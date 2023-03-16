A cool breeze was no match for the radiant sun. Spring was declaring its early arrival with lengthening days and warming sunlight. Our jackets were unzipped. It was good to be outdoors and even better to be at the Patuxent Research Refuge in Laurel, MD.
We were on a little loop trail, bordered on one side by a modest stream. A couple of small muskrat lodges appeared through the riparian scrub that separated the path from the water. We could hear and occasionally see sparrows along the entire stream segment.
Although they were everywhere, they didn’t easily give up their identities. Birds would periodically pop into view before quickly retreating to the safety of the streamside grasses. A hidden white-throated sparrow finally gave away its identity when it started to sing, “Oh, Canada, Canada, Canada.”
A moment later a song sparrow flew in, landing on a small shrub. It didn’t sing, but the identifying black central patch on its breast helped me add another species to my list. More sparrows came up to see who had arrived. A red-winged blackbird joined the club, swinging wildly on a slender blade of winter grass.
A new sparrow hopped up from the grasses. This time, I got an excellent look. A dark brown stripe ran through the eye, and the bird had a brown cap. It stood on notably long legs. The wing coverts were a mixture of black and brown. The eye-catching primary feathers were a rich reddish brown. I was looking at a swamp sparrow.
During most seasons, males, females and juveniles look remarkably alike. The species has the usual mix of browns, blacks and whites/grays that characterize most sparrows. Unlike most of its cousins, it adds extensive reddish-brown feathers to its color palette. In breeding season, the male’s brown cap turns that same color.
The swamp sparrow (Melospiza georgiana) spends its winters in an area that stretches from the southern border of Pennsylvania over to Iowa and south well into Mexico. Year-round populations can be found in parts of New York State and Pennsylvania. The summer breeding range includes the northeastern quadrant of the lower 48 states and most of Canada.
As their name suggests, swamp sparrows are nearly always found near water. Wetlands with tall reeds, sedges and cattails are favorite haunts. Some taller bushes or small trees make a site even more appealing. When they are not migrating, these sparrows spend most of their lives on the ground or just above it. They dart with ease through thick vegetation. Their long legs help them maneuver in shallow water areas.
As always, location is driven by diet. Swamp sparrows eat seeds from grasses, fruits such as blueberries, and a long list of invertebrates: ants, bees, beetles, caterpillars, damselflies and dragonflies. They exhibit remarkable versatility in their eating habits. During the winter, this sparrow’s diet is approximately 85% vegetation. In the summer, about 85% is animal matter. That protein-rich food is ideal for the extra energy needed for migration and reproduction.
Female swamp sparrows select and construct their nests on the ground or in low vegetation. The site is usually quite close to water level, and nest inundation is a major threat. The clutch ranges from one to six eggs, typically three or four. In the Chesapeake region, these birds have two broods annually.
Males perch on a high shrub or sapling overlooking the nest site, guarding it from other males while singing from dawn to midday. The song is usually described as a clear, slow, liquid trill. At the end of the season, swamp sparrows become gregarious, often forming large flocks that can include other species of similar size.
There are three recognized subspecies of swamp sparrows. Two of the three breed in freshwater features. Only the subspecies M.g. nigrescens, the coastal plain swamp sparrow, breeds in the Mid-Atlantic in tidal fresh and brackish waters. The breeding range begins with the Nanticoke River and goes north as far as the Hudson River.
The overall population of swamp sparrows is considered stable at about 23 million birds of breeding age (1 year). Today, the biggest threat to their continued success is climate change. Throughout most of its breeding range, weather is expected to be wetter in the future. Deluges are predicted to increase in step with sea level rise, expanding the risk of nest inundation. The Mid-Atlantic coastal area is largely developed right up to the water’s edge, leaving no room for wetlands to naturally shift to higher ground. The loss of coastal wetlands could put an end to the subspecies.
Our greatest asset is preserved lands like the various National Wildlife Refuges that dot the landscape. There are more than 500 of them nationwide, including a dozen or so directly in the Mid-Atlantic swamp sparrow’s range. The 13,000-acre Patuxent Research Refuge, among its many benefits, is a haven for threatened and endangered species. As the rising tidal waters of its namesake river push ever inward, the refuge may add the Mid-Atlantic swamp sparrow to its list.
I watched the bird drop silently out of view into the grasses. Was that a sign of an ominous future? In the end, it will be up to us to answer the question with resilience and hope.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We aim to provide a forum for fair and open dialogue.
Please use language that is accurate and respectful.
Comments may not include:
* Insults, verbal attacks or degrading statements
* Explicit or vulgar language
* Information that violates a person's right to privacy
* Advertising or solicitations
* Misrepresentation of your identity or affiliation
* Incorrect, fraudulent or misleading content
* Spam or comments that do not pertain to the posted article
We reserve the right to edit or decline comments that do follow these guidelines.