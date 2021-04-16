If you haven’t a heard a cicada this year, just wait a bit: 2021 is when the Great Eastern Brood of 17-year cicadas emerge and males create a deafening love song hoping to catch the ears of females. And where are these females’ hearing organs? In their abdomens. I guess you could say that the way to a lady’s cicada’s heart is through her stomach.
Here’s a head’s up: Cidadas aren’t the only creatures that “hear” from peculiar parts.
Now hair this: Researchers at Cornell University discovered that spiders hear and respond to low-frequency sounds using tiny hairs on their forelegs.
I knee-d you: Male crickets hope their chirps will make the females go weak at the knees, which also happens to be near the critter’s hearing organs.
I’m picking up food vibrations: A snake doesn’t have an outer ear or eardrum. Instead, it has is a remnant of a hearing structure in its head that includes a bone in its jaw that vibrates when it picks up movement on the ground or in the air. This data is sent to an inner ear, which sends the information to the brain for processing.
I lung to hear you: A frog doesn’t have an outer ear. It has a tympanum, a thin circular membrane behind its eye that picks up vibrations and relays them to the frog’s brain. In some frogs, the tympanum is too small to pick up low frequencies. In this case, sound waves enter through the animal’s mouth and reach the membrane from the inside. If it’s still too small to detect these vibrations, the large surface area of the lungs takes over and transmits the information to the brain. Some frogs lack a tympanum entirely, and the lungs do all of the “hearing.”
The better to hear you with
Outer ears capture sound waves, then funnel them to the inner ear, which transmits them to the brain for interpretation. The outer ear’s shape and location are adapted to each animal’s needs. Match the animals to its ears. Answers are below.
Barn owl
Bat
Cat
Muskrat
Rabbit
1. My ears can rotate up to 180 degrees thanks to the more than 30 muscles in each. This lets me hone in on prey. Should I have white fur and blue eyes, though, my chance of being deaf is greater than most others of my kind.
2. I have long ears. Each can rotate 270 degrees separately, which lets me listen to different sounds at the same time. I can’t sweat, so my ears cool me down by collecting breezes.
3. My ears hearing range is 2,000-110,000 Hertz (a measurement of the frequency of vibrations, such as sound waves). The human hearing range, for comparison, is only 20–20,000Hz. I find my way — and prey — by making a high-pitched sound then figuring out what’s where from its “echo.” I can instantly change my ear’s shape to better focus on these echoes. I also have “ear-conditioning”: Blood vessels near the surface of my ear release heat into the air.
4. My ears are small and almost hidden in my dense fur. As a result, I do not hear very well. What makes my ears special are the valves inside them that close and keep water out when I am swimming below the surface.
5. I have no outer ears and my hidden inner ears are located behind the eyes. Each has a different shape — the left to pick up sounds beneath me and the right, those above me. You might call my disc-like face an outer ear of sorts because its heart-shape traps and channels sound into my inner ear.
ANSWERS
- Cat
- Rabbit
- Bat
- Muskrat
- Barn owl
