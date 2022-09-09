Rocketing past me, the hawk was gone in a stunning moment. By the time I focused, it was crashing through the dense tree foliage on the other side of the creek. The bird came from behind me, at head height and just 10–15 feet to my right. My surprise and the bird’s speed momentarily left me unable to identify it.
As my alarm subsided, I realized I had just had a close encounter with a red-shouldered hawk (Buteo lineatus).
The red-shouldered hawk is crow-size and deadly. It has lethal talons and a sharp, hooked bill. With shortish, broad wings, a slim profile and long tail, this hawk is wonderfully adapted for navigating forests. It can dodge limbs at full speed in hot pursuit of its prey. I had no need to watch Top Gun: Maverick; I had just witnessed an unparalleled aerial display in real time. The hawk’s success or failure occurred out of my sight. Nature will have its way, with life and death in the balance.
Red-shoulders concentrate on small terrestrial animals to fill their dietary needs. But, as I had just witnessed, they also hunt for small songbirds.
Red-shouldered hawks are common throughout the eastern United States, including the entire Chesapeake Bay watershed. When winter approaches, they tend to migrate to our southeastern states. While some will stay on their territory year-round, others will go farther in their migration. These longer-distance migrants head to Mexico until the weather warms.
A separate subspecies (Buteo lineatus elegans) has established a permanent population in California. The eastern and western ranges do not overlap. The western population is especially vivid, with bright orange-red covering its undersides, reaching over the shoulders and down part of the back. In Florida, yet another subpopulation (Buteo lineatus extrimus) is just the opposite, with pale rusty feathering across the breast.
Red-shouldered hawks show strong nesting site fidelity. They often refurbish old nests with new sticks and soft linings. Both sexes build or rebuild the nest, which is placed in a notch between the trunk and a limb. They build their nests high, just below the canopy. A single brood is produced annually, yielding two to five chicks. Both parents take care of the nest, but the mother does nearly all the incubation, which typically lasts 32–40 days. The male brings her voles and other small animals as she tends to her post.
Once hatched, the chicks remain in the nest another 42–49 days as they grow larger and stronger. They begin testing their wings during this phase as well. Both parents continue to support the youngsters with fresh kills until the young birds have improved their hunting skills to the point of independence.
Males and females look alike, although females are larger — a common occurrence among raptors. The average female weighs 25 ounces while most males top out at 19 ounces or so.
A solid russet covers the hawk’s breast. The reddish coloring extends over its shoulders, giving the bird its name. The sides and belly are auburn with thin, horizontal white stripes. From below, the inner wing is a splotchy reddish brown. Just inside the bird’s black wingtips, white feathers are translucent when the sun is directly overhead. The long tail has broad bands of black, separated by rows of white, including a terminal stripe. From the top, the hawk displays black, white and a bit of russet in a cryptic mix.
Later in the day of my close encounter, I saw and heard the red-shoulder soaring over its territory, calling regularly in a staccato burst of high-pitched notes. Red shoulders call often, their piercing voice heard over woodland tracts, water features near forests and even suburban locations with extensive trees.
That day I witnessed two of three typical behaviors for red-shoulders: soaring aloft and racing through woodlands. The missing activity was perching on a fencepost, tree limb or signpost. These perches provide an excellent view of adjacent clearings. The hawk trains its black eyes below, scanning for the least movement from mice, lizards, snakes or frogs. Once it sees its target, the raptor drops off the perch and darts toward the doomed prey. In a quick movement, talons swing down in a perfectly timed lethal strike.
Most birds spend considerable energy and time looking for and consuming food. For hawks like the red-shoulders, that means another creature must die. When the hawk captures and eats a vole, most people don’t mind. But when the same bird captures, kills and eats a colorful songbird such as an indigo bunting, disapproval often follows.
Death comes equally for vole and bunting. It is an inevitable outcome in a balanced ecosystem. Even as an apex predator, the red-shouldered hawk will meet its demise someday.
Oddly enough, I find a certain peace in the life-and-death drama of the natural world. It is in woods and marsh that I see more clearly that death is not a judgment on the beauty, age, intelligence or any other characteristic of the departed. All we really know is that it is inevitable and perfectly natural. In our built environment, we wonder “why?” or “how could it happen to one so young and beautiful?” In the natural world, it is easier to realize that these questions are simply unanswerable.
So, did the red-shouldered hawk catch and kill the songbird? I no longer root for predator or prey. Slowly, I am replacing judgment with acceptance. It’s a good trade.
