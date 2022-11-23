A light wind came out of the south, and the November sun shone brightly. The days were getting much shorter, but this one was a beauty. We were at the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge, south of Cambridge, MD. The day was gorgeous: perfect for watching the Chesapeake Bay’s fabled winter waterfowl.
Acres of flooded fields were alive with migrating ducks. They came from Canada or Alaska, some from near the Arctic circle. As the waters there began to freeze, the ducks headed south, seeking food and shelter for winter. At Blackwater, they found what they were looking for.
My wife, Pat, and I were focused on flocks of green-winged teal (Anas crecca). These diminutive ducks were in shallow water, where they could move about freely. The food was plentiful.
Green-winged teal are a little more than a foot long from their short bills to the end of their tails, about half the length of a mallard. The breeding male packs a handsome palette of colors onto his small frame. He has a chestnut head that is distinguished by large iridescent green patches that encircle the eyes and taper to a crest on the back of his neck. A speckled pinkish-yellow breast sits below a black chin strap and mahogany neck, and a dense pattern of slightly curved silver lines covers the chunky body. A striking vertical white stripe sits in front of the folded wing. The speculum, a panel of wing feathers near the body, is bright green. At the rear, a yellow and white panel of undertail coverts adds a final element of color.
The female needs to be well-camouflaged when sitting on the nest and tending to young birds. She is dark brown with black speckles throughout, except for a matching green speculum. Her bill is blue-black. Young birds of both sexes share the same cryptic coloring as their mother. When the male molts his fancy breeding plumage, he, too, will look remarkably like his mate.
Pintails, gadwalls and northern shovelers seem to be in every Blackwater pond. The green-winged teal favor the ponds flooded to less than a foot. These teal are known as dabbler ducks, just like the mallards that dwarf them. They “tip-up” to feed on bottom-dwelling invertebrates.
Adjacent fields are easily traversed on webbed feet. Seeds and other vegetation are everywhere. The birds can eat to their fill, replenishing energy stores used up on their long migratory flights: They will repeat their route in reverse in just a few months.
Teal often leave Blackwater in March to start their migration. Movement is contingent on finding thawed ponds as they fly farther north. Because some teal nest at the edge of the tundra and have long incubation/nesting times, breeding periods can be highly compressed. In spring, males push ahead, looking to establish their breeding territory early enough to allow for a successful brood before the northern waters begin to freeze over again.
Nesting begins in May with the female selecting the site. She scrapes out a hollow on the ground, but additional work on the nest doesn’t occur until she lays her first egg. It is then that she pulls nearby vegetation into a circle around herself and the egg. She continues to construct the nest as she lays six or seven more eggs over the next week.
Only the mother has a brood patch, so she spends most of the next month incubating the clutch. The male provides her with food. But before the eggs have hatched, the father will abandon the nest to begin his migration south. Luckily, just-hatched chicks can immediately leave the nest and start foraging for food.
Predation of the newly hatched birds is quite high. Many more succumb to the cold. But the species is a prolific breeder. The worldwide green-winged teal population is healthy —about 6.7 million birds, according to Partners in Flight.
There are two subspecies of green-winged teal. At Blackwater and throughout North America, we have the American subspecies. The Eurasian subspecies includes all of the green-wings native to Europe and Asia. These ducks winter in southern Europe, the Middle East and Central and Southeast Asia. They are plentiful in China and southern Japan. Some of the birds from northern Europe will fly as far as northern Africa for winter. Many explore deep into the Nile River valley.
Visually, the main difference between the two subspecies is minimal. The vertical white stripe in front of the wing in the American subspecies is replaced with a horizontal white stripe on the wing of their Eurasian cousins. That’s it.
As I stood watching the teal, I considered the considerable hardships endured by these diminutive waterfowl: capricious weather, food scarcity and inadequate shelter to protect them from predators.
Thankfully, many Americans happily support the nation’s 588 National Wildlife Refuges. Everywhere in the Northern Hemisphere, protected natural resource lands are essential for teal survival. Globally, green-winged teal cross scores of political borders on four continents, always searching for a sustainable life.
Climate-enhanced superstorms and intensifying droughts are driving birds — and humans — to new lands. It’s wonderful that many people support the needs of green-winged teal on their migrations, and it’s good to remember that people often need refuge, too.
