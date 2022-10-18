Hope and the future for me are not in lawns and cultivated fields … but in the quaking swamps.
— Henry David Thoreau
I wish to speak a word for bogs, for dank, turbid and stagnant waters, where vegetation riots on the banks and rots in the pools, and where tangles of dark cedar sponge away the daylight and acidify the forest floor with their dropped needles.
I take my cues from Thoreau, who in the mid-1800s was a century and a half ahead of his time in appreciating America’s soggy landscapes — and also from Keith Underwood, one of the Bay region’s innovative wetlands resurrectionists.
Keith and his colleague Brooke Reynolds invited me, along with a gaggle of schoolkids, to spend a steamy summer morning along Maryland’s Severn River, celebrating International Bog Day.
Bogs are a special subset of wetlands, with high-acidity, low-nutrient waters and a scarcity of oxygen that fosters the accumulation of layer upon layer of semi-decayed organic sludge that over centuries forms peat. Like all of the world’s wetlands, there aren’t nearly as many bogs as there once were because of human development.
“Bogged down,” “boggy,” “quagmire” — bogs historically have suffered an image problem. But that’s fading as climate change, driven by an excess of human-spawned carbon dioxide, threatens to spoil humanity’s future.
“Peat power,” it turns out, is something special. Remaining bogs cover only about 3% of the globe’s land surface, but they sequester twice the carbon of all the world’s forests, which is close to a third of all land-based carbon, according to the United Nations Environment Program.
Maryland’s remaining bogs are protected, considered “irreplaceable,” Underwood said, which is why he has spent the last 20 years reclaiming Howard’s Branch, a little tributary to the Severn. It was a degraded stream valley, fishless, overgrown with invasive plants, spewing sediment and nutrients toward the Chesapeake whenever it rained.
At the cost of about $350,000, his company, Underwood & Associates, hauled in thousands of tons of sand, gravel and boulders to construct a series of pools and dams along the stream course.
They introduced sphagnum moss, which can tolerate the acidity of a bog and eventually decay into peat. And they planted 1,000 Atlantic white cedars, a bog-associated species that has become a long-overdue target of restoration in the Chesapeake region.
Atlantic white cedar grows tall and arrow straight, and its wood is light, strong and extremely rot-resistant. It was coveted for everything from boatbuilding to roofing.
Occurring in swamps that covered hundreds of thousands of acres along the Atlantic Coastal Plain, the cedars’ thick carpets of decaying needles produced clean, clear runoff, low in the nutrients that plague our modern Bay. Water from cedar swamps was barreled for long-distance voyages in the days of sail. Its acidity and purity kept it from going bad.
Ecologically speaking, Howard’s Branch has become a glorious expression of recovered nature. Yellow perch spawn there, and an array of toads and frogs and salamanders have moved in. Cranberry and cotton grass, acid-loving plants, grow in the shade of gums and maples and the cedars, which are reproducing. Nutrients and sediment going to the Severn are dramatically reduced.
But the boggy pools themselves are not immediately captivating — muddy-orange in color, surfaces strewn with algae. It’s all he hoped for, Underwood explained. The coloration is iron leaching from the soils via groundwater. There’s virtually no movement of water to whisk it away. “Bogged down” is perfection.
It’s a good example of how we need to shift our lens, to comprehend things ecologically, to remember how water historically moved through the whole of the Chesapeake watershed — the whole of eastern North America, really, until Europeans arrived.
Millions of beavers dammed and pooled and ponded the landscape, which we all know was greener but seldom appreciate how much wetter it also was. Water’s way was slower, resulting in a healthier Bay.
Sarah Calder, the Severn Riverkeeper, said projects like this, while small, will be templates for healing our lands and waters.
I surmised that the bottleneck to more such success is, as usual, lack of money. Her answer surprised me.
“Often these days the money [for restorations] is there. It’s getting government permits for the work that stops us … holds things up. Regulators still too often are not up to speed.”
It was a hot summer day like this in June of 1840 when Thoreau plunged into a local swamp near Concord, MA, literally up to his eyeballs, seeking to get a bog’s-eye view as he made his way.
“Surely, one may as profitably be soaked in the juices of a marsh for one day as pick his way dry shod over sand,” he would recount.
So let’s assign the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ permitters to read Thoreau. Also read David Orr, a modern writer whose lovely little essay, Speed, came to mind while walking Howard’s Branch.
“Water moving too quickly through a landscape does not recharge underground aquifers,” Orr writes. “Money moving too quickly through an economy does not recharge the local wellsprings of prosperity. Information moving too quickly to become knowledge and grow into wisdom does not recharge moral aquifers …”
As Thoreau and Orr both understood, embracing the bog, restoring water’s old ways, is only the start to a more sustainable planet.
The views expressed by opinion columnists are not necessarily those of the Bay Journal.
