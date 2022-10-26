The monstrous megalodon shark once swam in Chesapeake waters — 15.9 million to 2.6 million years ago. Sink your teeth into these not-so-tiny tidbits.
Champion chomper: The megalodon’s 10-foot mouth packed quite a punch. The force of its bite is estimated to have been as much as 182,000 newtons (one newton is the force needed to cause one kilogram of mass to accelerate at a rate of one meter per second, squared). For comparison, the force of a great white shark’s bite is approximately 18,216 newtons; a human’s is about 1,317.
The mother of all babies: Female megalodons, at an estimated length of 44–56 feet, were much larger than males (34–47 feet). They had to be that large to bear infant megalodons, which were more than 6 feet long!
Fancy feculence: Megalodon coprolites — fossilized feces — are spiral. Modern-day great white, megamouth and goblin sharks form spiral feces, too, because the valve at the lower end of their intestines is shaped like a corkscrew. It’s likely the megalodon’s was, too.
Bite your tongue! During the Renaissance, it was believed that gigantic fossil megalodon teeth, often found embedded in rocky formations, were the petrified tongues of dragons.
My, what big teeth you have!
The scientific name for the megalodon, Otodus megalodon, means giant tooth, an appropriate name for a prehistoric shark with teeth that measured as much as 7 inches in diagonal length. How will you measure up on this quiz? Answers are below.
1. Teeth are the most common megalodon fossil. A full fossil skeleton has yet to be found, making it difficult for scientists to say for certain what it looked like or even which modern-day shark is its closest relative. Why is this prehistoric shark’s skeleton so elusive?
A. Megalodons cannibalized their dead.
B. They were made of cartilage, which doesn’t fossilize well, if at all.
C. They became too encrusted with prehistoric oyster reefs and have deteriorated beyond recognition.
2. Megalodons preyed on whales, dolphins, seals, large fish, sea lions, sea turtles and other ocean animals. How many pounds of food is this shark thought to have eaten in one day?
A. 1,500
B. 2,500
C. 3,500
3. Megalodons swam in all but the polar regions of the ocean. Their teeth are found in many coastal deposits, especially in the Carolinas, California, Spain, Peru, Panama and Maryland’s Calvert Cliffs. In the U.S., the larger teeth tend to be found in and around Venice, FL. What is the typical size of teeth found at Calvert Cliffs?
A. 1–3 inches
B. 2–4 inches
C. 3–5 inches
4. What factors are thought to have contributed the megalodon’s extinction? More than one answer may apply.
A. Cooling temperatures led to a decrease in its prey.
B. An increasing population of early great white sharks and orcas led to increased competition for food.
C. A meteor strike destroyed its most important nursery area.
ANSWERS
1. B
2. B
3. A
4. A and B
