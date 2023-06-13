The eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis) is one of three species of bluebirds in North America but the only one you’ll likely see in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
Its two closest relatives, the western bluebird (S. mexicana) and mountain bluebird (S. currucoides), live where their common names suggest — the former in the U.S. West (and Mexico) and the latter generally in high elevations, also out west. The three populations are known to interbreed where their territories overlap, most commonly the eastern and western species. They are all members of the thrush (Turdidae) family of birds.
Measuring 6–8 inches from beak to tail (a bit larger than a typical sparrow), the eastern bluebird is the most widespread of the three species, ranging north to New England, west to Oklahoma and as far south as Central America.
Bluebirds were in severe decline in the mid-20th century, mostly from the loss of nesting cavities and competition from invasives such as house sparrows and European starlings. In 1978, the North American Bluebird Society was formed, and through its efforts bluebirds started to recover. They are now considered a “species of least concern.”
One of the most effective actions was building proper bird boxes to make up for the loss of the tree cavities these birds need for nesting. There are many boxes available for sale, and you can build your own using the countless plans available online. Just web search “bluebird box,” then be prepared for an afternoon’s worth of comparison shopping. One of the most important features is an entrance hole no bigger than 1.5 inches to keep out larger birds like starlings and cowbirds. The bluebirds that come to your yard may well be year-round residents, so don’t take down the box in winter, when it can provide invaluable shelter.
Next is proper placement, followed closely by the availability of native trees and plants. Bluebirds prefer edges and open habitats in or on the edge of a meadow and, if possible, away from buildings. Native flora is also extremely important; almost all of the food fed to young are insects that have evolved with native plants. A nearby small tree or sapling gives bluebirds a perch to guard their nests and provides a landing site for the young’s first flights.
Place the bird box on a steel pole fitted with a predator baffle — a metal cone guard that keeps raccoons, snakes and other predators from climbing to the box. Also keep it well away from overhanging tree branches or high fences that predators might use to jump to the box. For extra protection, many people put a small metal cage (also available online) over the entrance hole to foil the most acrobatic predators.
Most people place bluebird boxes well away from each other — 200 feet or so — but there’s also a school of thought that puts them closer together, even adjacent. This allows bluebirds and tree swallows to coexist and perhaps even team up to drive away predators.
Nest-commandeering house sparrows can be an issue, so if placing the bird box well away from buildings doesn’t help, you can add a “scare baffle”: short, parallel lengths of tightly strung monofilament fishing line, across and a few inches away from the entrance holes. The sparrow’s eyesight is comparatively poor, and the line can be troublesome enough to send the interloper searching for an easier target.
There’s also the so-called Gilbertson-design bluebird house made of 4-inch diameter PVC, often painted to look like the trunk of a small birch tree. The smaller and differently arranged interior is thought to be off-putting to sparrows.
Nonnative house sparrows are not a protected species. As a last resort you might be able to legally remove their eggs from a nest, although laws can vary by locality, so check first. Contact your nearest bluebird society (every watershed state has one) for tips and detailed information on these methods.
With a breeding season that extends from mid-May to late August, eastern bluebirds can have two to three broods a year, laying three to six pale blue eggs each time. These take up to three weeks to incubate, depending on climate, and another three weeks or so for the chicks to fledge.
Occasionally bluebirds lay their eggs in another bluebird’s nest, particularly if there are not enough nest cavities present. Female bluebirds occasionally mate with more than one male, so the male that helps feeding the young is not always feeding its own.
Eastern bluebirds that migrate south travel short to intermediate distances. They feed their young insects and prefer these for themselves. When cold weather kills their prey, some switch to seeds, berries and buds. They also visit feeders stocked with mealworms, raisins, berries and peanut butter mixes.
Others move farther south in search of insects, forming winter flocks that can number 200 or more.
Bluebirds were significant in many native American cultures and were symbols of spring for many tribes. For the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois), the singing of bluebirds was said to drive off winter. The Cherokee associated them with the wind and thought they could influence the weather.
So keep an eye out for bluebirds or listen for their songs — one of which is described as tru-ly, tru-ly or too, too-wee, too, too-wee. As with most bird calls and songs, it’s in the ear of the beholder. If you want to be one of those beholders, put a bluebird box in your yard. Then you can choose your own translation.
Alonso Abugattas, a storyteller and blogger known as the Capital Naturalist, is natural resources manager for Arlington County (VA) Parks and Recreation. He is filling in this month for On the Wing columnist Mike Burke.
