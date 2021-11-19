A beast in bigness of a pig and in taste alike ... it hath an head like a swine ... tail like a rat [but] of the bigness of a cat. That is Capt. John Smith’s description of an apassum, an Algonquian word thought to mean “white beast.” Today, we know it as an opossum.
They’re everywhere! The opossum prefers wet areas but is also found in woodlands, farmland and developed areas.
Ticks take a licking: It is estimated that an opossum, which eats the ticks that attach to it, can consume 5,000 of these Lyme disease carriers each tick season.
Snake snacks: Opossums, which eat snakes — including rattlers and cottonmouths — are mostly immune to snake venom, except that of the coral snake (which is not found in the Chesapeake Bay watershed).
Instead of piggy-back, should we say opossum-back? Like other marsupials, opossums give birth to tiny, underdeveloped offspring called joeys that immediately crawl into their mother’s pouch, where they live for two to three months before starting to venture out. They’ll cling to their mother’s back until they are old enough to wander about on their own.
Scared to death (almost): “Playing possum” is no act. When the animal curls up in a stiffened state, it is an involuntary reaction to extreme stress. Lips are drawn back to expose the teeth and foamy saliva. Until the opossum regains consciousness — a few minutes to as long as four hours later — it can be turned over or carried away without any resistance. Meanwhile, its anal glands release a putrid liquid. This defense deters all but the most dedicated carrion eaters.
First things first: When threatened, an opossum is most likely to hiss, growl, belch or urinate before it “plays possum.”
Nipped in the bod: Opossums’ ears, toes and tail tips are very vulnerable to frostbite.
Tree-mendous talent: Opossums may appear clumsy on land, but opposable thumbs on their back feet, sharp claws and prehensile tail allow them to easily climb trees and hang onto branches.
Ma-Choo?! Young joeys make sneezing noises when lost. Their mother answers with clicking noises. Males make similar clicking sounds when seeking out potential moms for their offspring.
Test your knowledge about about oppossums (Didelphis virginiana), North America’s only marsupial. Answers are below.
1. On average, what is the size of an adult opossum?
A. 15–25 inches in length, 1–3 pounds
B. 15–30 inches, 3–7 pounds
C. 20–43 inches, 5–10 pounds
D. 25–40 inches, 4–14 pounds
2. The opossum has more teeth than any other North American mammal. How many does it have?
A. 40
B. 50
C. 60
D. 70
3. True or False? An opossum hangs from its tail while sleeping.
4. Although there have been extremely rare cases, opossums, as a rule, do not get rabies. Why?
A. Its diet provides immunity.
B. While “playing possum” doesn’t kill the animal, it kills the virus.
C. It has a slightly lower body temperature than most mammals, which makes it less hospitable to the virus.
D. It is born with anti-rabies antibodies.
5. True or false? Opossums hibernate.
6. Opossums are frequently killed by cars. Why? (There is more than one answer.)
A. They are the only known suicidal marsupial.
B. They have poor eyesight.
C. They have poor hearing.
D. They’re stupid.
7. Opossums mostly eat insects and dead animals. What else do they eat? (There is more than one answer.)
A. Fruits & seeds
B. Mice
C. Frogs
D. Garbage
ANSWERS
1. D
2. B
3. False. Although opossums (mostly the young, or “joeys”) can hang from their tails, their tails are only strong enough to hang on for a short time.
4. C
5. False
6. B & C - As for option D, opossums are not stupid. In fact, one study found that they are better than cats, dogs and rats when it comes to finding hidden food.
7. A, B, C, D
