Technically, it’s not the poison ivy causing all your misery. It’s you. Or your immune system, to be more precise.
Urushiol, the oily substance on all parts of the poison ivy plant, dead or alive — roots, stem, leaves, flowers and berries — tricks your body into attacking itself through a process called “cell-mediated immune response.” When urushiol gets on your skin, it binds to protein in the cell membranes and cuts off their ability to communicate with the rest of your body.
This causes your immune system to view these cells as foreign invaders that must be destroyed. The itching, the burning, the rash: They are all part of the body’s battle against itself.
Don’t by myth-taken about these claims.
“It’s contagious.” You can’t catch poison ivy from someone else just by being near them. That said, a tiny bit of urushiol goes a long way. If you touch someone before they have thoroughly washed it off, or things they have touched or have been touched by the plant — clothing, garden tools, doorknobs, pets — you can get a reaction.
“Touching a poison ivy rash will cause it to spread.” Nope. The rash/blister/pus is your body’s immune response and does not contain urushiol. On the other hand, touching or scratching a rash or blister — especially if you break the skin — can make the affected area more vulnerable to infection, which could slow healing.
“Eating poison ivy will give you immunity.”
Don’t. Just don’t! Instead of immunity, you’ll develop a rash or blisters in your mouth and throat.
“It spreads through the bloodstream.” Not true. It can take 12–48 hours for the rash to develop. Not all areas of the body may respond at the same time, and you may have been re-exposed to the urushiol still present on clothing or other items.
“I didn’t get a reaction. I’m immune!” Not necessarily. While 10–15% of people are immune, others (like your author) will eventually succumb after years or decades of apparent immunity. Why take chances?
Itching for relief?
Here’s how to deal with “urushiol,” poison ivy’s irritating oil.
Dress for success: If you plan to hike or garden where poison ivy is present, cover up your skin: Wear closed shoes, socks, long pants, long sleeves and gloves.
Come clean! Your skin absorbs urushiol within minutes. Wash the area with a grease-cutting soap — the dish soap Dawn is highly recommended — to break down the oil. Use lukewarm water; hot water opens pores, allowing urushiol to penetrate more deeply. Scrub under your fingernails.
Don’t be wishy-washy: Use hot water when cleaning clothing, shoes or any items that touched your affected skin or the ivy itself — doorknobs, handles, faucets, hiking sticks. Urushiol on unwashed garden tools was found to still be potent five years after the initial contact.
No sink on the trail? Carry alcohol wipes if hiking in areas where poison ivy might be present. Immediately wipe down any exposed area.
Itching & swelling & rash, oh my! If, despite all precautions, you lost in a game of tag with poison ivy, expect the reaction to last two to three weeks, depending on your sensitivity and the amount of urushiol that gets on your skin.
Easing the itch: Poison ivy’s rash is not caused by histamines, so taking an oral antihistamine can only help control the itch; it won’t speed the healing. A cold compress might help. Aloe vera, used in tandem with other treatments, can fight inflammation and may prevent bacterial infections.
Get over it: Calamine lotion, which will help to dry out the reaction without drying out the skin, speeds healing in most mild or moderate cases. Resist the urge to scratch, which can cause the rash or blister to get infected. More severe cases may require a prescription for a steroid cream.
When to see a doctor: If the rash is widespread or close to your eyes, seek medical care. If you inhaled smoke from burning poison ivy (never burn the plant, because it volatilizes the urushiol into the air) and have difficulty breathing, or if you faint, have nausea, a fever or swollen lymph nodes, call 911 or go to the hospital right away.
Enough about us humans: Look for September’s Chesapeake Challenge, when we’ll look at the poison ivy plant itself, as well as its interactions with other animals.
(1) comment
Great Article!!
