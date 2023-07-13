The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay presents the Watershed Champion and Fran Flanigan awards as special recognition for leadership and dedication to cleaner rivers and streams of the Chesapeake Bay. This year’s awardees have thoughtfully considered how to push the boundaries between science, the environment and art, demonstrating exemplary stewardship and profound impacts on the Bay.
Fran Flanigan Award: Penny Gross
Penny Gross is a 27-year veteran of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors in Virginia. First elected in 1995 to represent the county’s Mason District, she’s been a longtime advocate of expanded public transportation, affordable housing and diversity.
When she announced her decision not to run for reelection in 2022, Board Chair Jeff McKay praised Gross for her leadership and lasting legacy. The board is extremely grateful, McKay said, for the legacy Gross built for others and the leadership attributes and respect she brought to the table.
Gross, who says she looks forward to continuing to serve the county, also writes a weekly column in the Falls Church News Press and hosts the monthly television show, Mason Matters. She is a founding member of Friends of Mason District Park.
Her work has been extraordinarily impactful, for her district and beyond, and the Alliance is proud to honor Gross with the Fran Flanigan Award.
VA Watershed Champions: Tim Harper and Matt Lively
With experience in finance, found-object kinetic sculpture, multimedia installations, public art and graphic design, Tim Harper has a keen interest in multidisciplinary projects that occupy the space between science and art. His work has been shown throughout the Mid-Atlantic, and he has taught kinetic sculpture to children and adults.
Matt Lively, a recipient of the 2012 Theresa Pollak Award for Excellence in the Arts, is a painter, sculptor, film producer and muralist who has contributed to collections around the world. Matt has taught at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, the University of Richmond, the city’s Visual Art Center and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Studio School.
Matt and Tim began collaborating in early 2013 and quickly found that their strengths as artists were complementary. Their combined installation work includes a rainwater harvesting system sculpture at Richmond’s Binford Middle School, designed in collaboration with students from the school and the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay; an illuminated mural for Dominion Energy, highlighting the company’s renewable energy assets; a sculpture project for the city’s Fulton commercial district; and a forthcoming installation for Bon Secours Health Care that celebrates the historical significance of their Westhampton property in Richmond.
PA Watershed Champion: Jodi Sulpizio
Jodi Sulpizio is a natural resources educator for Penn State Extension in York County and coordinates its Master Watershed Steward Program and Spongy Moth Program. She teaches residents about stormwater best practices, drinking water safety and watershed management. As the master watershed steward coordinator, Sulpizio supervises more than 80 volunteers who are educating residents about water resources and implementing best management projects. Formerly, she was a naturalist for York County Parks and Manheim Township Parks.
Sulpizio is passionate about empowering both citizens and volunteers to protect our natural resources. She is now training York County’s eighth class of Master Watershed Stewards. Since 2016, stewards in the county have volunteered more than 20,000 hours and have taught watershed basics to more 34,000 people. Together, they have planned and completed many successful projects.
Sulpizio particularly enjoys planting streamside buffers and rain gardens and educating youth. She also coordinates York’s annual “Street 2 Creek” storm drain art project and looks forward to continued endeavors to help make streams and rivers cleaner for both local communities and the Chesapeake Bay.
MD Watershed Champion: Jodi Rose
Jodi Rose, executive director of Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake, graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in biochemistry and worked in the environmental consulting field for 15 years, managing soil and groundwater remediation projects and later running her own consulting firm. As a volunteer in her Catholic parish, she spearheaded several environmental and social justice programs that engaged fellow parishioners to live out their faith in action.
It was during this time that Rose decided to shift into nonprofits to work at the intersection of faith and the environment. She became the executive director of IPC in 2013 and has grown the IPC staff from one to 10 employees, increased its revenue tenfold and expanded the organization’s network to encompass hundreds of congregations.
DC Watershed Champion: Julie Lawson
Julie Patton Lawson is a talented connector and communicator, coalition builder, entrepreneurial advocate, marketing professional and project manager. She is a respected leader in engaging diverse communities in the restoration of the Bay. Lawson has developed multiple local, state and national coalitions to advocate for cutting-edge legislation and programs to protect neighborhoods and waterways.
She currently serves as the coordinator for education and workforce development strategy for the DC Department of Energy and Environment, with a focus on supporting environmental education and opportunities at Anacostia High School and the University of the District of Columbia. Previously, Lawson served in the cabinet of Mayor Muriel Bowser as the director of the Mayor’s Office of the Clean City. She was also the founding executive director of the nonprofit Trash Free Maryland.
Lawson also chairs the Citizens Advisory Committee to the Chesapeake Bay Program. Serving on several boards and committees informing education policy, she is passionate about restoring the Anacostia River so that it can be a full recreational, economical and natural resource for all Washingtonians to enjoy.
John Montgomery is communications and social media coordinator for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.