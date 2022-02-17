Back when I was new to birding, I heard that Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was a top location for viewing winter birds. So, my wife and I set off on the two-hour trip to Maryland’s Eastern Shore to look for winter waterfowl. We weren’t disappointed then, nor during our many return trips. I saw my first bald eagle at Blackwater and, as impossible as it seemed, my first white pelican.
That first pelican sighting left me doubting my eyes. I focused my binoculars on huge white birds loafing on a dry patch of land in the distance. I was stymied. They looked like pelicans, but my field guide said the species wasn’t supposed to be there. Not trusting my identification skills, I flagged down a refuge scientist as she drove by. “Oh, yes,” she assured me. “Those are white pelicans.” After occasional appearances in earlier years, a sizable cohort of these big birds has made Blackwater its annual winter home for more than a decade. They start arriving in November, and some will stay until April.
American white pelicans (Pelecanus erythrorhynchos) are true giants. Their wingspans, which can exceed 9 feet, dwarf the bald eagle’s 6– to 7-foot span. They weigh up to 20 pounds. Males are usually a bit larger than females, although they have identical plumage that makes gender determination difficult in the field.
At rest, the bird’s brilliantly white feathers are offset with just a touch of black at its rear. In flight, the pelican displays extensive black on its wings, top and bottom, especially the ends. In breeding season, the bird also has a small black cap.
The massive, 2-foot bill is as striking as the vivid black and white feathering. The expandable pouch that attaches to the lower bill is typically retracted and barely visible, except when feeding. As the bird lifts its bill out of the water, the huge sac expands, capturing water and whatever fish might be in it. The water quickly drains, and the bird then swallows the catch. During the brief breeding season, the white pelican’s bill is bright orange and has an odd, laterally flattened fibrous plate standing up from the top bill. This “horn” resorbs rapidly after breeding, and its function is unknown. In nonbreeding months, the bill and legs are orange-yellow.
Adult pelicans eat about 2 pounds of food daily. Their diet consists primarily of small fish, along with crayfish and amphibians. White pelicans practice cooperative feeding. They encircle schools of fish. All at once, each bird lowers its bill. Frightened fish, trying to avoid a gaping mouth, end up swimming right into another one. In addition to this synchronized bill dipping, the birds will work together to surround a school of fish, flapping their wings to “herd” the fish into shallower water, where they are easier to catch.
In Canada, white pelicans breed from British Columbia to the western edge of Ontario. In the U.S., breeding occurs every summer in California and in scattered states all the way to Minnesota. When shallow water begins to freeze, the birds begin migrating south. Those west of the continental divide tend to use islands in large lakes for their breeding colonies. They winter along the Pacific coast, from Southern California down through Central America. Birds breeding east of the divide tend to use shallow lakes and ephemeral wetland islands. For the most part, the eastern birds winter along the Gulf Coast and into Mexico. But for some, Maryland’s Eastern Shore is as far south as they need to go. Warming temperatures associated with climate change may be responsible.
American white pelicans breed in colonies. Nests consist of little more than a circular scrape in the soil or vegetation. Colonies average about 950 nests, so the locations are teeming with birds.
The female lays 2 eggs, the second about 2 days after the first. Both parents incubate the eggs, a process that takes a month. The first egg hatches a day or two before the second, but that small advantage has big implications for the survival of the second hatchling. Over the two to three weeks that the parents feed the young at the nest, the older baby does its best to get all the food and harass its sibling. Parents don’t intervene. The younger bird typically dies, usually of starvation.
Pelicans can only support one youngster a year, so this brutal evolutionary development helps to assure that one hatchling survives. The second egg is viewed by wildlife biologists as the “insurance” egg. If something should happen to the first egg, the second promises the pelican parents an opportunity to successfully raise a chick.
Three weeks after the eggs hatch, parents leave the nest site but not their feeding duties. This leads to the formation of “creches,” large groups of young birds from the colony that huddle together for warmth at night. The parents have no trouble finding their own youngster in the teeming creche and providing food. It takes nine to 10 weeks before the young pelicans are ready to fly. Once they master that, they abandon the creche and soon depart the colony altogether.
American white pelicans initially amazed me with their immense size and extraordinary bills. Today, I’m more interested in what I have never seen: the early life of these magnificent birds. Seeing is believing, but so is the trust we put in experts. Their wealth of experience and specialized knowledge open vast vistas filled with fascinating perspectives on the bird’s natural history. We are the richer for it when we trust science.
