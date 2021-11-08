I’ve never considered myself an “artsy” person, yet I’m always creating and I’ve dabbled in almost every medium. While not skilled at any of it, I still find it soothing to conjure even a bit of color. For a long time, it was hard to understand why. Eventually, I realized that just because I’m not making a masterpiece doesn’t mean it’s a waste of time or energy. I am getting something out of it — a release of stress and pop of bliss from each creation.
Creativity is soothing. Adding your mark to something is like adding a piece of yourself. It is an imprint left for all to see but that maybe only you know is yours. And only you know why you did it and how it made you feel. I think this is why the Chesapeake Collective was created: to help people leave an honest imprint of themselves and their voice in our Bay restoration work.
The Chesapeake Collective is a creative space for diverse voices to be expressed and incorporated into the broader conversation about our watershed. It was created in 2014 by Sarah Davidson of the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay as a new feature of the annual Chesapeake Watershed Forum. The collective started as an alternative “artscape” for conference attendees that encouraged conversation, introspection and creativity. Each year, the collective attracted more planning team members, and the project list expanded — as did the vision.
When I joined the Alliance in 2016, I was drawn to the collective. The space offered an open invitation for everyone to share their story, elevating individual narratives through an inclusive platform.
We were able to use the energy and momentum behind the collective to create change at the forum. For instance, we collected the demographics of attendees and used that information to learn who in our watershed was not represented — that is, who we should be reaching out to and engaging more.
Michelle Kokolis, a collective planning team member, said that “As a person who doesn’t thrive in settings where I am forced to share or engage with others, I appreciate the ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ aspect of collective activities. I like that there are activities that provide forum participants [with ways] to engage … but at the same time, allow for passive reflection and limited engagement.”
When Davidson left the Alliance, she asked me to take up the collective’s mantle. I was unsure if I could be creative enough to expand the collective to what she envisioned it could be. Its goals had grown beyond the forum. I took it one step at a time, regularly reflecting on its purpose, and leaned on team members when necessary.
My favorite project took place at the 2017 forum. It was a digital storytelling exhibit created in partnership with Ambreen Tariq of Brown People Camping. We printed select @brownpeoplecamping Instagram posts and draped them along a pedestrian bridge on the conference’s campus. The posts were part of Tariq’s social media initiative promoting greater diversity in public lands and outdoor communities. Walking along the bridge, participants were hooked by the gorgeous photos of nature and captivated by the narratives. Each story encouraged readers to explore a range of issues from privilege and diversity to empowerment in the outdoors. The display left visitors reflective and wanting more. One forum attendee spoke of the power she felt from each poster, often leaving her teary-eyed on her way to lunch.
Unfortunately, the collective doesn’t always elicit empowerment and reflection. As we all know, not all reactions to art are positive or appreciative. People have different tastes and interests — you simply cannot please everyone.
But some of the less-than-positive feedback tended to center on the idea that matters of art and social justice have no place at what is essentially a science conference. This is a very difficult concept for me to grasp. I see a natural, fundamental connection between science, art and social justice. Nevertheless, the hardest part of facilitating the collective is confronting the resistance some people have to looking at science through creative or humanitarian lenses.
But while there are squeaky wheels and others just uninterested in this work, there are also shining lights, and activists, and mosaic crafters, and unifiers, all who recognize the power in creative, diverse and inclusive conversations.
The 2018 forum was an important milestone for the collective — the debut of our first session track at the forum: Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion.
The collective certainly does not include all of the many voices and stories that make our watershed whole — but it does provide a platform and an open invitation to those voices and stories that are too often drowned out by the dominant narrative or simply left out of the conversation around healthy, interdependent watersheds and communities.
The collective has brought more than 20 different projects to the Chesapeake Watershed Forum — many of which have gone on to other conferences and community events. We have increased representation at the forum and elevated diverse and creative voices in conference plenaries, sessions and field trips.
I still don’t consider myself an artist and still second-guess my creative decisions. But I believe the Chesapeake Collective has created and inspired change. It has led us closer to a shared vision — a vision of diversity as a source of strength and the foundation for the type of social movement it will take to meet our restoration goals.
Erin O’Grady is the DC Regional Director at the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.
The views expressed by columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
