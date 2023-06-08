The streets we travel during our evening walks or work commutes are full of twists and turns, bumps and curves. These same streets carry the oil that drips from our cars, the fertilizers we spread on our yards, the salt laid on the street in preparation for the snow that often doesn’t fall, and many more pollutants. When it rains, these same twists and turns carry those drops of water through our neighborhoods, yards and parks before draining into our creeks and rivers, and eventually into the Chesapeake Bay.
There are many things we can do to keep those pollutants out of the Bay, but only if enough of us take our commitment to environmental stewardship seriously.
Stewardship looks like many things. It looks like chatting with your neighbor about native plants on a Saturday morning, coffee cup in one hand, black-eyed Susans in the other. It looks like helping your elderly neighbor empty their rain barrel or handing out flyers about stormwater runoff at a community event in your neighborhood park. The list is virtually endless, but ultimately it’s about individuals taking responsible steps to protect and conserve the environment so that we can enhance ecosystem resilience and human well-being.
For RiverSmart Homes Ambassadors in Washington, DC, it’s a commitment that they’ve made to share information with their neighbors on stormwater problems and the practices that can help alleviate them.
The RiverSmart Homes program, which began in 2008, is a citywide program offering incentives to homeowners to reduce stormwater runoff from their properties. They can do this using rain barrels, shade trees, rain gardens, conservation landscaping and permeable pavers. Community members have been natural stewards of the program since its infancy, but in 2022 the Ambassador program was launched to provide a way for residents to take on a bigger role and increase their impact.
Thriving communities and thriving environmental conditions go hand in hand. When one is off, the other is unable to reach its full potential. Stewards play an important role in maintaining this balance — they are the bridge. They meet folks where they are. The places where we live, reside, play and work are some of the most crucial spaces. We all want to spend our day-to-day lives in areas that are flourishing so that we, along with our families and friends, can experience the highest quality of life.
By increasing access to stormwater management practices and providing education on how these installations treat stormwater, ambassadors can help meet community needs.
There is a saying that, “You don’t know what you don’t know.” And the particulars of stormwater management fall in the what-you-don’t-know category for many people — perhaps most people. But water is a powerful resource with a powerful influence on the environment. Excess stormwater can dramatically impact homes and other infrastructure through flooding and pooling, and it’s a significant contributor to poor water quality in the Chesapeake watershed.
RiverSmart ambassadors share this vital message with their communities by connecting their neighbors to resources that alleviate some of these challenges, and ultimately lead to a healthier Bay and healthier communities. Stewardship initiatives, like the RiverSmart Homes Ambassador Program, help individuals not only recognize a gap but fill it.
People can engage in stewardship without participating in a formal program. The best place to start is to explore challenges and issues that you are already passionate about. Is it education, gardening, trees, stormwater controls, wildlife? We all have different interests and strengths. Some of us are natural communicators. Others may be most comfortable getting their hands dirty — planting trees, clearing stream culverts and working outside.
Stewardship comes from within: It’s about uplifting communities through avenues they are already engaging in. It’s about finding ways to take that engagement a step further.
As I write this piece, I’m preparing to leave the Bay watershed and embrace a new one in San Diego, CA, in pursuit of a master’s degree. As my time at the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay comes to a close, I am more than ever pondering and inspired by the concept of stewardship and the steps we are willing to take to care for something we love and appreciate.
I’ve had the privilege of calling the Chesapeake region my home for my entire life and, as a member of this community, I feel a personal responsibility to care for it. As I prepare to leave this special place, I feel inspired by the many individuals I’ve witnessed giving their hearts, souls and precious time to a shared goal: creating a healthy, thriving, vibrant watershed for all who reside here.
Amanda Bland is the former infrastructure projects coordinator for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay.
The views expressed by columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.