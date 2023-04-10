Jake and Jen Horton, and their teen daughter, Keena, sat in the kitchen of their 19th-century homestead as newborn lambs frolicked outside and windows framed sloped farm fields starting to blush with spring green.
“Everything you see will be under water,” Jake said. “We’ll be under 30 feet of water right here where we are sitting.”
The Hortons, along with 35 other landowners, could lose their homes and farms — including five preserved ones — in the forested hills that flank the Susquehanna River in York County, PA, under a proposal to build a 1,000-acre, $2.1 billion hydroelectric project.
On the ridgetop above one of the last roadless sections of the river, the pumped-storage project would create a 580-acre storage reservoir with a 225-foot-high dam nearly 2 miles long and two dikes. River water would be pumped into the reservoir to a maximum depth of 200 feet.
To generate power, the reservoir would be drawn down by about 160 million gallons, the water rushing downhill in buried, 29-foot-wide tunnels to drive turbines. Even though it would use more electricity than it produces, 858 megawatts of power could be generated in a burst — enough to power about 141,000 homes.
But the facility would only run when needed. It would act like a storage battery, providing power when the 13-state regional power grid needs it. That could happen during heat waves or frigid weather. It also could be triggered by the projected increase in the use of electric vehicles and electric heat pumps, or the growing momentum to produce energy from sources other than fossil fuels.
A similar proposal for a hydro facility was floated 12 years ago for the same River Hills location and was withdrawn amid much pushback, infusing residents and conservation groups with a sense of relief.
In fact, this is the fourth proposal since the 1970s for a hydro project at this location. All were eventually scrapped. The current proposal is a dusted-off version of one floated by the same partners in 1990.
“It becomes basic harassment after a while,” said Jen Horton, whose family has rented the house and surrounding farmland for 22 years. They could also lose a river bungalow that they bought a year ago and have been working to restore. “Literally, you lose sleep at night.”
Pushback
Land trusts, farmland preservation groups, hiking groups and conservation groups are joining local residents to oppose the latest incarnation of the project.
They feel they have an even stronger case this time. The state, federal government, two counties, nonprofit groups and river towns in the last 10 years have invested approximately $60 million to preserve the lower Susquehanna River gorge and develop a tourism-based economy tied to natural and historic features.
“A lot has changed since the last time this pumped-storage project was proposed. The beautiful lower Susquehanna River is no longer only a local treasure, but a landscape so special that it has received designations as both a state conservation landscape and a national heritage area,” said Phil Wenger, CEO of the Lancaster Conservancy, which has had helped protect thousands of acres in the River Hills.
“The adverse effects of this project are in direct opposition to our organization’s efforts and those of many fellow partners — [with potential] effects that cause irreparable damage and erase an important part of the natural, cultural and historic landscape we have long fought to protect.”
Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Ted Evgeniadis expressed concerns, too. “Farmland, archaeological sites and one of the most ecologically satisfying areas of the Mason-Dixon Trail would be flooded and underwater forever. The lower Susquehanna has been monopolized for power generation and profits at the expense of water quality and aquatic life for generations,” he said. He was referring to the four hydroelectric dams, two nuclear plants and other pumped-storage hydro facility already on a 20-mile stretch of the river.
The board of the Susquehanna National Heritage Area said in a statement that it is “deeply concerned about the adverse impacts of the proposed pumped-storage facility on the natural, cultural and recreational resources of our national heritage area and will work in collaboration with our partners and local communities to oppose its development at this location.”
A disbanded citizen’s group has hastily re-formed, printing up yard signs to signal their opposition. David Imhoff, spokesman for the Cuffs Run Alliance, will be trying to save his family’s circa-1870 farmette for the third time.
“But there’s a lot more at stake than my own property,” he said, questioning the hydro project for touting itself as “green.”
“The project is just a bad idea economically and environmentally,” he said.
A ‘clean energy’ option
The pair of local energy-industry businessmen who are proposing the hydro project — for the second time — say it makes more sense than ever as the country increasingly seeks renewable energy to help combat climate change.
The transition from a fossil fuel-based power sector will strain the region’s capacity to produce enough power at times of peak energy use. That’s because the sun doesn’t always shine for solar arrays and there isn’t always a breeze to drive wind turbines, said William M. McMahon Jr., one of two partners in York Energy Storage.
“We think our timing is perfect and use of this project a good match,” he said.
Eighty -year-old McMahon is a veteran of the energy industry, and his partner, Jan Sockel, is a retired engineer. McMahon said they are working closely with a single investor who is interested in funding the project.
The $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in 2021 is providing $10 million to support studies of potential pumped-storage facilities for hydropower. “Hydropower is key to building a 100% clean energy future,” according to a U.S. Department of Energy notice of the initiative.
