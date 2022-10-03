When the fast-growing Cedar Ridge Community Church bought a 63-acre historic property in 1996 in the Washington, DC, suburbs of Montgomery County, MD, congregation members were determined to be “good stewards of God’s earth.”
“Our vision is about making better people and making the world a better place. We also wanted to do our part in fighting climate change,” explained Matthew Dyer, the church’s lead pastor.
The congregation has a large vegetable garden on part of the property and gives away a couple tons of produce each year to the needy. Fields once covered in invasive plants have been transformed into meadows of native, wildlife-friendly flowers. A pollinator garden sustains bee hives and yields honey. Grazing livestock and an “organic cemetery” are being contemplated.
To combat climate change, church wanted to install renewable energy. The congregation’s leaders explored wind turbines, but tests showed the area didn’t have enough sustained wind. They turned to the sun, but the building’s roof was unsuitable for a solar mount.
Then, a solar advocacy group told them about Maryland’s community solar program, suggesting that the church host a ground-based solar array on the property. The project would serve and be paid for by the community. The church agreed.
It’s the first faith-based community solar project in Maryland.
The solar array at the church has been generating power since late April, and 375 residents in the Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. service area have signed up or “subscribed” to the project. That means they buy a portion of their electricity from the project. In return, they earn energy credits that lower their monthly electric bills 5–15%, depending on how much power they choose to buy.
Some subscribers want to help underwrite renewable energy. Others are attracted to cheaper electric bills at a time when costs are soaring.
All of the energy produced at the site stays in the service area.
In keeping with a core belief of helping others, the church stipulated that at least 30% of subscriptions be reserved for low– and moderate-income residents, who are offered financial incentives and discounted subscriptions.
But the approval process for the project wasn’t easy. A portion of the congregation, passionate about the wildflower meadows, was concerned about the solar initiative because some of them would be covered by solar panels. The meadows had become a magnet for wildlife and “a quiet, peaceful shelter from the frenzied life,” in the words of Bryan Peterson, the church’s pastor of children and facilities. But, in the end, community solar moved ahead.
First, though, Montgomery County’s council had to amend its zoning ordinance to allow community solar projects larger than those on small rooftops.
“Many people don’t live in a house but still want to be a part of the solution, contribute to a clean energy economy and reduce their own carbon footprint," said Tom Hucker, the county councilman who embraced the church’s efforts and paved the way for the zoning change. “Community solar is one way to do that. Community solar is a great step forward for people to participate who would otherwise be shut out of the clean energy economy.”
Further, advocates say, every community solar project will help the county meet its ambitious goal of having carbon-free power by 2035.
A public hearing about the project addressed the few concerns raised by neighbors. Because it was historic farm property, the local historic preservation commission also had to sign off.
Then there were land-lease contracts and details to be worked out with the solar developer and its long-term operator. Church leaders insisted that a mix of native, pollinator-friendly grasses and blooming plants be planted under and around the solar panels to aid the church’s nearby 1-acre bee colony. Because they built the array in a meadow, no trees were cut.
Now, the 6,292 solar panels amassed on 8 acres are pumping out 2.5 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 350 homes.
“This is a clear example of a church that walks the talk in every aspect of their vision,” said Salar Naini, executive vice president of business development for TurningPoint Energy, the project’s developer.
Matthew Dickey, chief of staff for Summit Ridge Energy, the project’s owner-operator, notes that in addition to doing something tangible about climate change, the church’s sponsorship of the project “also creates economic development, green jobs, energy independence and cost savings.”
Pastor Dyer said that he sees just as many monarch butterflies and dragonflies flitting amidst the solar panels as when it was a meadow.
He takes satisfaction in knowing that the church’s 400 congregants have stepped up to better their community and make a slight difference in trying to turn the tide against global warming.
“We can’t change the whole world, but we can do something about it,” he said.
