Ellicott City, MD, finally has a measure of protection against flash floods like the ones that devastated this historic mill town in 2016 and 2018, killing three people and damaging businesses and homes.
A stormwater retention pond has been carved out of a highway interchange about 2 miles up the Tiber-Hudson River from the community’s Main Street. Built at a cost of $5.3 million, the H-7 pond is designed to hold up to 4.24 million gallons of runoff, enough to cover a football field with water 10 feet deep.
It is the first major public works project finished as part of the flood mitigation plan adopted by Howard County in 2019. The plan calls for building or expanding several stormwater ponds and boring a tunnel through bedrock to divert floodwaters. It also calls for demolishing four historic buildings at the bottom of Main Street and removing all but the facades of six others.
Construction is under way on a second large stormwater pond, and preparations are being made to begin work on the tunnel. Overall, $167 million in local, state and federal funds have been secured to complete the plan, which will reduce but not prevent future catastrophic flooding from the cloudbursts that experts say are increasing in intensity and frequency.
