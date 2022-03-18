Sneezes from breezes: If you suffer from a pollen allergy, it is most likely from a wind-pollinated plant, which releases a profusion of pollen into the air to reach female flowers of the same species. Because these plants depend on wind, not animals, to disperse pollen, their flowers (if they have them) do not need nectar or a scent and tend to be small, with dull-hued petals.
Bee-licious: Bees and flying insects aren’t the only pollen eaters. Birds, bats and even some mammals eat pollen. Spiders are known to eat pollen when it gets trapped in their webs. Indigenous Americans added cattail pollen, a source of protein, to flour to make cakes.
Take a powder, pollen! Some plants can be pollinated by pollen they themselves produce. Other plants must get pollen from a separate plant of the same species; their systems produce a toxin that poisons the pollen tube if the pollen and pistil are too closely related.
Pollen primeval: Pollen grains have a very durable outer coating that regularly shows up fossilized in sedimentary rocks. Because the grains are easily identifiable, they can reveal information about past climate and habitat conditions.
It floats its boat: The male wild celery plant, an aquatic species found in the Chesapeake region, launches its pollen in boatlike structures that float until they reach the female plant (unless a fish eats it first). In most aquatic plants, though, the flower emerges just above the water and attracts insect pollinators.
Match pollinators to their flowers
Flowers exist to produce more flowers. This requires moving pollen from a male flower to the pistil of a female flower or from the male part of a flower to its female counterpart in the same flower. There, it fertilizes the seeds of the next generation.
For many plants, pollen is transported by animals, and flowers have evolved to attract and reward the species best able to get the job done. For example, some plants produce appealing scents. But if a plant’s favored pollinator lacks the sense of smell, the plant won’t waste its energy producing a scent. Others make strategic use of colors (not every creature sees every hue). Plants also have shapes that ease access for specific pollinators. In some cases, plants also provide nectar guides: markings that map the route to the goodies.
Can you match these pollinators to the types of flowers most likely to attract them? Answers are below.
- Bats
- Bees
- Beetles
- Birds
- Butterflies
- Flies
- Moths
1. Night-blooming, tubular, non-lipped flowers with pale red, purple, pink or white petals. Strongly sweet scent.
2. Large, bowl-like flowers with white or green petals. Scent ranges from fruity to fetid.
3. Flowers range from shallow or tubular to complex traplike structures with pale and dull-to-dark-brown or purple petals with flecked translucent areas. Putrid scent.
4. Shallow or tubular flowers, that may include a landing platform. Bright white, yellow, blue or ultraviolet petals that may feature nectar guides. Sweet or minty scent.
5. Bowl-shaped flowers with dull white, green or purple petals that are closed in daytime. Musty, fragrant or fruity scent.
6. Narrow, tubed flowers with a spur or large landing pad of bright red and purple petals that may include nectar guides. Fresh but faint scent.
7. Cup-shaped flowers that have a strong perch or funnel-shaped flowers with red, orange or white petals. Unscented.
ANSWERS
- Moths
- Beetles
- Flies
- Bees
- Bats
- Butterflies
- Birds
