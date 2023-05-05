To me, “feeling blue” does not mean feeling sad. I’ve always been drawn to and soothed by the color blue, which I suppose is not unrelated to my affinity for water.
But it goes beyond that. My wardrobe is predominantly blue and several rooms in my home are painted blue or blue-gray. I couldn’t even be persuaded into fall color schemes for my mid-October wedding — it was blue with pops of yellow!
My preference for blue includes my outdoor space. If you enjoy a dash of blue in your yard or garden — and want to improve water quality and help pollinators while you’re at it — consider my five favorite native plants. These are all perennials, except for the blueberries, which of course are fruit-bearing shrubs.
Dwarf crested iris
My hands-down favorite native plant is the dwarf crested iris (Iris cristata). It’s easy to grow, low maintenance and deer resistant. It’s also low growing (around 6 inches high) and spreads quickly, making it an excellent groundcover. This iris is a great choice for my shady backyard, although it can also tolerate sun. It has a short but spectacular blooming period in the spring, and its sword-like leaves provide a bluish green color all summer. The irises attract hummingbirds but are also visited by other birds, as well as bees and butterflies. They prefer acidic, medium-moist soil, which makes them a good rain garden plant.
Eastern blue star "blue ice"
For my front yard, I selected the ‘blue ice’ cultivar of eastern blue star (Amsonia tabernaemontana), a shorter, more compact version of the typical blue star in a deeper blue. Its starry blue flowers bloom from late spring to early summer after its second year. It grows easily and does best in full sun and moist, fertile soil. It is drought tolerant and can tolerate wet soil for short periods.
Highbush or lowbush blueberry
While blueberry bushes don’t have blue flowers, they do produce a mighty tasty blue fruit! The highbush blueberry (Vaccinium corymbosum), the fruit usually found in grocery stores, is a common choice for home gardens.
It prefers well-drained, acidic soil and full sun, typically producing ripe fruit from mid or late July until mid-August. Be sure to get them before the birds do! We harvest a small amount for ourselves and leave the rest for our feathered friends.
Lowbush blueberries (Vaccinium angustifolium) are often marketed as wild blueberries. They are smaller, sweeter and darker than those of the highbush. They prefer growing conditions similar to the highbush but are shorter (up to about 2 feet) and produce less fruit. Which native blueberry should you choose? Plant both! It’s the best of both worlds, and the birds will thank you.
Creeping sedge "bunny blue"
I chose the ‘bunny blue’ cultivar of the creeping sedge (Carex laxiculmis) because it grows very nicely in a heavily shaded area of my yard. This cultivar, also known as ‘hobb,’ typically grows in a dense rounded clump up to 12 inches tall with grassy blue-green leaves. Creeping sedge is easy to grow and cultivate. It’s a wonderful groundcover, and I have successfully transplanted offshoots to other areas. Creeping sedge prefers medium to wet soil in part to full shade and is deer tolerant.
Specific sedge species are difficult to identify; there are more than 1,500 species! The genus name from Latin means “cutter” and refers to the sharp leaves and stem edges found on most species. “Sedges have edges, rushes are round; grasses have nodes right down to the ground” is a helpful saying to remember when attempting to identify grasslike plants.
Great blue lobelia or blue cardinal flower
This spiky blue flower is stunning in partial shade or full sun and moist soil, making it another great choice for rain gardens. Once it finds a moist spot that it likes, it will reseed each year and spread. Great blue lobelia (Lobelia siphilitica) starts out as a low-lying cluster of leaves. Later in the season, stems appear. Usually at the end of July into August and September, it produces tubular flowers similar to the native cardinal flower. It’s a favorite of native pollinators, including bees, butterflies and hummingbirds.
Honorable mention: Virginia bluebells
This ephemeral plant (Mertensia virginica) emerges with thick green leaves and blue/purple buds to announce the arrival of spring, blooming for two to three weeks in April. The flowers hang in clusters and are pollinated by bumblebees, other long-tongued bees, butterflies, skippers, hummingbird moths, flower flies, bee flies and hummingbirds. They spread using rhizomes, or underground stems, and reseed freely, making them one of the easiest wildflowers to grow. Bluebells prefer moist but well-drained soil in part to full shade. Once established, they typically do not like to be disturbed. Any transplant attempts should be made while the bluebells are dormant.
The benefits of native plants are almost endless! Conservation landscaping using native plants supports clean air and water, wildlife, and a more beautiful, healthy human environment. They stabilize soil, prevent erosion, control runoff and reduce pollutants entering groundwater. Once native plants are established, they require less resources and maintenance, like mowing, water and fertilizers. And, of course, they support diverse wildlife, including our favorite pollinators.
So many choices, and those are just the blue ones! To learn about native plants, look up your nearest native plant society — every state in the watershed has one, and in some cases, several. Check out the Chesapeake Bay Native Plant Center (nativeplantcenter.net), a collaboration between the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Jamie Alberti is director of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay’s Green Infrastructure Program.
The views expressed by opinion columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
