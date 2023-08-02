Many of us enjoy feeding birds. It’s a good way to get close to them and may help some survive during severe weather.
But feeders alone will not help birds raise their young. That requires insects. According to University of Delaware Professor Douglas Tallamy, a noted wildlife ecologist and author of Bringing Nature Home — How You Can Sustain Wildlife with Native Plants, 96% of our land birds feed insects to their young, with caterpillars being the most necessary. The vast majority of these insects need native plants to thrive and proliferate.
Even birds that are known to eat seeds, such as Carolina chickadees, cannot thrive without feeding insects to their young. It takes about 9,120 caterpillars to raise a brood of three young chickadees. A study conducted in the Washington, DC, area and published in 2013 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences put the magic number for native flora at 70%. That is, for there to be enough insects to support a population of Carolina chickadees, 70% of the plant biomass in their habitat must be native.
No matter how much bird seed is available, without enough insect protein, young birds will not survive, according to Tallamy. In fact, if the native plant biomass is under that threshold, many chickadees won’t even breed — or if they do, the nests will have 1.5 fewer eggs, 1.2 fewer young will fledge and those that do fledge will be smaller and less viable adults.
When it comes to supporting wildlife, the grand champion native tree is the mighty, ever-nourishing oak — with more than 600 species of animals and insects relying solely on oaks to survive.
In addition to providing shelter and nesting locations, oaks support about 60 bird species and 40 mammal species with their acorns.
Just as important, oaks are home to more than 500 caterpillar species. Add to that another 600 or so other insect species — from gall-making insects and wood-boring beetles to treehoppers and leafhoppers. It is indeed a keystone plant! Compare that to nonnative trees like gingkoes (0 caterpillars), zelkovas (0 caterpillars) or the ubiquitous crape myrtle, which supports only three caterpillar species.
Another extremely valuable native tree is the black cherry, aka wild cherry — which, in addition to providing fruit to many birds and mammals, hosts more than 400 caterpillar species. Eastern red cedars are home to 42 caterpillar species and produce fruit that feeds scores of bird species, including cedar waxwings.
But that’s just the beginning of a long list of trees, shrubs and even garden bed perennials that support birds and other wildlife. Here are a few that might be appropriate for your yard or garden. (The numbers of caterpillar species given here and elsewhere come are from Tallamy’s data.)
Serviceberries (Amelanchier species), beautiful springtime shrubs with white flowers loved by pollinators, provide a ton of nutrition for wildlife. Their fruit is eaten by more than 40 bird species, and even more birds feed on the 120-plus caterpillars that use these shrubs as host plants. Mammals also eat the fruit; more than 24 species are known to include them in their diets. (This doesn’t count people, who enjoy planting this as edible landscaping).
Dogwoods (Cornus species) are another favorite with a ton of wildlife value. The berries (botanically called drupes) are eaten by about 100 bird species, including tanagers, woodpeckers and catbirds. Native dogwoods, including the smaller shrub varieties, host more than 100 caterpillar species. Sixteen mammal species are also known to eat the fruit of some dogwood varieties.
Another great wildlife shrub is elderberry (Sambucus species). More than 120 bird species are known to feed on the berries — from catbirds, thrashers and finches to waxwings, warblers and woodpeckers. The latter love to eat the pupae of Osmia and Ceratina bees, which nest in cavities in the plants’ stems. Elderberries also attract 42 caterpillar species.
Plus, more than a dozen mammal species are known to eat their fruits. This includes humans — though the prevailing advice is to not eat them raw, as this can cause nausea and other unpleasantries.
There are many native shrub options, but what if you need smaller plants? Many native plants with tube-shaped red flowers attract hummingbirds. Favorites include cardinal flowers (which host four caterpillar species), coral honeysuckle (37 caterpillars), trumpet creeper (seven caterpillars), wild columbine (12 caterpillars) and scarlet bee balm (seven caterpillars).
Nectar feeders for hummingbirds are only partially helpful — because a hummingbird’s diet needs to be 80% insects, according to Tallamy, especially when they’re feeding their young.
For a nice fall bloomer, consider the various goldenrod (Solidago) species — not just beautiful but very adaptable, with close to 40 species in the region covering a range of growing conditions. Their abundant seeds feed many bird species, and the plant is host to 115 caterpillar species and dozens of other insects. If you’re worried about an allergic reaction to goldenrod, don’t. You’re thinking of goldenrod’s distant cousin, ragweed — same family (Asteraceae) but a wholly different genus.
There are many, many more plants I could mention here, but the main thing to bear in mind is that next link in the food chain. When choosing plants for the sake of birds, yes, think seeds and berries. But also think beyond that: Consider planting native flora that brings insects to the table.
Alonso Abugattas, a storyteller and blogger known as the Capital Naturalist on social media, is natural resources manager for Arlington County (VA) Parks and Recreation. He is filling in this month for regular On the Wing columnist Mike Burke.
