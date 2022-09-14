Menhaden can be found along the coast and in estuaries from Nova Scotia to northern Florida, often swimming in large schools close to the water's surface. They are important in the ecosystem, acting as filter feeders and serving as prey for birds and fish. They support a large commercial fishery, which harvests menhaden for use as fertilizers, animal feed, bait, and dietary supplements for animals and people.
A fish by any other name would still smell like … fertilizer. Two names for this oily fish are derived from indigenous languages. The word menhaden comes from the Narragansetts’ munnawhatteaug, and pogy (another common name for menhaden) comes from the Abenakis’ or Penobscots’ pauhagen. Both terms roughly translate to “that which manures” or “fertilizer.”
A-maizing fish: Indigenous tribes taught the Pilgrims to include fish as fertilizer when planting corn. Many believe this was menhaden.
Look ma, no teeth! There are no teeth in a menhaden’s protruding jaw. It gathers food by filtering water through its gills.
Whale, what do you know? After disappearing from the waters off New York City for many years, menhaden started to return about 10 years ago. Hot on their tasty tails were hungry humpback whales, which were once rare visitors but are now frequently seen in the vicinity.
Talk about biting one’s tongue: Other nicknames for menhaden — bug-fish and bug-head — are derived from the presence of the tongue-eating aquatic louse Cymothoa pregustator, a parasitic isopod that enters the fish’s gills, bites its tongue till it falls off, then attaches to the remaining stump, becoming the fish’s new tongue.
Test your knowledge of menhaden.
Answers are below.
- Most menhaden are harvested for the “reduction” industry, which grinds or “reduces” them into meal for use in various products. Why?
- They’re the main ingredient in diet pills.
- They’re processed into powder or oil used to make pet food, lipstick, cookies, health supplements and other products.
- The Bay no longer supports the number of fish it once did, and fish populations must be reduced.
- Why is the Bay an important nursery area for juvenile menhaden?
- Fewer predators
- Abundance of plankton
- Perfect temperature to promote growth
- The Atlantic menhaden is a member of the Clupiedae family. Which of these are also clupieds? (More than one answer may apply)
- Herring
- Shad
- Sardines
- A young female menhaden can produce roughly 38,000 eggs. How many can a mature female produce?
- About 146,000
- About 238,000
- About 362,000
- How long can menhaden live?
- 6–8 years
- 8–10 years
- 10–12 years
- How large can a menhaden grow?
- 1 pound, 15–18 inches
- 2 pounds, 18–21 inches
- 3 pounds, 21–24 inches
- Menhaden have 30–35 abdominal scutes. What are these?
- A. Silvery scales that puff up during courtship
- Raised scales with sharp points that offer protection
- Raised scales that take in extra oxygen when swimming in low-oxygen water
- Although adult menhaden, like oysters, filter water when feeding, they do little to clean the Chesapeake Bay. Why?
- They mainly eat zooplankton.
- They only feed in pristine water.
- Their gills are too large to process nitrogen.
- What is a peanut bunker?
- Menhaden jerky
- A young menhaden
- An oyster reef crevice used by young menhaden for shelter
- Menhaden larvae are pelagic. What does pelagic mean?
- Living in the upper layers of open waters
- Having transparent scales
- Large phytoplankton
ANSWERS
1. B; 2. A; 3. C; 4. A, B, C; 5. A; 6. B; 7. C; 8. A; 9. B; 10. B
