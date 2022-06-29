"Making an elephant out of a mosquito" — that's a translation of how Germans express the idea of “making a mountain out of a molehill.” The largest mosquito, the Holorusia mikado, though, has a wingspan of only a bit more than 4 inches, does not consume blood and is found in Asia. Here are some questions about mosquitos that are a little closer to home. Answers are below.
1. Only the female mosquito needs to consume blood, and only while she is producing eggs. What do males and nonbreeding females eat?
- Nectar
- Phytoplankton
- Zooplankton
- Nothing
2. True or false? Mosquitos only prey on warm-blooded animals.
3. Which human blood type do mosquitos typically prefer?
- Type A
- Type B
- Type AB
- Type O
4. Yes or no: Do mosquitos sleep?
5. According to fossil records, how many millions of years have mosquitos been around?
- 10
- 25
- 50
- 100
6. That high-pitched buzzy drone you hear when a mosquito is near is the sound of its beating wings. How many times can some species beat their wings per second?
- 400
- 500
- 600
- 700
7. Which have fuzzier antennae, males or females?
8. The itch from a mosquito bite is our body’s reaction to saliva injected by the insect. Why does scratching make it itch more?
- It spreads the saliva to nearby skin cells.
- It stimulates the body’s immune response.
- It makes the saliva more powerful.
- It stops the body from healing.
9. What are mosquitos’ roles in an ecosystem? More than one answer may apply.
- Mosquitos and their larvae are food for dragonflies, fish, frogs, lizards, spiders and birds.
- They pollinate flowers, including rare Arctic bog orchids.
- The larvae eat (and thus recycle) microscopic organic matter in water.
De-feasting mosquitos
Want to remove yourself from a mosquito’s menu? Eliminate or reduce these foods in yours.
Boo-booze: A warm body makes a hot target for mosquitos, and alcohol increases body temperature. Beer drinkers, in particular, appear to be one of the pest’s favorite cocktails. On the other hand, if a mosquito bites you, alcohol will
do some good. Put it on the wound, though, not in your mouth.
Take the biter with the sweet? It was once thought that eating sugary food attracts mosquitos. Turns out, it’s not the sugar. Mosquitos are attracted to the scent of lactic acid, and certain sweets increase the level of lactic acid emitted from our skin: frozen desserts, baked goods, jams, raisins, prunes, bananas.
Mosquito favorites: Foods containing large amounts of lactic acid — such as potatoes, cheese, lima beans, avocados, spinach, peas, tofu, sauerkraut and legumes — also make you tastier to mosquitos.
Snack attacks: Salt also raises your lactic acid level. Bye-bye bacon. Farewell french fries. Ciao chips. So long salami sticks.
Hold the cheese, please: Mosquitos go gaga over stinky feet. The bacteria that makes feet “fragrant” is also used to make limburger cheese! Keep it off the menu at your next outdoor gathering.
Chocolate mints, anyone? Good news at last! Mosquitos are drawn to the carbon dioxide we exhale. Some aromas throw off their scent detectors. These include mints and caramelized chocolate.
Answers:
1. Nectar. Females that hibernate in winter must eat enough sugar to sustain them until they eat again in spring.
2. False. Some feed only on reptiles or amphibians.
3. Type O
4. Yes, most during the day.
5. 100
6. 500
7. Males. It helps them locate female wingbeats during breeding season.
8. It stimulates the body’s immune system.
9. All are true.
