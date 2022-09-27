The day was turning balmy, surging toward 80 degrees. But the water gliding down this unusual West Virginia waterway on a sun-drenched August morning remained a cool 62 degrees.
Here, Nathaniel “Than” Hitt, a U.S. Geological Survey biologist, was reasonably sure his team would catch checkered sculpins, a small, mottled fish found only in the Potomac River headwaters of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.
If they did, it would signal that they had found another refuge from a warming planet.
“This species is only found in the coldest places,” Hitt said. “It needs cold water, and it needs stable flows. This is important because it can tell us about where places are changing and where they’re remaining intact.”
Climate change isn’t just making the air hotter – it’s warming waters as well. Stream temperatures in the Chesapeake Bay watershed have warmed at a rate of about a half-degree per decade from 1960 to 2010, according to a USGS study.
Biologists predict that as rivers and streams heat up, organisms adapted to cooler temperatures eventually will be driven out, upending those ecosystems.
But certain waterways may offer a lifeline, Hitt said. He calls them “the last cold places.” And he suspected that Bullskin Run, a Shenandoah River tributary, might be one of them.
To find out, Hitt and three fellow USGS researchers — Karmann Kessler, Joann Lamb and Karli Rogers — donned chest waders and trudged into the creek. As they walked upstream in shin-deep water, Rogers led the way, probing the water with a long wand. A cable connected the wand to a Ghostbusters-like backpack. This was the electrofishing device she used to briefly stun fish in her immediate vicinity.
Hitt and Kessler followed closely behind on both flanks, swooping down with nets to scoop up any living thing suddenly immobilized. Lamb trailed with a large bucket to collect the organisms.
Hitt, a West Virginia native, first encountered checkered sculpins during his dissertation work at Virginia Tech in the mid-2000s. Fully grown, they aren’t much bigger than a human’s index finger. Like other sculpin species, the checkered variety boasts an outsized head and fan-like fins protruding on each side of its body. Their finicky taste for cold, freshwater streams makes checkered sculpins stand out as strong candidates for further research.
In a way, the species is still waiting to be “discovered.” It was long considered a geographical offshoot of the slimy sculpin population. But taxonomists now view checkered sculpins as distinct enough to warrant classification as their own species. There are subtle differences between them and other sculpins within the Potomac watershed, such as having one chin pore instead of two and slimmer heads, Hitt said.
The species has yet to be formally described in scientific literature and has no official Latin name (like we Homo sapiens, for example). Hitt is part of a team of scientists putting the finishing touches on a study that they say will elevate the checkered sculpin to full species status.
One of the lead authors, Rich Raesly, a biologist at Frostburg State University in Maryland who has studied the species for more than 30 years, said it has been a long time coming. “It’s taken me awhile with my teaching commitments to finally work up a species description,” he said.
It isn’t necessarily good news for a species to stay under the scientific radar. Research shows that recently described species have significantly higher chances of extinction compared with those described in the more-distant past. Experts generally point to “newer” species having low populations and facing more human threats to their survival.
As for the checkered sculpin, it is listed as imperiled in Pennsylvania and critically imperiled in the other states where it has been found. “We should be concerned about the issue of climate,” Raesly said.
While other sculpin species in the region can withstand warm waters, their checkered counterparts are limited to places that remain below 68 degrees.
“This is what’s going to be rare as climate change continues,” Hitt said, stepping through the silt-bottomed Jefferson County creek.
His survey of Bullskin Run quickly confirmed his assumptions about the waterway. Within the first 215 feet, the team snagged 158 checkered sculpins.
“That's a good sign,” Hitt said. “Where they can occur, they can be locally abundant. And that gives you some sense that they’re secure from a conservation perspective.”
But there’s a downside, he added. Today, places like Bullskin Run are few and far between and may be separated by miles of warmwater habitats, causing populations to become isolated.
“They are somewhat at risk,” Hitt said, “because they are so fragmented across the landscape.”
Bullskin Run flows for about a dozen miles from just south of Charles Town along a valley floor consisting of farm fields, rural subdivisions and sycamore-dotted forests before it empties into the Shenandoah.
For centuries, the surrounding landscape captivated settlers, including George Washington, who acquired thousands of acres of land in the region for farming. But what attracted the USGS researchers was what lies beneath it: a topography called karst
The rock here dissolves more readily than elsewhere, creating a network of nooks and cracks. Once rainwater seeps deep enough, it cools along the broad expanses of rock. Where the cooled groundwater emerges at the surface, it forms creeks and rivers that retain much of that original coldness, Hitt said.
His study is analyzing fish communities at more than 40 sites. Scientists with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency sampled the same locations three decades ago. Hitt’s aim is to determine how the number and diversity of fish at each have changed since then, comparing conventional streams with their colder, karst-based brethren.
So far, the karst systems appear to be protecting checkered sculpins from warming temperatures, Kessler said. Going forward, she added, it will be up to the public and government leaders to determine whether that habitat is worth protecting.
“They’re an indicator species,” Kessler said. “If we stopped seeing them, we know there’s a real issue.”
