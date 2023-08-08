Some of the lands around the Chesapeake Bay are sinking at a rate of up to a quarter of an inch per year, raising the stakes for cities, towns and natural areas at risk from sea level rise, according to a new study.
The Virginia Tech analysis, published in March in the Journal of Geophysical Research, is not the first paper to posit that much of the region’s land is declining in elevation. That fact has been established for decades.
What’s new, the researchers say, is that the projections within the study paint the most accurate picture yet of what they call “vertical land motion,” or subsidence. Such measurements are critical, they add, because sinking coastal areas will face a wetter future than those that are stable or rising.
"The ground goes down, sea level comes up and flood waters go much farther inland than either change would produce by itself," said Futi Sherpa, a doctoral student in the Department of Geosciences and lead author of the study, in a statement.
She and her colleagues hope that the new information is a call to action. Many of the region’s climate-resilience plans either don’t consider subsidence or use outdated estimates, they said.
"There are many estimates and models for sea-level rise, but they all fall short because they don't take into account land elevation changes," said Manoochehr Shirzaei, a radar remote sensing professor who also participated in the study. “The flooding hazards maps of the Chesapeake Bay area need to be updated with the measurements of land elevation changes and updated projections of sea level rise.”
The triggers behind the sinking vary, depending on the area. After the last Ice Age more than 10,000 years ago, much of the Mid-Atlantic has been sinking as the Earth’s crust slowly adjusts to the retreat of the glaciers. In some places, heavy groundwater withdrawals are a significant factor. And erosion can play a role as well.
The Virginia Tech study used satellite data gleaned from 2007–20 to create a “seamless map” of changes in land elevation around the Bay’s shoreline. The technology enabled the team to estimate year-to-year changes as small as a millimeter.
The study found that the ground around most of the Bay’s perimeter is sinking annually by less than 2 millimeters, about the width of a strand of spaghetti. But other places are sinking two or three times as fast.
One of those hot spots is the Hampton Roads region, home to Norfolk and Virginia Beach. There, groundwater pumping and erosion have exacerbated the phenomenon, leading to subsidence rates of 3-4 millimeters per year, the study suggests.
Meanwhile, the region’s sea level is rising by 2.5 millimeters per year, compounding the problem, Shirzaei said.
Under a high greenhouse gas emission scenario, the study estimates that by 2100, a combination of sea level rise and sinking land will risk flooding up to 370 square miles of land that is currently dry. But even if emissions are minimized, low-lying areas such as Virginia’s Tangier Island and Maryland’s Smith Island stand to drown by the century’s end.
“Many of these coastal lands are effectively at zero elevation to the sea,” Shirzaei said. “So, even a drop of a few centimeters is a huge amount of land getting flooded.”
Bad weather is likely to make a bad situation worse. If a storm with a surge as powerful as the one produced by 2003’s Hurricane Isabel were to strike the area again in 2100, the inundated area would expand to nearly 700 square miles, the study estimated.
