In places like The Narrows in Pennsylvania, Swallow Falls in western Maryland and The Unicorn in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park, frozen waterfalls and seeps become a much-anticipated playground for the extreme sport of ice climbing.
It’s a demanding passion that requires engineering skills and muscles and mental moxie different from rock climbing. For starters, you have to climb in bitter cold.
Ice climbers like David Giacomin pray for entrenched arctic cold fronts to create the walls of ice they scale using a pair of ice axes as arm extensions and, on their feet, spiked crampons for precarious toeholds.
“When I’m leading ice climbing, everything quiets for me and I’m in a world of complete tranquility,” said the 51-year-old Silver Spring, MD, businessman who created the DC, VA, WV and PA Ice Climbing Community page on Facebook, with 1,900 followers.
“There’s not many experiences where you can come into a place of complete peace and quietness and become one with nature.”
It’s a blank canvas with routes that, unlike rock climbing, get drawn anew with each new freeze. The color of the ice can vary from white to blue to any of the colors of the minerals inside the rock beneath. There can be walls of ice or frozen columns, and obstacles in the shape of mushrooms and chandeliers. Climbers often hear running water just under the ice, and sometimes they get sprayed.
Climbers look at the puzzle and make their way up, splayed against the ice. Their safety net comes from being hooked into a rope fixed to the top or the more dicey method of driving screws into the ice and being belayed by a partner at the base. With two curved ice picks and crampons, even short falls with sharp objects can be dangerous.
“It’s not for the faint hearted,” Giacomin said.
At some point, most ice climbers experience the “screaming barfies,” a brief but agonizing condition stemming from all the blood draining from your hands while wielding ice picks overhead. At the top, as the blood rushes back, climbers sometimes throw up from the pain. It can also cause temporary hearing or vision loss and dizziness.
But it takes prolonged snaps of well-below freezing temperatures to create climbable ice. And freeze-thaw cycles can loosen the anchoring rock under the ice or cause the ice layer to pull away from its base.
This winter has been, by far, the worst season in memory for many climbers in Bay drainage states —and the worst among three or four warm winters in a row.
Giacomin, who admits to “becoming drunk with ice climbing,” has gone out just once this winter. “This is a real thing. This has been the worst season ever, hands down,” he said.
“Maybe you should make this story about climate change,” quipped Bob Perna, a 70-year-old retired builder from West Chester, PA who has led ice-climbing trips for four decades.
“In 40-plus years, I’ve never experienced these temperatures,” said Perna, who in early February drove to New York’s Adirondacks to find safe ice. “I talked to the younger climbers and people were saying, ‘I don’t know about making an investment’ [in ice-climbing gear].”
Until driving eight hours north, Perna this winter had climbed only two days and that was in December when a freak polar vortex brought record cold to his favorite climbing routes: the frozen series of 22 named waterfalls in Ricketts Glen State Park in northeastern Pennsylvania. The ice quickly melted, and there have been no good ice formations since then.
“There’s no question that we’re destroying our planet and for those that play outside in it,” he said.
Lost ice means lost revenue for some. Valley to Summit, a Philadephia-based outfitter, has been leading trips to view the frozen waterfalls at Ricketts Glen for eight years. The trips have become increasingly popular with up to six groups of 16 participants a day.
“A mild winter is devastating. Yeah, it hurts,” said founder David Mildenberg. “But we don’t have harvest insurance like farmers.”
A check of weather records near Ricketts Glen, one of Pennsylvania’s ice-climbing meccas, helps to explain why walls of ice are getting harder to find.
From 1981 to 1985, the average minimum temperature for January was 5 degrees. From 1986 to 1990 it was 8, followed by 5 from 1991to1995 and a frigid minus 13 from 1996 to 2000. Then winters started getting noticeably warmer, with the average low temperature rising to 18 from 2001 to 2005 and at least 20 degrees ever since.
Well aware of the global warming forecasts of more temperate winters, ice climbers in the region are grappling with the possibility that nearby ice climbing in their home states may be vanishing.
“I hope this trend we have had for the last few years changes. If not, driving eight hours will be the norm rather than the exception to getting ice for us down here in the Mid-Atlantic,” Giacomin posted on his ice-climbing Facebook page.
Instead of seeking out local ice playgrounds, those who can afford it might have to plan multiday trips to more northern climes such as the Adirondacks or Catskills in New York, or the White Mountains of New England.
Others are relying more on the newer sport of dry tooling, which involves using ice-climbing tools to scale bare rock year-round (preferably avoiding established rock climbing routes because the tools can scar rock).
“Dry tooling is the only thing that has kept me sane so far,” Perna said.
