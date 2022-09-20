I recently sat on the banks of the James River in Richmond, watching whitewater rafters head through the Pipeline Rapids, shrieking with joy as they were splashed on the last rapid before reaching the takeout. All around them, I saw no less than seven herons perched on rocks. An osprey flew to its nest on an old railroad pillar nearby, and turtles sunbathed on exposed rocks from the low river levels.
Backdropped by the city skyline, I couldn’t help but think what a privilege and joy it is to live near this section of the James.
I lived for seven years in New England, spending most of my time in the mountains and forests. When I moved to Richmond in 2017, I arrived in brutal heat and humidity in late September.
I was drawn to the James River, where I saw people swimming and fishing, dogs splashing in the water, and families and friends gathering. I watched kayakers and rafters run the Hollywood Rapids, having no idea at the time that the James River, and this set of rapids, would become such an important part of my life.
Even when temperatures started to cool, I found myself and my water-loving dog using our free time to explore the river’s many public access spots within city limits, which the James River Park System works tirelessly to maintain.
Cooler temperatures meant fewer crowds, but the always present paddlers at the put-ins above the rapids never waned. As I got to know the regulars, I learned more about the vast boating community in Richmond and the whitewater recreational opportunities here and throughout the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
And it’s no secret that the more connected people are to their waterways, the more they want to protect them.
In Richmond, we have outfitters with trained guides to keep people safe on the river, whether it’s a whitewater trip through the rapids or a leisurely flatwater float. There are summer and after-school educational programs that focus on getting students in canoes and kayaks, connecting them with local waterways. There are groups like James River Women, aimed at supporting more women and femme-identifying paddlers on their journey into whitewater paddling.
Especially in the summer, the James is heavily visited by rivergoers of all abilities. Safety must be a priority for everyone, and there are lots of resources to help paddlers and swimmers enjoy the river safely. We must remember that being safe on the river is often a privilege gained from exposure to guided trips, mentors, summer camps and more. Websites for the Westham Gauge, Riverside Outfitters and James River Park System, as well as the How’s the James RVA Instagram page, help prepare people for a fun and safe visit.
Recreational boaters, a powerful stewarding resource in the Chesapeake community, also provide voices on and off the river with information about river health and safety.
I’ve witnessed paddlers share resources with other river users about how to get alerts on their phone when sewage-tainted stormwater enters the river and where to go to check bacteria levels at their favorite swimming locations. I’ve seen paddlers advocate for more education on river safety and access, including the recently constructed universal access ramp at Huguenot Flatwater. Paddlers promote these resources, follow local recommendations and set examples for others.
Not only am I fortunate to recreate on the river in my free time, but I’m also able to connect with the James in my everyday work life — as a water quality monitoring coordinator for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay. I help train community members to collect baseline water quality trends. RiverTrends, launched in 1985 and funded primarily by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, is an Alliance-managed project that provides training, equipment and technical support to volunteers who conduct chemical and physical water quality monitoring in their communities.
The Alliance recently became involved with the Citizen Science Volunteer Water Quality Monitoring Program in the District of Columbia, funded by the city’s Department of Energy and Environment. Alongside our partners at Anacostia Riverkeeper, the Rock Creek Conservancy and Audubon Naturalist Society, we provide weekly water quality data to residents and visitors during peak recreation months. This is the first effort to integrate citizen science water quality data into the District’s water quality plan, an important tool for policy management and assessments.
Most of these volunteers find us because they’re already passionate about their local waterway. However, they are even more connected and informed by having a profound understanding of the waterway they call home. Collecting this data is crucial in informing the public of the safety and quality of our rivers.
Now more than ever, it’s essential to see how recreation on the water and is intertwined with water quality so that we can keep enjoying the river as an outdoor playground while staying safe and healthy.
My journey with whitewater recreation and water quality are deeply connected, and I look forward to continuing to promote Bay stewardship and river safety in my circles and beyond.
Sophie Stern is the water quality monitoring projects coordinator for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.
The views expressed by opinion columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
