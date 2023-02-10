They’re everywhere, almost: Evergreen plants can be found on every continent except Antarctica, covering nearly one-sixth of the world’s land.
Stop pining: If the word “evergreen” conjures up conifers in cold climates, you need to expand your horizons. Cacti and coconut trees are also evergreens. Also, the definition of evergreen is a plant that retains its leaves through the year as well as the next growing season. The leaves of some evergreens are not always green.
Time to leave: The leaves or needles of ever-greens do fall off, just not all at the same time. Depending on the species, a leaf will stay on its plant from one to six years. New foliage is produced each year to replace older foliage, which usually turns yellow or brown before dropping.
Tea-rrific! The tea in your cupboard, whether black, green, white or oolong, comes from the leaves of an evergreen plant (Camellia sinensis).
Critter comforts: Gray squirrels, chipmunks, woodpeckers, bald eagles, owls and chickadees nest and/or take shelter in evergreen trees. When woodpeckers move out of their holes, other animals move in.
Saving the green: In winter, evergreens cut heating costs by buffering homes from strong winds. Their shade reduces cooling costs in summer. They also block and/or absorb traffic noise year-round.
ID these evergreens
Evergreens aren’t necessarily trees. Look for these leafy plants the next time you are outside in winter. For now, match them with their description. Answers are below.
- American alumroot (Heuchera americana)
- Christmas fern (Polystichum acrostichoides)
- Common clubmoss (Lycopodium clavatum)
- Kinnikinnick (Arctostaphylos uva-ursi)
- Mountain laurel (Kalmia latifolia)
1. Look for this 6– to 15-foot-tall shrub on rocky slopes and mountainous forests, sometimes in closely packed thickets that make areas of the forest floor almost impassable. It is tallest in lower Appalachia, turning shrubbier as it grows farther north. Its glossy leaves can be nearly 5 inches long and 1.5 inches wide but are often considerably smaller.
2. Look for this 1– to 3-foot-tall plant along riverbanks and in ravines, woodlands and hillsides. It grows in circular clumps of two to three individual plants that are part of a larger colony. Each dark green, leathery, pinnate leaf consists of 20–35 pairs of stocking-shaped leaflets. Deer leave this plant alone.
3. Look for this plant in woods containing chalk or limestone outcrops, or amid crevices and ledges in cliffs. Its stem is underground and its fuzzy, multi-lobed leaves grow in clumps out of the soil. Don’t just look for green; this plant’s marbled or veined leaves can also be purple or brown.
4. Look for this plant in bogs, forest edges and meadows. It resembles a miniature conifer seedling. Some stems have fanlike branches; others are branchless and spiky. Small, dense, spirally arranged microphylls (tiny leaves with one vein) cover the stems like the bristles of a bottle brush. The leaves (less than 0.2 inch long and 0.04 inch wide) taper to a hairlike white point. On the erect branches, sporophylls (spore-producing leaves) enclose the spore capsules at the stem’s tip.
5. Look for this dense, mat-forming shrub in coniferous forests, sandy or rocky slopes, and dry mountain meadows. Its shiny, paddle-shaped leaves are darker green on top and stay on the plant for three years before turning reddish-green or purple in autumn, when they finally drop.
ANSWERS
1. Mountain laurel
2. Christmas fern
3. American alumroot
4. Common clubmoss
5. Kinnikinnik
