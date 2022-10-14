Many miles from the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, the early morning air of northcentral Pennsylvania is cool. Fog hangs low in the valleys, and the grass is wet with dew. As the sun begins to rise, the Allegheny mountains take shape, framing the river valleys in dawn light. Cold, clear streams run through the mountains, carrying their contents downstream.
A native brook trout rises to catch an emerging mayfly. A black bear feeds along a riverbank, fattening up on beechnuts and acorns, while an eastern hellbender scours the river bottom for crayfish.
Somewhere in the distance, a bull elk bugles, and the sound reverberates through the river valley. A silent witness, the waters of northcentral Pennsylvania continue their course downstream, en route to Havre de Grace.
In the headwaters of the Bay, there are no oysters, no blue crabs, no diamondback terrapins. But a few familiar Bay species, like blue herons, river otters and ospreys do call this place home. The northern mountains of the Bay watershed are also home to black bears, wood turtles, hellbenders and even elk — a species that was once widespread throughout the Chesapeake region.
While this part of Pennsylvania might seem far removed from the Bay itself, much of the water that flows through it ends up in the Bay. As a result, stewardship initiatives within these headwaters benefit both the local inhabitants and the organisms that reside downstream.
Pennsylvania’s “elk range” includes portions of Cameron, Clinton, Clearfield and Centre counties, as well as the aptly named Elk County at the very edge of the Bay watershed. It has become a popular tourist destination for those who seek elk and wild places. The region’s wilderness encompasses steep mountains, winding river valleys, grassy forest openings and small rural communities. The area is heavily forested, contains few roads and is relatively undeveloped.
People gravitate to elk country to enjoy all of the recreational opportunities it has to offer: fishing, hunting, hiking, biking, swimming, camping and peaceful solitude. These opportunities would not be available without intact forests, clean water and open spaces.
The eastern elk subspecies (Cervus canadensis canadensis) once roamed throughout the Bay watershed, occupying dense forests, river valleys, meadows and small grassy glades.
After European colonization, years of unregulated hunting and habitat alteration led to significant declines in elk populations as colonists spread into the continent’s interior. By the late 1800s, the eastern elk subspecies had been completely wiped out.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission made the decision to reintroduce elk to their former haunts in the mountains of Pennsylvania. In 1913, the commission began the process by way of a trap-and-transfer program. Rocky Mountain elk (Cervus canadensis ‘nelsoni’) were purchased from Yellowstone National Park, loaded into boxcars and shipped to Pennsylvania by rail. Miraculously, many of those elk survived their journey and were released into the wilds of northcentral Pennsylvania.
In subsequent years, the game commission purchased and shipped more elk to Pennsylvania, releasing them in multiple counties throughout the northcentral and northeastern region. The latest estimates put the state’s wild elk population at more than 1,400.
Elk inhabit forest communities throughout this region but also gravitate to grasslands, meadows and farmland in search of food. The game commission has actively developed multiple elk viewing areas that provide educational information and allow visitors to observe the animals.
Most people visit the elk range when temperatures are cooler and especially during the September breeding season, known as “the rut,” when bulls are “bugling.” During the rut, bull elk “round up” females for breeding and are often much more visible in open fields and forest meadows. The bulls bugle to advertise their presence and attract females, and it is a sound like no other in nature. I would encourage you to take a trip to the elk range during September to experience it for yourself.
Unfortunately, it is unlikely that elk will repatriate most of their former range in the Chesapeake region. Elk are very large herd animals that require a lot of space and a lot of food. They are often unwelcome in suburban environments, not to mention being occasional road hazards and eating and trampling crops. For these reasons, natural resource agencies work to restore and manage elk populations in regions where suitable habitat and space exists — namely areas with expansive forests, few roads and few people.
The ability of the landscape to support elk populations is a testament to the importance of conserving wild places, clean water and contiguous forest habitats.
In today’s developed world, it’s sometimes hard to envision the vast herds of elk and other wildlife that once roamed the forests, meadows and streamsides of the Chesapeake region. But a trip to Pennsylvania’s elk country provides a glimpse of what that spectacle was once like. It’s like traveling back in time to experience the wilderness that once was.
Jim Kauffman is a Pennsylvania forest projects coordinator for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.
The views expressed by opinion columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
