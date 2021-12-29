My wife, Pat, and I were taking a quick turn around the community where we live. The birding had been as refreshing as the chilly air. At the lake we had seen the usual assortment of Canada geese and mallards. A belted kingfisher scolded us with its rattling call. A yellow-bellied sapsucker was hitching up a maple, checking its sap wells. My watch said 4 p.m., but the December sun was on the way to its early exit. We hurried on to the wetlands that feed the lake, where we were surprised by a flurry of tiny birds.
Ruby-crowned kinglets (Corthylio calendula) can be frustratingly energetic. These dynamos are in constant motion, flitting from place to place. Even when they land, they are off again in seconds. Most efforts to catch a single bird in one’s binoculars or a camera viewfinder end in near misses.
Despite their seemingly perpetual motion, kinglets aren’t too difficult to identify. In December, when you see birds smaller than chickadees dancing in the brush and branches, you are likely looking at kinglets.
Kinglets are some of the smallest birds in North America. Only hummingbirds are tinier. We have two kinglet species in the United States: the ruby-crowned and the golden-crowned. These related birds are similar in size, geographic distribution and behavior, and the colorful crests that give them their names are rarely seen. Only males have these bright head feathers, which they raise during mating season or when they are agitated.
Adult ruby-crowned kinglets are about 4 inches from the end of their delicate beaks to the tips of their stubby tails. You could put four of these birds in your hand and they would collectively weigh barely an ounce. Along with their golden-crowned cousins, which can be even a bit smaller, they are the miniatures of the songbird family.
With a little patience, Pat and I were able to focus on a few of the birds. They were feeding at the remnants of goldenrod seeds. I watched in amazement when one hovered just a few feet away, plucking insects from the brown plants. Its bold white eye-ring was plainly evident and as well as tiny black beak. The bird has prominent white wing bars. A blush of yellow shows on the edge of the short tail and on its frantically flapping wing feathers. In good light, you can see the green-tinged back.
Across Canada and Alaska and some western mountains in the U.S., ruby-crowned kinglets breed during the short summers. They nest in trees, typically conifers, often in semi-open patches in the forest. Their nests are cup-shaped and placed about 100 feet above ground, lined with feathers, spider webs and moss.
A breeding pair engages in predictable and stereotypical parenting rituals. The mother builds the nest, lays the eggs and incubates them for two weeks. Only the female has a brood patch. The male, meanwhile, gathers bugs from twigs, as well as spider eggs and other protein-rich food, for himself and his mate.
After the chicks hatch, the job of feeding hungry mouths multiplies. The female primarily stays on the nest for a few days, keeping the chicks protected from the elements and predators, but soon joins the male in bringing meals to the nestlings. In less than two weeks, the young birds begin to test their wings. The parents continue to supplement the diets of their fledglings for another two weeks before the new kinglets are truly on their own.
Ruby-crowned kinglets produce a single brood each year. Given the extraordinary size of the clutch, though, one brood is plenty. Females will lay up to a dozen eggs. The eggs are incredibly tiny, but an entire clutch can weigh as much as the female, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
The kinglets we watched snatching insects were regaining some of the weight they lost during their migration from Canadian forests. Their primary food sources are arthropods, especially spiders. A variety of insects is consumed as well, ranging from ants and aphids to flies and wasps. Occasionally, these birds will also eat sap, seeds or berries, diversifying their diets when cold weather makes spiders and insects scarce.
Most ruby-crowned kinglets overwinter in the southern tier of the United States or as far south as the Mexican-Honduran border region. But some of them will spend the next few months here in the Bay watershed.
The light at the end of the day was rapidly fading. Pat and I reluctantly headed home. Some tend to think of winter as a time when nature’s plants and animals take a break. Trees lose their leaves. Bears hibernate. Some fields lie fallow. But look a little closer and winter’s vitality is on full display. The white-throated sparrows are calling. Tens of thousands of winter waterfowl are making the Chesapeake their home until spring.
And the kinglets are here, dashing about amidst the brush and the branches. These tiny creatures give us joy even when the light fades. That’s a big benefit from our smallest songbirds during the year’s darkest month.
