State Corporation Commission to regulate electricity rates.
Town, of the League of Conservation Voters, called it “a true compromise,” which he said granted Dominion a higher profit margin — but not as high as it wanted — while protecting ratepayers from being overcharged. A provision to reverse the retirement of coal-fired power plants under Virginia’s 2020 Clean Economy Act was watered down to an information-only annual report, he said.
Environmentalists also settled for a compromise on portions of Virginia’s Bay cleanup timetable. A pair of lawmakers introduced legislation that would have extended the deadline by four years to 2030 when livestock farmers must fence their herds from streams and crop farmers must have approved nutrient management plans.
The Bay Foundation, contending that the extension would hamper Virginia’s Bay restoration efforts, pushed back. After negotiations, lawmakers trimmed the delay by two years, but with an important caveat: The 2028 deadline will stand only if the state provides full funding annually for the programs that pay farmers for such conservation practices.
“We are reasonably satisfied with it, though it did not go as far as we had hoped,” Sanner said.
There also were some modest legislative moves on the fisheries front:
- Lawmakers agreed to provide $2 million to help expand the processing of blue catfish for marketing. The invasive fish, introduced years ago in an effort to enhance sportfishing in Virginia, have spread throughout the Bay watershed and are feeding voraciously on crabs and other fish. Only a few seafood dealers are processing blue catfish in Virginia now because of restrictive federal inspection requirements.
- Legislators also approved a new grant program to encourage restaurants and markets to recycle oyster shells, though the amount remains in question.
- A bill that would have directed the Virginia Institute of Marine Science to study the ecological and economic impacts of the industrial menhaden fishery in the Bay instead asks VIMS to submit a plan for undertaking such research.
