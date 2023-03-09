I remember how excited I would get as a child before entering the local butterfly enclosure. My friends, family and others there were always on the lookout for one of the most iconic pollinators in the Americas: the monarch butterfly.
Decades later, while partnering with a monarch conservation group, I was thrilled to see the awe remain in the eyes of today’s children during the yearly monarch release. Crossing borders and biomes, monarchs are still a source of wonder and an inspiring symbol of summer in the Chesapeake Bay region.
You have probably read the bad news about monarchs: Their population has all but crashed since the early 1990s. The organization Save Our Monarchs estimates that that we’ve lost 90% of our monarchs in those three decades.
But there is good news too — that we can do something to fix the problem. We all can take simple actions to help these creatures during their extraordinary migration. If you have the space and ability, grow native plants where you can, including species of milkweed, the monarch caterpillar’s exclusive host plant.
Two populations of monarchs spend the warm months in the U.S. By far the largest — about 99% of the total — are eastern monarchs, which winter in Mexico and in the warm season migrate into the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., even as far as southern Canada. The western population winters in California and stays west of the Rocky Mountains in the warm season.
The entire migration process involves three or four consecutive generations of monarchs. The eastern monarchs spend three or more months — early November into February — in the oyumel fir forests of central Mexico, in swarms so thick that they obscure the trees’ trunks and foliage. In February or March, their biological alarm clock sounds, and they fan out to the north, laying their eggs exclusively on milkweed plants in northern Mexico or the southern U.S.
Those eggs hatch, grow into caterpillars that feed on the milkweed before pupating and becoming the next generation of butterflies, which continues the journey.
That process repeats itself until the third or fourth generation, which somehow knows it’s time to stop laying eggs, for now, and head back to Mexico. That generation is the long-distance anchor of the relay, covering the entire return trip and living six or seven times longer than its spring and summer forebears. It’s also the generation that, after a winter’s rest, begins the cycle again.
The monarchs’ presence in Mexico has profound cultural meaning as well. Millions of people participate in el Día de los Muertos (the Day of the Dead) on Nov. 1 and 2 to observe the butterflies, seen as the spirits of loved ones returning.
Whether eastern or western, monarchs are all, most importantly, pollinators. Steward’s Corner readers likely already know the importance of pollinators for human and ecosystem health around the globe.
Although there have been some sporadic years of increased monarchs, the downward trend unfortunately persists, due mostly to habitat loss. There is hope though, and we as individuals can help. We can plant more!
Monarchs need a variety of native flowering plants during all stages of their life, the most important of which are milkweed species. Adult butterflies lay eggs on milkweed leaves, and monarch caterpillars (larvae) feed exclusively on the plant. Simply put, no milkweed means no monarchs.
Once caterpillars emerge as the butterflies we love, they feed on nectar from other flowering plants. The nectar of up to 33 different species of flowers allows them to store fat and sugar, giving them the energy to make their journeys across the continent.
If you have a yard, garden or community space where you can plant freely, consider converting some of it into a native meadow or pollinator garden. The most valuable garden is one with staggered bloom times — so there’s something for the early arrivals, the larger summer crowd and those monarchs that may have missed the mass exodus memo.
Another aspect to consider is that adult monarchs are most attracted to yellow, pink, orange and purple flowers.
The aptly named butterfly weed (Asclepias tuberosa), a member of the milkweed family, boasts early orange flowers from June to August. Throughout the growing season its leaves are a crucial food source for monarch larvae. (Don’t be fooled by the similarly named butterfly bush, which is a different species altogether. The latter produces flowers that attract adult butterflies, but it is of no use to larvae.)
Some other beneficial native plants for adult monarchs are in the sunflower family (Asteraceae) — especially goldenrods, which can be easily maintained. Other good summer-to-fall options include New York aster (Aster novi-belgii) and New England aster (Aster novae-angliae), purple flowers that provide nectar from August to October. These species are also drought– and deer-resistant.
Whatever native plants you choose, species diversity with varying bloom times is vital to providing monarchs with the nectar they need to thrive, especially during their arduous fall migration.
It’s relatively easy to find native plant nurseries nowadays, as these species’ benefits become better known. Don’t hesitate to visit your local native plant vendor and ask about converting some of your space into a meadow or choosing plants with overlapping bloom times.
Right about now, eastern monarchs are beginning their journeys back to the Chesapeake from Mexico, so we should do anything possible to ensure the prosperity of one of our most inspiring and beloved pollinators. Whatever you do, don’t forget the milkweed.
John Montgomery is the communications and social media coordinator for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.
The views expressed by columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
