Who are you calling a rat? Rabbits and hares are not rodents. They are members of their own order, Lagomorpha, which includes pikas — also known as rock rabbits or mouse hares.
They’re everywhere! The eastern cottontail is the most abundant rabbit in North America and the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Its range expanded when forests were cleared, creating more of its preferred habitat: grassy fields.
Bay’s bunnies: The Bay watershed is home to two other cottontails — the Appalachian cottontail (found in mountain habitats) and the mainland marsh rabbit (found in southeast Virginia’s brackish and freshwater marshes). It is also home to the snowshoe hare.
Doing the binky bop: Happy rabbits are known to jump around and twist in midair while flicking their heads and feet.
Scut-tle butt: Because the rest of a rabbit’s fur blends in with its surroundings, predators mostly see only the white tail, or scut. A fleeing rabbit zigzags, causing the pursuer to lose track of the small target, thus buying the rabbit precious seconds to escape. Zigzagging also makes it harder to track a rabbit’s scent.
Ear conditioning: Blood vessels near the surface of a rabbit’s huge ears allow heat to escape on a hot day. When it’s cold, these vessels contract, keeping the heat in. Those ears also rotate 270 degrees and can hear threats almost 2 miles away.
On the catwalk: Although the mainland marsh rabbit can hop, it usually walks with a catlike gait, putting each foot down alternately.
Ear’s how: To tell an Appalachian cottontail from its eastern cousin, look for the dark patch between the former’s ears.
Snowshoe hare: bunny bigfoot
Unlike its cottontail cousins, the snowshoe hare’s ears are not its most notable features. That distinction belongs to its oversize, heavily furred feet. These “bunny slippers” not only keep the feet warm but their large size helps prevent them from sinking when traveling over snow.
Here are some facts about the Bay region’s snowshoe hares. Which are unique to hares and which are shared with their cottontail cousins? Answers are below.
- Fur changes color for camouflage: grayish brown (late spring to early fall) and white (late fall through early spring).
- Eats local vegetation.
- Occasionally eats carrion.
- Defecates soft and hard pellets. Eats the soft, still-nutritious pellets.
- Top incisor teeth grow throughout its life.
- Born fully furred with eyes open. Does not need much parenting.
- Solitary (except for mating season).
- Spends most of its life above ground.
- Predators include foxes, minks, owls, hawks and bobcats.
- Communicates by stamping its hind feet.
Answers
- Snowshoe hare only: 1, 3, 6, 8
- Snowshoes and cottontails: 2, 4, 5, 7, 9, 10
