Squirrels are on top of the world! Tree squirrels are native to all continents except Antarctica and Australia. Squirrels native to the Chesapeake Bay watershed include the eastern gray squirrel, fox squirrel, Delmarva fox squirrel, American red squirrel, northern flying squirrel and southern flying squirrel.
Tell-tail: A squirrel wags its tail when it’s agitated or to alert other squirrels to danger.
A little bird told them: Squirrels also have a vocal predator alarm. And studies have shown that squirrels listen — and respond — to birds’ alarm calls.
“Come hither” shiver: A squirrel tries to attract a mate by trembling or shivering its tail.
Deadbeat dads: Males leave females to do all the work after mating. The female builds the nest and must eat enough to nourish her growing babies. If the nest is compromised, she builds a new one and moves her young there.
Nutcracker: Should you try to pet or pick up a squirrel, be warned that it will defend itself using the same teeth that easily crack open tough nuts.
Squirrel away: A squirrel buries its nuts — which can total 10,000 or more in one season — in many sites. About 25% its food cache will be stolen by birds. Squirrels also spy on each other so they can steal food. If the squirrel doing the burying knows it’s being watched, it will only pretend to bury the nut, then stash it somewhere else.
Speaking of spies: In 2007, Iran intelligence services took 14 squirrels into custody for allegedly wearing “Western spy gear.” The country’s news agency, IRNA, did not divulge further details. Maybe it was just the latest in rodent nut-detecting technology.
The gray fox: Fox and gray squirrels will interbreed where their ranges overlap. The offspring are the “black phase” squirrel. Although it is considered a gray squirrel, its much darker coloring is a genetic contribution from the fox squirrel parent.
Gray squirrels and fox squirrels
Gray squirrels and fox squirrels may look alike at first glance, but if you are aware of subtle differences, you should be able to tell them apart, starting with their tails. Each of these describes either the fox or gray squirrel; match them up. Answers are below.
1. My 10- to 12-inch gray tail has white-frosted tips.
2. My 8- to 13-inch tail usually has a black outline.
3. I am the largest native tree squirrel in North America, weighing up to 3 pounds, with a length of 18–29 inches, including the tail.
4. I am North America’s most common tree squirrel and weigh up to 2 pounds. My body, not counting my tail, is 9–12 inches long.
5. Although I am mostly gray, my fur may be tinged with light brown, orange or yellow. I have a rusty belly.
6. I am mostly gray and have a white belly.
7. Occasionally, some of my species have dark brown bodies, a black face and white nose.
8. We both sleep at night, but...
a. I am most active during the day.
b. I am most active in the early morning and early evening.
9. We both prefer hardwood forests with nut-bearing trees, especially oaks and hickories. We are also found in urban areas where those trees are present in large numbers. Where are you most likely to see me?
a. I am found along rivers and brushy bottomlands.
b. I am sometimes found in pastures and prairie-like habitats.
10. I am the slower of the two squirrels.
11. I was on the federal Endangered Species List for more than 30 years before my numbers increased to the point where I was “de-listed” in 2016.
ANSWERS
1. Gray
2. Fox
3. Fox
4. Gray
5. Fox
6. Gray
7. Fox
8. A-Fox, B-Gray
9. A-Gray, B-Fox
10. Fox
11. Fox
