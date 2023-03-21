“Dandelions are just friendly little weeds who only want to be loved like flowers.” — Heather Babcock, Of Being Underground & Moving Backwards
It’s not known if there was a mayflower on board the Mayflower, the ship that in 1620 carried English Pilgrims to what is now the United States. But it is widely believed the Pilgrims brought along a plant known for its culinary and healing uses: the common dandelion.
In fact, both parts of this plant’s scientific name, Taraxacum officinale, have pharmaceutical roots. Tar ashaquq (from which we get Taraxacum) appears in the writing of Medieval Persian physician Abū Bakr al-Razī, a highly regarded figure in medical history. Officinale is a Latin term to describe organisms with medicinal, herbal and cooking uses.
Power plant: A dandelion has more vitamin A than spinach and more vitamin C than tomatoes, as well as vitamins B and D. It also contains iron, calcium, potassium and zinc. All parts of the plant are edible. Is jelly your jam? Make your own! For a recipe, visit thejamesriver.org and search for “dandelion jelly." (Note: Avoid consuming dandelions if you are taking a blood thinner, diuretic, medicine to control blood sugar levels or antibiotics, or if you have gallbladder problems. Also, medical conditions aside, avoid any plant where a fertilizer, herbicide or pesticide have been applied, or where it has been exposed to passing vehicles’ exhausts.)
To dye for: Want a yellow dye? Use the dandelion’s flower. Want purple, magenta or tan? The internet provides recipes that combine parts of the dandelion with different dye fixatives to produce different colors.
Toothy translations: Dandelion comes from dent de lion, which is French for lion’s teeth and refers to the plant’s toothy leaves. The German and Greek words for dandelion also mean lion’s teeth.
A dose of dandelion: Everyone from the ancient Romans, Greeks and Chinese to Europeans and Native Americans have prescribed dandelions for a variety of ailments. As for modern medicine, most scientific studies have involved animals; there have been no qualitative studies for humans. This wildflower shows promise as a diuretic, appetite stimulant and anti-inflammatory. (Once again, it is suspected that dandelion chemistry does not mix well with certain pharmaceuticals and should not be taken without your doctor’s consent.)
Need an excuse to avoid the back-breaking job of pulling up dandelions from your lawn? This quiz contains a couple to choose from. Answers are below.
1. Dandelion roots are wide-spreading and strong enough to aerate hard-packed soil, allowing it to soak up water and reduce erosion and runoff. What is the typical length of its taproot?
A. 6–18 inches
B. 8–20 inches
C. 10–22 inches
2. The dandelion’s taproot not only extracts nutrients such as calcium and nitrogen from the soil, but it also makes them available to nearby plants. What was the length of one extraordinarily deep taproot?
A. 6 feet
B. 11 feet
C. 15 feet
3. Why are dandelions beneficial for wildlife?
A. They are an important nectar source for more than 100 insects, including butterflies, moths and especially bees.
B. Their seeds are eaten by many bird species, including sparrows, goldfinches, ruffed grouse and bobwhite quails.
C. All of the above
4. Dandelions are ruderals, or pioneer plants. What does this mean?
A. Their seeds “hitch rides” on birds and other animals that brush up against them.
B. They are the first plants to grow in areas that have been disturbed by wildfire or construction.
C. They are a great plant for beginner gardeners.
5. The common dandelion is an introduced species from Europe. Are there native North American dandelions? Yes or no?
6. Although manufacturers of herbicides would have you believe that the common dandelion is public enemy number one, it is listed as invasive only in which of these two states?
A. Alaska
B. Idaho
C. Oregon
ANSWERS
- A
- C
- C
- B
- Yes, but not in Bay region.
- A & C
