I fell in love with canvasbacks before I had seen a real one. Paging through my birding guide, I was immediately captivated by these lovely ducks. Pausing over the photos, I was sure no other waterfowl could look as handsome.
The canvasback (Aythya valisineria) has a regal, elegant head, with forehead sloping seamlessly onto the black bill. The male’s bold coloring befits the big bird. The drake has huge white panels encircling his midsection, offset by black feathering front and back. Its graceful chestnut neck and head are spectacular. In breeding season, he has bright red eyes. This is a bird that grabs your attention and holds it.
My first live canvasback encounter came at Long Wharf Park in Cambridge, MD. The park runs along the south shore of the Choptank River, near its mouth at the Chesapeake Bay. My wife, Pat, and I were heading to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge and decided to make a quick side trip first. It was a fortuitous stop.
The wind was blowing from the north straight across the river. We saw some laughing gulls in the parking lot, but the more interesting action was on the water. As we got out of the car, we saw them: a raft of canvasbacks and American wigeons, plus a single redhead. The group was out in the Choptank, about 20 yards away. Bobbing in the waves, the birds were hard to isolate through the binoculars. Patiently, we identified all three species, even with the wind and waves. This wasn’t an ideal sighting, one where you could study a bird in detail.
It wasn’t until the following year that I learned about the extraordinary viewing opportunities at the foot of Oakley Street, where it dead-ends at the Choptank. This unique spot is less than a mile downriver from Long Wharf Park, and it regularly attracts large numbers of winter ducks. Best of all, they are just a few feet away. This was my first close view of canvasbacks, both male and female.
The female’s coloring is a subdued version of the male. Her head and neck are tan, not chestnut. The front and back ends are gray, not black, and her back and wings were more grayish brown than white. She has a brown iris, never the eerie red one that the drake has at breeding time. But she had that erect posture and remarkable forehead that slides gracefully into the bill. There could be no doubt: She was a canvasback, too.
Up close, the drake showed me how the species got its name. The wings and back displayed a faint herringbone pattern. It looked like the coarse, unbleached threading of canvas.
The wide, tidal Choptank River is an ideal place to see canvasbacks. In winter, these birds descend from their breeding grounds in western Canada, Alaska and a wide swath of the United States from Minnesota to Nevada. As the weather cools, they head to both coasts and the Gulf States and even down into Mexico. Although they skip much of Appalachia, they winter in most of the rest of the country. They look for open water, from lakes and reservoirs to bays and estuaries. The Chesapeake and the wide mouths of its tributaries are common wintering spots.
Canvasbacks are omnivores, but they build their winter diet around plant rhizomes and tubers. Wild celery is a favorite. In the spring, when they are looking for protein to fuel migration and reproduction, their diet includes insects and mussels.
Like many ducks, canvasback hens lay a few of their eggs in other nests. This is an excellent strategy for reproductive success. The hen is spreading the predation risk to help assure that some of her eggs will survive. Hens incubate their clutches for nearly a month. The chicks, regardless of their parentage, are ready to leave the nest soon after hatching.
These are big ducks. Adults measure about 20 inches in length and weigh 2–3 pounds. They are prized by hunters for their size and taste. But because of hunting seasons, canvasbacks tend to be wary of humans. They flush easily.
Canvasback populations have remained stable over the last 60 years, although some years show large fluctuations. Concern for their future centers on habitat. Millions of acres of wetlands have been lost in both Canada and the United States. That leaves canvasbacks competing over shrinking breeding territory. Climate change may accelerate that process.
How do I explain my fixation on canvasbacks? The same way I explain my love of birding. It’s not a matter of logic. We connect with birds in ways that speak to both heart and mind. For some of us, it’s the magic of flight. For others, a special bird might evoke a powerful childhood memory of time in nature with a beloved parent. It might be something else entirely. Regardless, we pick favorites not just based on who the bird is, but who we are. I love birding, and I love the canvasback. So, what about you? What’s the bird you love?
So interesting to read your posting! We saw the Canvasbacks on the Choptank many years ago and now having read your post we will be planning to take a trip to the eastern shore this winter. My favorite duck is the Hooded Merganser!!
