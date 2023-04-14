When we drove into the parking lot at Delaware’s Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, it was midday in the middle of summer — a notoriously poor time for birding. Nevertheless, as Pat emerged from the car, she noted the presence of a purple martin house off to the right. “Well, that was easy,” she said, putting a checkmark next to the first species on our checklist.
Martins were in constant motion, landing on the structure and immediately darting into one of the dozen nesting holes. Moms and dads alike, bills filled with insects, were busy feeding their hungry, fast-growing chicks. A moment later, they would emerge and rush off into the summer heat, hunting for the next insect.
Atypically, they feed their babies one at a time. With most birds, the largest chick bullies its way to the front of the chow line. Some smaller birds suffer to the point of starvation. Purple martin parents, on the other hand, are sticklers for fairness, feeding each chick in sequence. The unusual feeding behavior is just one of several fascinating characteristics of this bird.
Purple martins (Progne subis) are the largest swallow in North America. The species comes in two colors: The male is a glossy purple-black bird with large wings and a short, forked tail. Depending on lighting, it can look all purple, mostly black, or even partially blue. Iridescent feathers are responsible for the visual tricks.
The female has a browner and overall lighter color scheme, dark on her back and wings but dingy white underneath with sometimes plentiful brown streaks. They also have a distinctive brown collar (gray in younger birds) and a blue-gray cap. Both sexes have very short legs.
After watching the bird apartment for several more minutes, I concluded that most of the nesting holes had youngsters in them. The close quarters suggested that these martins nest in colonies. But this odd species is as comfortable in a single-family nesting gourd as it is in the crowded site I was inspecting.
As I witnessed, both parents feed the nestlings. Each young bird consumes as many as 13 feedings per hour! (It will weigh more than its parents by the time it leaves the nest for good.) And each brood typically consists of three or four surviving youngsters. Multiply that by the number of active nests in the apartment to understand how many hungry birds inhabit a single site. No wonder the purple martin residence was so busy.
Most purple martins breed in the United States (an estimated 8,400,000 individuals) with a sizeable population in Canada (320,000) and even more in Mexico (600,000). In Canada, the breeding range extends in a narrow band from southern Saskatchewan east all the way to the Atlantic. In the U.S., it runs from North Dakota over to New England and south to the Gulf of Mexico. Martins also inhabit a thin, discontinuous band along the Pacific Coast from Washington through southern California. Scattered populations can also be found in the desert intermountain West. The Mexico breeders exist in large but isolated regions.
Remarkably, purple martins nest almost exclusively in human-made structures in the eastern U.S. The wide availability of these houses has trained the swallows to completely abandon traditional nesting sites such as old woodpecker holes. Consequently, you will always find these birds near humans, from cities to farms. The willingness of purple martins to use these houses has turbocharged the population growth of the species in the densely developed landscape of the East.
It’s a different story in the West, where most martins live in natural nesting sites like saguaro cacti and trees drilled by woodpeckers. Martin houses in Washington and Oregon are becoming more popular and fueling population growth in those states.
In the winter, all purple martins head to South America. Most end up in northwestern Brazil and eastern Bolivia, although some can be found as far east as Rio de Janeiro and as far south as Uruguay.
Regardless of where they live, purple martins eat nothing but flying insects. These extraordinary aerialists feed from the ground level up to a half-mile in the sky.
During most daylight hours they hunt well above the usual heights inhabited by other swallows. At dusk they move down to ground/water level where they can be seen snatching insects from the air. These birds even drink water on the wing, dipping their lower bill into standing water to get a sip.
Male martins are protective of their nesting sites, frequently tangling with other males during mating season. Once the broods have fledged, though, the hostilities die down, and the birds become quite gregarious. In late summer they gather in huge flocks as they prepare to head off to their winter sites. Flocks numbering in the tens of thousands are common, especially along the Gulf Coast. The birds fly over the Gulf of Mexico on their way to the Amazon.
Experienced birders tend to avoid midday and midsummer, when birds are comparatively less active. But here I was, barely inside the refuge, enjoying one of my favorite avian oddballs. These swallows nest only in manufactured housing and produce plus-sized youngsters. They eat nothing but flying insects at heights no other swallow uses. They winter in some of the most remote parts of South America yet breed exclusively near humans in eastern North America.
Different isn’t always better, but it can still be fascinating, even when it's a slow birding day.
Thanks for such an interesting article!