There are currently 43 such hydro projects in the U.S., including one along the opposite shore of the Susquehanna in Lancaster County, several miles downriver from the proposed site in York County.
McMahon said that when they proposed the York County project 30 years ago the site was considered by one global water resources development company as one of the best spots in the country for a pumped-storage energy plant. “There’s not too many places where you have two bodies of water as close to each other but yet a difference in height,” he said.
He said the venture “would create a green footprint in the area with no emissions, noise, visual impact, traffic concerns, crime or emergencies. When it’s done it will be greener than it is right now. It’s going to be a large lake with a forest around it. It’s going to be wild and open to wildlife. It will be pretty green, benign and quiet.”
Debating green
Opponents challenge the notion that this is a “green” project, noting that trees will be cleared and that the pumped-storage process would use more electricity than it generates. They also point out that it will be powered by electricity from the regional grid with sources that include natural gas and coal-fired power plants.
“We believe that better alternatives exist that don’t destroy life and forests, produce methane and erase our rich historic and cultural history,” said the Lancaster Conservancy’s Wenger.
Several studies have found that, depending on conditions, decaying plants in stagnant reservoirs emit methane, a potent greenhouse gas. McMahon said that would not be the case with this project.
The 200-mile Mason-Dixon Trail System, a National Recreational Trail, passes through the proposed project site at what is currently one of the pathway’s most secluded and scenic sections. “We are not the ‘not-in-my-backyard’ type of people, but I can’t imagine a way to make the trail scenic [with the project],” said Ruthie Franczek, president of the trail system.
But McMahon said he thought the trail could be rerouted and that other public trails will be created. He said it wouldn’t be safe to allow the public to fish in the reservoir but hoped a separate body of water could be provided. Picnicking would be permitted.
As for the concerted efforts to preserve the landscape and promote outdoors tourism over the last decade, McMahon said, “I think we’re on their side. We’re trying to preserve it as much as anyone else.”
He said he understands the emotions of residents who would lose their properties. “None of them appreciate what we’re doing, but going forth, someone has to be part of the solution. The benefit is for the population of a big region around us here. There will be benefits to the electric grid and 65 million people.
“That’s what the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is all about. They are the ones that will judge whether the disadvantages to the people living there outweigh the benefits to society in the future.”
McMahon referred to the project area as “sparsely used land” and rejects complaints that it would indelibly mar the existing landscape. He said only the 2-mile-long dam on top of ridge and an upraised column of rocks in the river, where water would be withdrawn from the river, would be visible.
The forested slopes facing the river would be mostly untouched, he said. The access road to the project would be built on top of the ridge and not visible from the river, and 3 miles of needed transmission lines would march inland from the reservoir, not fronting the river.
Governor’s stance unclear
McMahon gave a presentation about the project on March 9 in Harrisburg attended by Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s deputy chief of staff for consumers and the environment, and representatives of other state agencies.
According to Shapiro spokesman Manuel Bonder, the administration “is still evaluating all the pieces of the puzzle on this.” He said the project could be impactful for Pennsylvania but that the governor was aware of concerns about local impacts.
Pennsylvania ranks near the bottom of states in the amount of electricity it derives from the wind, sun and water. But Shapiro pledged during his recent campaign to generate 30% of the state’s power come from renewable sources by 2030.
The project was recently interjected into hearings of the state’s proposed budget when Republican state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill of York County asked state Agriculture Department Secretary Russell Redding what could be done to prevent farms preserved with state taxpayers’ money from being targeted by energy infrastructure projects.
Unfortunately, Redding replied, the state should, but does not, have much sway in putting state-preserved farms off-limits when the projects involve agencies such as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
FERC has received the project’s preliminary application. On March 24, the agency said that York Energy Storage must first work with Brookfield Renewable Partners, which operates the Safe Harbor hydroelectric dam downriver, to obtain assurances that the proposed project would not affect Safe Harbor Dam or alter the plant’s operation.
McMahon said he was in the process of contacting Brookfield and expressed confidence in securing its signoff. “I would expect that we’re going to be friends and we will be working well together,” he said.
Before FERC rules on the preliminary permit, there will be a comment period. If FERC approves the permit, the developer can conduct a detailed feasibility study, which could take up to four years.
Details of the project may be viewed at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission website at elibrary.ferc.gov. Then click on “Docket Search.” Enter P-15303-000 in the “Enter Docket Number” box.
Meanwhile, the Horton family and their neighbors vow to fight the project. “I just can’t see why anyone’s personal profit could take something like this when it’s basically our livelihood,” Josh Horton said.
“We’ve got a lot of time, tears, blood, sweat and love invested. It’s just disheartening.”
