“We know more about how the environment declines than about how it comes back.”
I don’t remember which scientist told me that, but the notion stuck — a story of the Chesapeake Bay, a story of the Earth. For all of our lives, more to lament, to study what went wrong, than to celebrate, to learn what went right.
Which brings me to the glorious, mysterious regreening of the Susquehanna Flats, the great, shallow delta of sediment deposited where the river that delivers half of the Bay’s freshwater flows into the upper Chesapeake around Havre de Grace, MD.
The Flats historically were iconic for lush, underwater growth of aquatic grasses and the hordes of migratory waterfowl that fed there: “flocks that darken the air,” read an 1883 account from Havre de Grace, “and the noise of their wings can be heard five miles or more on the water.”
Into the early decades of the 20th century, the Baltimore Sun covered opening day of waterfowling on the Flats like they do now for the Orioles’ opening day.
By the 1960s, though, pollution coming downstream — nutrients from sewage and farming — was stressing the grasses, cutting off vital sunlight as the water grew murkier with algae. Nutrient-enriched “epiphytes” slimed the grasses.
A thunderous, raging nail in the coffin for the Flats was driven home in June 1972 by unprecedented floods from Tropical Storm Agnes. Agnes dumped half a century or more of normal sediment loads from the Susquehanna in a single, smothering week.
The storm’s scouring of sediment from upstream was so extreme that, after it passed, one could see through crystalline water an estimated 60 feet down into the deep channels of the river. That account came from a Havre de Grace marina operator in his small plane.
On the Flats, the grass beds that were always reckoned in square miles were relegated to an estimated six acres — about a hundredth of a square mile.
The next few decades would see attempts at revival: Baywide programs to reduce nutrient pollution and the transplanting of grasses from other places.
By 2002, the grasses seemed to be creeping back a little. Then in 2005, a miraculous shift. And by 2010, a dazzling flora of more than a dozen native grasses again populated an astounding 14,000 acres, some 20 square miles.
Another massive storm, Lee, second only to Agnes, in 2011 knocked the grasses back to about 6,000 acres. But the system held, rebounding to 10,000 acres and expanding, according to Cassie Gurbisz, a professor of environmental studies at St. Mary’s College who studied the Flats in her Ph.D. work.
After snorkeling in the middle of the huge grass beds, she described a world of “almost tropical clear water,” where it was hard to even measure nitrogen, the Bay’s most ubiquitous form of nutrient pollution.
So what happened to cause this massive success amid an overall Bay restoration effort that still gets a grade of D-plus from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation?
There’s no tidy answer, Gurbisz said. “It is just not a neat story.”
Nature likely helped itself, with low to normal rainfall in the years before the big leap in 2005 (less rain off the land meant less nutrients to foul the water). But it’s clearly about more than just that, Gurbisz and other experts say.
For example, co-occurring with lovely grass jungles have been big mats of grayish, slimy, possibly toxic algae up to 3 feet thick. They don’t seem to be outcompeting the native grasses as much as co-existing.
“We call [the Flats] a recovery, but what is recovery? Is it just the reverse of degradation, or something else?” Gurbisz asked.
(I recall that when Pennsylvania made early progress in sewage cleanup on the Susquehanna, one of the first “benefits” was big hatches of biting black flies.)
Another wrinkle in the “recovery”: It’s not just happening on the Flats, but in the upper, freshwater portions of many Bay rivers. Unlike the widgeon grass and eelgrass that dominate brackish and salty Bay waters, freshwater grasses form canopies that can take advantage of scant light in murky waters. Widgeon grass by nature is a “here today, gone tomorrow and back again” species. Eelgrass, on the southern limits of its range, appears threatened by a warming Chesapeake.
There may also have been a “nursery effect” in the Flats comeback. As grasses revived modestly, they began to create a microclimate favorable to more grasses, and so on. Similarly, a lot of the grass that hung on after Agnes was nonnative, invasive Eurasian milfoil. This may have provided a nursery effect to help native species restart. That phenomenon was seen years ago on the upper Potomac River, courtesy of another invader, hydrilla.
Stan Kollar, retired ecologist from Harford Community College, says even after the Agnes blast, small “refugia” of healthy native grasses remained in coves of the Susquehanna and nearby rivers. These, along with the early grass transplants he and his students did, may have — ever so slowly, over decades — begun to restore the Flats.
Other comeback explanations include increased freshwater releases from the giant Conowingo Dam upstream, which benefit spawning fish and maybe the grasses, too. Also in recent decades, more nutrient-rich sediments have been “passing through,” as the bottom of the reservoir behind the dam filled with dirt from upriver.
“There was some work showing more fertilizer could jump-start aquatic grasses … the story’s surely more complex than less nutrients, better grasses,” said Maryland state biologist Mike Naylor.
It’s surely worth more research into this glad, improbable comeback. There’s little reason to expect comebacks to look like declines in reverse or to happen on impatient human timelines.
