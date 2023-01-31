A clear but cold December day greeted us as we entered the Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, MD.
We had just passed through the gate when dozens of northern shovelers appeared in the first pond. Our friend from Kentucky, who had joined us for the outing, was delighted. My wife, Pat, and I had seen such flocks often over the years, but we were just as thrilled as our friend.
The day would continue like that, with thousands of snow geese, hundreds of Canada geese, tundra swans, bald eagles, ring-billed gulls and lots of ducks on every pond.
By midafternoon the skies had turned a pearly gray unique to winter. We started the two-hour drive home but first made our mandatory stop at the foot of Oakley Street in Cambridge to see more winter ducks. Parking was difficult. It was our first sign that something unusual was going on.
We walked toward the end of the block, where the only thing separating us from the 2-mile-wide Choptank River was a waist-high concrete barrier. The place was packed with photographers, some with lenses that might rival the James Webb Telescope. We looked in the same direction, but nothing appeared out of the ordinary.
“What’s going on?” I asked one of the photographers.
“Snowy owl,” he replied.
The snowy owl (Bubo scandiacus) is a bird of the high Arctic. In the summer breeding season, it can sometimes be found well inside the Arctic Circle, approaching the North Pole. Even in winter, the owl usually goes no farther south than lower Canada. A few come down to the Great Lakes area and New England. A snowy owl on Maryland’s Eastern Shore was a true sensation.
The owl was just a block away, we were told, standing on the deck of a boat tied to a pier just downriver. Unhelpfully, the vessel was white with a white cabin and white equipment lockers on a white deck. None of us could find the owl despite a lot of helpful instructions.
Finally, a woman with a powerful spotting scope trained on the bird stepped aside to allow us a closer look. Several of us in turn looked through the scope, and each of us had trouble at first because of misconceptions about what we were about to see. I had expected a medium-size white bird. Instead, I saw a bruiser of an owl, standing 2-feet tall with the build of a refrigerator. It had lots of grayish brown bars over its white wings and body. The round head and upper breast were pure white.
Males take up to five years to achieve the snowy appearance of its name. Females and immature males have extensive barring.
Females are larger than males and can weigh up to 6.5 pounds, easily the heaviest of all North American owls. All birds, regardless of sex or age, have white underwings and yellow, catlike eyes. The sharply down-curved bill is all black but mostly obscured by facial feathers.
The snowy owl can survive year-round in its breeding territory, even during the 24-hour darkness of an Arctic winter. Frigid temperatures can drop to a brutal minus-68 degrees F. Dense feathering from head to toe is essential for survival.
Snowy owls breed on the treeless, windy tundra. The female scrapes out a roughly round depression in the ground, then begins laying eggs. In abundant food years, that number can grow to 11. If food sources are scarce, her nest may hold as few as five eggs. In particularly bad years, she may not nest at all.
The male is solely responsible for feeding his mate and their chicks, as well as himself. He hunts at any hour of the 24-hour daylight during summer.
Snowy owls rely heavily on a diet of lemmings, eating an average of 1,600 annually. Lemmings aren’t the only food source. Snowys also eat larger mammals like snow hares, as well as other birds, including ptarmigans (a type of grouse), ducks and geese. They also eat crustaceans, amphibians, insects and fish. Snowy owls have even been seen eating carrion from creatures as large as whales and caribou.
So, what was this owl doing in Cambridge? Periodically, snowy owls fly well south of their normal winter range. These unpredictable irruptions, as they’re called, might be triggered by a lack of sufficient food sources up north.
Or it may be because it has been an especially good breeding year, and young birds love to roam. These erratic migrations can result in birds flying as far south as northern Virginia. One bird was recorded in Texas! In truth, more research is needed to understand the phenomenon.
After breeding in the Arctic, snowy owls migrate south all around the globe, not just into North America. In winter, they can be found in Greenland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Russia, including Asian Siberia. It is the same species throughout its range, with no subspecies.
Despite its adaptable diet, longevity (it can live 20-plus years) and global range, the snowy owl is in real trouble. Over a
50-year period, ending in 2018, the population dropped by nearly two-thirds. Partners in Flight now estimates that just 29,000 breeding birds remain worldwide. Snowy owls are listed as an international bird of concern because of their rapid decline and the effects of global warming.
Maybe this is a story of an extinction happening in our lifetimes, but I choose to see a story of wonder and hope. With its singular beauty, the snowy owl reminds us of the stakes in the climate change battle.
Despite all odds, we saw a snowy owl. Despite all odds, I choose to spend my retirement years dedicated to implementing climate change solutions. As Emily Dickinson famously wrote, “Hope is the thing with feathers.” I choose hope, feathers and all.
(1) comment
Thank you for this good article, and I'm hoping it makes more people aware of how real the threats to Wildlife are!
