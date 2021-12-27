Many animals drop everything to survive winter’s snow and cold: their body temperature, their heart rate and their breathing rate. In other words, they hibernate.
Rude awakening: To prevent freezing to death, hibernating animals have an internal alarm that wakes them when their core temperatures drop too low. This jump-starts their metabolism, which warms the creature.
Sweet dreams? Probably not. Despite hibernation’s sleep-like state, animals’ bodies usually aren’t warm enough to create the electric current associated with dreaming.
Beauty sleep: Studies seem to indicate that hibernators live longer than nonhibernating animals their size. Aging is related to an animal’s metabolic rate. Hibernation slows down metabolism, and thus, aging.
Breath-taking: Box turtles don’t breathe while hibernating. Instead, they absorb oxygen through their skin.
Frogsicles: A chemical in the wood frog’s blood allows it to stop breathing and its heart to stop beating to the point that ice crystals form in its blood. It stays in its nest or burrow until temperatures warm up, which turns the frog on again.
Long live the queen! Bumblebee drones and workers die when it gets too cold. Only the queen hibernates, in a hole just below the soil’s surface. Come spring, she will build a new nest and lay eggs, creating a new colony.
The skinny on squirrels: Because they are unable to build up enough body fat to last all winter, squirrels don’t hibernate. They sleep about 20 hours a day and leave their nests to raid their food caches.
Quiz
Chill out! Don’t get cold feet — jump right in to solving this quiz. Answers are below.
1. More than a septillion snowflakes fall to Earth each winter. Septillion is one followed by how many zeroes?
A. 12
B. 24
C. 36
D. 48
2. Snowflakes fall at the same range of speed whether it’s calm or during a big storm.
What is this range of speed?
A. 6–12 inches per second
B. 1–3 feet per second
C. 1–6 feet per second
D. 3–8 feet per second
3. How much snow is equal to an inch of rain? That depends on the water density of the snow. An inch of rain is roughly equal to 2 inches of sleet (high density). In the case of dry, powdery snow (low density), as much as 50 inches of snow can be equal to an inch of rain. On average, though, an inch of rain is equal to how many inches of snow?
A. 5–9
B. 10–13
C. 14–17
D. 18–21
4. Match these winter phobias to their names.
Chionoandrophobia
Chionophobia
Chionothyellaphobia
Frigoriphobia
Pagophobia
5. Which of these have been used by children to summon enough snow to get a day off from school? (more than one answer)
A. Bury a white crayon in the snow, then repeat the word “snow” for every inch required to get the day off.
B. Eat a small marshmallow, then say “snow.” Repeat for each inch of snow desired.
C. Flush one ice cube down the toilet for every inch of snow desired.
D. Put a white crayon or spoon in the freezer, then sleep with the spoon or crayon under the bed.
Answers
1. 24
2. C
3. B
4. Chionoandrophobia, snowmen; Chionophobia, snow; Chionothyellaphobia, blizzards; Frigoriphobia, cold weather; Pagophobia, ice or frost
5. C & D
